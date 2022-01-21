Wellington-based author Sally J. Morgan wins Portico Prize

Sally J. Morgan, an author who lives and works in Wellington, has won a British writing award, the Portico Prize for Literature, for her debut novel Toto Among the Murderers.

Morgan receives £10,000 for winning the prize, which is the UK’s only award for outstanding writing that best evokes the “spirit of the North of England”.

Her novel is mostly set in Leeds and Sheffield in 1973 and follows the story of Toto and her friends as they begin life after college–a time when the lives of women were overshadowed by the constant threat of sexual violence.

The book is based on Morgan’s own experience of being offered a lift by the serial killers Fred and Rosemary West. Morgan grew up in Yorkshire in the United Kingdom but now lives and works in Wellington as director of doctoral research at Massey University’s Toi Rauwharangi College of Creative Arts. She lives with her wife, novelist Jess Richards.

“Toto Among the Murderers vividly evokes a period in recent history with themes that carry clear, if painful echoes, to today – a time when women in the North, in particular, lived in mortal fear of sexual violence made explicit by daily headlines about mass murderers targeting vulnerable women,” judges chairman Gary Younge said in an emailed statement.

In a statement, Morgan said the North of England held a big place in her heart.

“I love to write about place, and I wanted to write about a place and a time and stories that I felt were being neglected and in danger of being lost. So, to have [Toto Among the Murderers] recognised in this way by the Portico Prize is enormously affirming.”

The Portico Prize was established in 1985 by The Portico Library in Manchester to celebrate the strong regional and literary identity of the North of England with the aim of raising awareness of its historical, cultural and literary heritage.