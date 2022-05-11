'Intense, clever, sexy as hell': Whiti Hereaka novel takes the $60,000 prize at Ockham Book Awards

Whiti Hereaka won the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for fiction at the 2022 Ockham book awards on Wednesday.

A novel described as “poetic, intense, clever and sexy as hell” has earned Wellington playwright, Whiti Hereaka, the top prize and $60,000 at the Ockham Book Awards.

Hereaka’s Kurangaituku beat three other finalists – Gigi Fenster (A Good Winter), Rebecca K Reilly (Greta & Valdin) and Bryan Walpert (Entanglement) – to win the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction.

Hereaka said the win meant a huge amount to her, given the history of the Ockhams and the authors who have won it before.

"I've been working on this book for a long time. I tell myself the lie it's been 10 years, but it's been even longer. So it's hugely validating that a book I've put so much of my heart and myself into has been recognised in this way."

The prize money will give her some breathing space to live, as she writes two more novels. Her next will be called Ariā, which Hereaka describes as a haunting ghost story. It will be linked to Kurangaituku, though not a sequel, she said.

“It will see me dipping me toes back into horror.”

The fiction category’s convenor of judges, Rob Kidd, described Kurangaituku as “poetic, intense, clever and sexy as hell”.

“It’s an epic poem of a novel, resonant of Māori oral traditions, that gives a voice, form and a name to the bird-woman from the Māori myth,” he said.

“The ogress Kurangaituku tells us not only her side of the story but everything she knows about Te Ao Māori.”

As well as the major award of the evening, the event celebrated categories of poetry, illustrated non-fiction and general non-fiction, with the winner of each taking home a $10,000 prize.

The Mary and Peter Biggs Award for Poetry went to Canterbury poet Joanna Preston for her second poetry collection, Tumble.

Supplied/Supplied The Mary and Peter Biggs Award for Poetry went to Canterbury poet Joanna Preston for her second poetry collection, Tumble.

Saradha Koirala, poetry category convenor, described the poems in Preston’s collection as “bangers”.

“Through her layering of art, re-imagining of historic moments and firm nods to poets past, Joanna Preston reminds us of Louise Gluck with her precise, evocative narratives, chiselled out of stone to reveal what was always there,” she said.

Claire Regnault, author and senior curator New Zealand Culture and History at Te Papa won the Booksellers Aotearoa Award for Illustrated Non-Fiction.

Her book Dressed: Fashionable Dress in Aotearoa New Zealand 1840 to 1910, was beautifully designed, said category convenor Chanel Clarke.

“Readers will find themselves transported to other worlds, populated by people, indigenous and immigrant, both heartachingly familiar and surprisingly exotic,” she said of Dressed.

Finally, Wellington-based historian Vincent O’Malley won the General Non-Fiction Award for Voices from the New Zealand Wars | He Reo nō ngā Pakanga o Aotearoa.

Category convenor Nicholas Reid said O’Malley’s work, “tells us of the past but is relevant to the present, when public debate feeds New Zealanders’ hunger to know how our country was formed.”

Supplied Vincent OâMalley won the General Non-Fiction Award for Voices from the New Zealand Wars | He Reo nÅ ngÄ Pakanga o Aotearoa.

Four Crystal Arts Trust Best First Book Awards were also presented at the awards ceremony on Wednesday evening at Auckland’s Q Theatre. The winners each received $2,500 and a 12-month subscription to the New Zealand Society of Authors.

The winners were The Hubert Church Prize for the best first book of fiction, Rebecca K Reilly, Greta & Valdin; The Jessie MacKay Prize for best first book of Poetry, Nicole Titihuia Hawkins, Whai; The Judith Binney Prize for best first work of Illustrated Non-Fiction, Bridget Hackshaw, The Architect and the Artists: Hackshaw, McCahon, Dibble and the E.H. McCormick Prize for best first work of General Non-Fiction, Dave Lowe, The Alarmist: Fifty Years Measuring Climate Change.

Paula Morris, trustee of the New Zealand Book Awards Trust said the awards showcased a “year of original, excellent, ground-breaking books”.

“These eight writers – with books by seven different publishers – suggest our deep pool of talent, accomplishment, knowledge and imagination,” she said.