'Help us': The National Library's unsolvable dilemma

The country's librarians are about to meet to discuss how libraries have moved with the times, but why there's a lot more moving to do. (Audio first aired October 2021).

Rachel Esson has run out of ideas. “We've tried book fairs. We've tried donating.”

After plans to ship 600,000 rarely-used books overseas were halted after months of pushback from the book sector, the National Librarian has a plea to save the books from the pulping machine: “We really don't want to recycle them... help us.”

Esson will not waver​ on her view that the books from the Overseas Published Collection will be officially removed from the library – she just doesn't know what to do with them after that.

It’s one of many challenges facing Esson, who started in the job exactly a year ago, taking over from Bill Macnaught. She says 2022 marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the National Library.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff National Librarian Rachel Esson says the job is and isn’t what she thought it’d be.

It’s continuing the New Zealand Libraries Partnership Programme after the Government allocated $58.8 million to help the country’s library ecosystem recover from the effects of Covid-19.

This year it will support Archives New Zealand with a major new building, which will connect the cultural repository physically to the library, and create a heritage campus in Pōneke.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Esson hopes the work the National Library is doing will help break down stereotypes about libraries.

It will continue to work with and alongside iwi and Māori, and is making steps to ramp this engagement up with the appointment of Ruki Tobin​, the library’s first kaihautū (Māori leader) in more than a decade.

Archives appointed its own kaihautū, Anahera Morehu​. Diversity gaps were being addressed across the sector and in the library’s own staff, Esson says.

Papers Past, which digitises historical material, turns 21 this year. Collecting digital material will remain a focus, but how best to get a representative slice of Aotearoa at any given time remains a challenge. And it has to keep up with constantly-changing methods of preserving content.

Then there’s Covid-19, which continues to keep the library on its toes. The library will continue supporting community, school and kura, and public and specialist libraries, assuming a role as a sector leader, like Te Papa does for the country’s museums.

Work to help Aotearoa grow a nation of readers – including via the inaugural reading ambassador Ben Brown – continues.

The way libraries work is changing. The use of e-books and online books has skyrocketed. Libraries are offering more services than ever before, including tutorials for online shopping while in lockdown and helping people register for vaccine passes.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Esson says she won’t be able to please everybody with the 600,000 Overseas Published Collection books.

The most important thing about public libraries is they are one of the last spaces people do not have to buy anything to be there, Esson says. This concept is often referred to as being a “third space”, different from home and work. With more dense housing, it will be more important people have these spaces, she says.

Esson, whose first library job was as an assistant at the Alexander Turnbull Library’s photo archive in the mid-1980s, says she is a “librarian to the core”.

Is the National Librarian role what she thought it would be?

Yes from the perspective of engaging with stakeholders and promoting the library’s mahi, and planning for the future. No because of the unique challenges and controversies that’s come with it – namely what to do with the 600,000 Overseas Published Collection books.

Esson says she’s in the process of setting up a dialogue with stakeholders after pressing pause on the ongoing saga at the end of last year.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Esson stands in front of an artwork of Alexander Turnbull – her first library job was at the Alexander Turnbull Library’s photo archive in the mid-1980s.

She plans to ask the sector about their main concerns, and for their ideas, after the library was met with major resistance on plans to donate the books to the offshore Internet Archive, which is embroiled in a copyright lawsuit.

Esson will not reconsider keeping the rarely-used overseas books, which will make way for a larger Māori and Pacific collect. But sending them to the recycling bin is the library’s “absolute last resort”.

“People care so passionately. But the world’s moved on, and we don’t need to keep these,” she says. “It’s not good for New Zealand, and for us, to keep them. And they’re not being used. And they’re available elsewhere. All those arguments. We’ll find a way through, but I’m not sure that we can please everyone.”

Esson says “unhelpful misinformation” ramped up in the lead-up to December 1, the date the library gave authors and publishers to opt-out of the donation if their book was included on the cull list.

The library’s decision to get rid of the books links in with its work on diversity and inclusion of all New Zealanders, she says.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Esson says she’s a librarian “to the core”.

“There are voices that come across very loudly – a particular sector that are very well-served. They perceive any shift as a threat to them. But it’s like actually, everything’s set up for you.”

After the Partnership Programme funding comes to an end in June, the library will begin research which will attempt to measure the impact the funding had on people – for example, how many more children learned how to read – versus the number of books it paid for.

Libraries often do not provide evidence and data of their value, which contributes to their being taken for granted, and the stereotyping of library work, Esson says. This also causes libraries to underestimate their own impact.

“People say they want to be a journalist, lawyer or doctor,” she says. “Have you ever heard someone say, ‘I want to be a librarian’? We have that responsibility for future generations. It’s not about [us], it’s about Aotearoa.”