Libraries try to increase diversity in workforce

The country's librarians are about to meet to discuss how libraries have moved with the times, but why there's a lot more moving to do. (Audio first aired October 2021).

Libraries are trying to entice young men from diverse backgrounds to become librarians, part of a broader effort to ensure that public spaces better reflect the community.

Most library staff are ageing, and the workforce is also mostly-Pākehā women, and that has an impact on how libraries operate.

“We have a focus on diversification of our workforce and actually reflecting the communities we are serving,” said Library and Information Association of New Zealand Aotearoa (LIANZA) executive director Ana Pickering.

Monique Ford/Stuff The importance of libraries has become clear during the pandemic.

Pickering said other challenges it was dealing with included digital inclusion and access for rural communities and other people without internet access.

At the biennial LIANZA conference, held last month, libraries discussed the need to employ more young, Māori and Pacific staff.

Wellington City Council media specialist Victoria Barton-Chapple said most Wellington libraries employed a majority Pākehā women workforce. The council was trying to break down “outdated and traditional stereotypes” of library work by drawing attention to its diverse services.

Libraries undertook a wide variety of work, Pickering said, including collecting memories of communities through oral histories, 3D printing, digital literacy services, and coding. There were also a range of libraries: prison, university, law, medical, public and the parliamentary library to name a few.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Wellington Central Library was closed in March 2019 after being deemed a quake risk.

At the conference the National Library said it would trial virtual reading room hours to enable wider access to those services, Pickering said in an interview.

Also discussed was the use of artificial intelligence and how it would affect the library sector in the future, and the importance of digital services, which was made clear through the Covid-19 pandemic when physical libraries were closed.

During the pandemic some libraries responded by offering a click-and-collect service like supermarkets did, while others offered house-bound book delivery services for seniors and the immunocompromised.

Libraries provided trusted information and knowledge on subjects ranging from medicine through to science, Pickering said. They were safe learning spaces for all people.

supplied Ana Pickering, the executive director of LIANZA, says libraries are trying to diversify their workforce.

The library sector was given $58.8 million in Government funding in 2020 to up-skill librarians so they could bolster reading and digital literacy, to provide free internet access to public libraries, to waive National Library subscription charges for libraries, and to support specialist library services.

That package also included a 20 per cent increase to the Public Lending Right, meaning $2.4m instead of $2m would be available annually to Kiwi authors who have books available in libraries.

But Jenny Nagle, chief executive of the Society of Authors, recently said authors thought the 20 per cent increase would be compounded annually.

Nagle wrote in an email to the Department of Internal Affairs this week that the society hoped the review of the Public Lending Right could be completed “with urgency” next year. Progress on that has stalled.