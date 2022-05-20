Nelson woman hooked on fabulous fungi

Nature photographer Rebecca Bowater strolls to an area of her Nelson garden and leans down to carefully reveal tiny yet beautiful fungi growing in the warmth of autumn.

The earthstar fungi would be overlooked by many, but doesn’t go unnoticed by Bowater, who over many years has spent countless hours looking for, photographing and studying fungi in all their marvellous shapes, forms and colours.

Nature is one of Bowater’s great passions – along with photographing it.

She was raised with an appreciation for nature. The daughter of two nature enthusiasts, her botanist father Dennis Leigh was the superintendent of parks and gardens in Nelson for 30 years.

Growing up, around the dinner table at night the family would talk about plants.

“It was all Latin names,” Bowater recalls.

Being familiar with these botanical names would later serve Bowater well, when she started delving into the world of photography, capturing images and documenting the beautiful flora and fauna she saw while out walking and tramping, both in New Zealand and in many of the world’s national parks.

Her passion for photographing fungi began in the 1980s with a small “point and shoot” camera.

“We used to stop in the bush and look at them. I didn’t know the names of them then.”

Rebecca Bowater Rebecca Bowater’s photograph of the Flammula species of fungi taken in Kahurangi National Park.

In 1994, she moved on to a more sophisticated single-lens reflex camera, and over the years honed her photography skills. Equipped with a macro lens to shoot tiny fungi and alpine plants, the retired Nelson woman uses a tripod for long exposure.

While not formally trained in photography, Bowater’s images have grabbed the attention of many, including Nelson print company The CopyPress, which approached her to compile a nature book. She chose fungi as the subject, and her book, New Zealand Fungi – A Photographic Celebration, was released in 2020, with a revised edition published last year.

The wide variety of shapes and colours of fungi made them captivating, Bowater said.

Her book showcases a selection of fungi, from the jelly-like to cone-shaped, and vibrant blues, reds and oranges to neutral tones.

“You’ve got every colour you can think of in fungi.”

Rebecca Bowater Bowater’s photo of icicle fungi Hericium novae-zealandiae, taken at Pelorus Bridge, won her a gold medal from the New Zealand Photographic Society in 2009.

Between April and June is the prime time for seeing fungi. They’re often found in shady areas such as forest or bush, with the Nelson Lakes National Park, Pelorus Bridge and Nelson’s Waimārama Brook Sanctuary some of the spots Bowater hunts for them.

New Zealand has thousands of fungi species. Some grow on the ground, some on dead wood or logs.

Fungi have no chlorophyll, obtaining their nutrients from living plants and animals, or dead trees, plants and animals. The parts of fungi people see are their fruiting bodies, Bowater explains.

It was with great excitement that she recently found fungi she’d never seen but had long been looking for – the very tiny white Favolaschia cyatheae, which grows on the New Zealand silver fern. She spotted the fungi – only a few millimetres in size – in The Waimārama Brook Sanctuary on some dead silver fern.

Rebecca Bowater The tiny fungi Favolaschia cyatheae, photographed at The Waimārama Brook Sanctuary.

“Once I got my macro lens on I could see the detail on it and I picked out what it was,” she said. “I was always told it was tiny but I didn’t realise how small it was.”

In 2009 Bowater was awarded her highest accolade for a fungi photo – a gold medal by the New Zealand Photographic Society for a photo of icicle fungi, Hericium novae-zealandiae, taken at Pelorus Bridge.

With a lifetime love of nature, Bowater has no plans to stop photographing it.

“I just love everything nature,” she said. “I just thrive on it.”