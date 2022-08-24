China sacks three, punishes another 24 for maths textbook with pictures that are 'not aesthetically pleasing'

The illustrations became a major public issue after online posts drew attention to them in May.

China’s education ministry has fired three officials and punished another 24 people after an uproar over illustrations in primary school maths textbooks.

Some Chinese internet users criticised the pictures of children with small, drooping, wide-set eyes and big foreheads as ugly, offensive and racist, CNN reported.

Others saw sexual connotations in the drawings, with some pictures showing boys with a bulge in their pants. In one illustration a boy has his hands on a girl's chest while another pulls a girl's skirt; in another drawing, a girl's underwear is exposed.

In a statement this week, China’s education ministry said the textbooks were “not aesthetically pleasing”, while some of the characters were “ugly and have poor mental outlook”. That did not “properly reflect the sunny image of Chinese children”.

Internet users complained that illustrations showing children wearing clothes with stars and stripes on, and in colours of the American flag, were “pro-United States”.

A drawing with an inaccurate Chinese flag was described as "anti-China".

The Guardian reported hashtags on social media related to the illustrations had been viewed billions of times, although it also noted most social media users were largely amused.

Supplied Social media posts with hashtags related to the pictures were viewed billions of times.

The textbooks, published by the People’s Education Press, are reported to have been used across the country during the past decade. The illustrations became a major public issue after online posts drew attention to them in May.

The What’s on Weibo website reported that at that time the publisher had responded to the controversy on Weibo, saying it would re-evaluate its primary school maths textbook illustrations and improve design quality.

But that was not enough to placate the Chinese education ministry, which launched an investigation.

There were too many illustrations, some were not good enough, and some even had errors, the ministry said.

Its response included removing Guo Ge, editor-in-chief of state-owned People’s Education Press, from his job.

Supplied Beijing has tightened control over school textbooks to ensure they align with Communist Party ideology.

Huang Qiang, Communist Party secretary and publisher at People’s Education Press, received a serious warning and a demerit, as did Tian Huisheng, director of the ministry’s national textbook department.

Two other officials who handled mathematics texts were sacked, and a further 17 officials from the publisher and five from the ministry were given party disciplinary punishments.

Demerit points could affect a party member’s standing and future employment, the Guardian said.

The South China Morning Post said Beijing had in recent years tightened control over primary and secondary school textbooks and curriculums to ensure they aligned with Communist Party ideology.

The government had banned the use of textbooks from overseas publishers and ordered that a set of standard texts be used to teach Chinese language, history and politics.

The education ministry also said it was conducting a comprehensive review of the content of nearly 2500 primary and secondary school textbooks, teaching materials and extracurricular reading.