How I write: Sarah Jane Barnett on writing and crying

After Te Whanganui-a-Tara writer Sarah Jane Barnett had a hysterectomy in her 40s, a comment by her doctor that she wouldn’t be “less of a woman” prompted her to investigate what the concept of womanhood meant to her. Her new memoir, Notes on Womanhood, is the result.

What’s your writing routine?

I write in the mornings after I drop my son at school. I have a window of about five hours before I need to pick him up so I try to get going straight away. I use the Pomodoro Technique which I learned while writing a PhD. I start a timer and write for 25 minutes, and then take a five-minute break. After doing this four times I take a longer break. Tricking my brain into believing I will only write for 25 minutes is the best way to cut through any anxiety or a desire to procrastinate. It helps me to just sit down and write.

What books have made you cry?

I’m a crier so it’s more like which books haven’t? Some noteworthy offenders are The Road by Cormac McCarthy, Being Mortal by Atul Gawande, and many books in the Harry Potter series. But I think the contender for most tears spilled would be The Wish Child by Catherine Chidgey. I cried for three hours reading the end of that book – big, ugly, whole-body crying. It’s an amazing story.

RNZ Hannah August reviews Notes on Womanhood by Sarah Jane Barnett, published by Otago University Press. (Audio aired June 2022).

Which authors would you want in your book club?

As a writer many of my friends are writers, so I feel like I already have the best book club. But I’d be pretty happy if Mary Beard, Meg Wolizter, Alok Vaid-Menon, Simone De Beauvoir and Joseph Goldstein turned up for a cuppa.

What advice do you give to writers starting out?

Writing is hard and at the start you won’t be very good (most of us aren’t the next rare talent). Writing success comes from learning the craft and practise, so keep on practising. Find a group of other writers you trust to give you feedback and give them feedback in return. That old saying that writing is rewriting is true. Find a mentor to keep you going when you really want to give up.

Do you write in the margins of books?

I only read paper books, and I do write in the margins. I also fold over the page corners to mark my spot, much to the outrage of friends. One of my favourite things is when I’m reading a library book and fold over a page that’s been previously folded. I imagine someone else stopping at that exact place in the past and wonder what they thought of the book.