A third of Kiwis found reading important to their wellbeing in lockdown

Seven per cent of Kiwi parents never read to their children, while men’s reading rates have dropped again, according to new national research profiling New Zealand’s readers.

The Read NZ Te Pou Muramura 2022 National Reading Survey also found the number of adults who read or started to read at least one book in the past year dropped slightly, from 86 per cent to 85.

The number of 10-to-17-year-olds who read at least one book was also down from 97 per cent in 2018, to 94. “Of course we'd like those figures to be higher,” said chief executive of Read NZ Juliet Blyth. She described some of the statistics as “concerning”.

The numbers of women reading have remained the same since 2018, but men’s reading rates continued to drop, with 79 per cent picking up a book in the past year, compared with 81 per cent in 2018 and 84 in 2017.

123rf About a third of Kiwis said reading became more important to their wellbeing during the March-May 2020 lockdown.

Almost half of respondents who had read none or just a few books in the past year said a barrier to reading was a lack of time. Nine per cent of Kiwis said they found other media like television and podcasts more enjoyable than books.

But those who did pick up books said reading brought pleasure and enjoyment, and helped them relax after a busy day.

Most people preferred print books over other formats, and public libraries were the most popular places for people to search for books.

Supplied Juliet Blyth, chief executive of Read NZ, says there are concerning and positive aspects of the new research.

Respondents were asked to rate how important reading was to their personal wellbeing – the overall average was 6.3 out of 10.

Thirty per cent of Kiwis found reading to be more important to their wellbeing as a result of the pandemic, while 6 per cent said it had become less important.

Twenty-one per cent of Kiwis read more during the March-May 2020 lockdown. But 10 per cent of Kiwis reduced their reading below its normal level in that lockdown.

Meanwhile 8 per cent of Kiwis felt there were not enough books dealing with, portraying or providing insight into LGBTQIA+ themes or characters, women’s perspectives, cultural and ethnic diversity, religious diversity, political diversity or age diversity.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Kiwis were equally likely to buy books via impulse or planned purchase.

Fifteen per cent of Kiwis felt there were too few books about the lives of people with disabilities.

Readers of local poetry were nearly twice as likely to be men than women, but the incidence of reading poetry declined with age.

Fourteen per cent of Kiwis felt there were too few books in te reo Māori, while 4 per cent thought there were too many. Only 18 per cent of Māori respondents said they could read te reo Māori well or extremely well. A further third said they could read te reo Māori, but found it difficult.

In book sales, 44 per cent of Kiwis said they bought a book after browsing. Kiwis were equally likely to buy books via impulse or planned purchase.

THE DETAIL/RNZ Emile Donovan speaks to literacy expert Mike Styles about dyslexia. (Audio first aired October 2020).

Blyth said there was plenty of research that showed even 10 minutes of reading per day had a positive impact on wellbeing. People’s aptitude and attention span for deep reading continued to be hampered by digital environments.

“You could argue that, particularly at the moment with everything going on in the world and the inability to control so much, that reading for pleasure has never been more important for our health, wellbeing and children,” she said.