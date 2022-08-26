Chris Tse is New Zealand's next poet laureate

Moments of joy to fortify the soul are promised in the latest poetry collection by Chris Tse, Super Model Minority. (Audio first aired March 2022).

When queer Asian-Kiwi writer Chris Tse started reading and writing poetry at the age of 16, he felt he’d finally found something he could pursue.

“Poetry has always been this constant. It’s the thing I reach for, for comfort and connection, it’s helped me make wonderful friendships and relationships with people. It’s been a significant part of my life,” he said in an interview this week.

Tse, 39, was announced on Friday as the country’s new poet laureate, a role appointed by the National Library. During the two-year tenure, the laureate receives a stipend of $100,000 and advocates for Aotearoa’s poet community, promotes poetry and produces published works.

Tse said he was surprised to get a phone call from National Librarian Rachel Esson last week offering him the role after his name was put forward by members of the public.

READ MORE:

* Bill Manhire: 'The kinds of poets I dislike are the superior ones'

* Pukapuka Talks: The Friday Poem salutes revival in New Zealand poetry

* Poetry alive and in progress: Poetry NZ Yearbook 2018 published

* Waiheke's new Poet Laureate



“I’m very honoured, and it’s very intimidating if I’m being honest,” he said, adding the work of previous poet laureates, including Bill Manhire, Jenny Bornholdt, Selina Tusitala Marsh and David Eggleton had meant “so much” to him as a young poet.

“To receive something like this at a comparatively early stage of my career is a confidence boost.”

Tse said it was an exciting time for poets, as the perception of poetry being a stuffy writing genre “only wheeled out at weddings and funerals” was changing.

He wanted to use his platform to move poetry into the mainstream more. Young poets were breaking all the rules, Tse said, doing “all sorts of amazing things” with poetry.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington-based writer Chris Tse is the country’s next poet laureate. (File photo)

“People are writing poems about Love Island.”

Tse is the thirteenth poet laureate and said the number was lucky in his family, so the appointment felt auspicious. The announcement coincides with National Poetry Day, which will see poetry events held across the country on Friday.

Esson said Tse was a poet leading a “generational and cultural shift” in the reach and appreciation of poetry.

Born and raised in Lower Hutt, and now working for the public sector in Wellington, Tse studied film and English literature at Victoria University before completing a Master of Arts degree in creative writing at the university’s International Institute of Modern Letters.

He’s published poetry, short fiction and non-fiction in journals, magazines and anthologies in Aotearoa and abroad, including in AUP New Poets 4 (2011).

His award-winning first full-length poetry collection, How to be Dead in a Year of Snakes, was published in 2014, and in 2018 Tse published his second collection, HE’S SO MASC, to further acclaim.

In 2021, Tse co-edited the first major anthology of 69 takatāpui and queer writers from Aotearoa, and his third collection, Super Model Minority, was published this year. He’s also performed and been a panellist at homegrown and international literary festivals.

Major themes of Tse’s work include sexuality, racism, homophobia, identity, pop culture, Chinese heritage and the experiences of Chinese immigrants to Aotearoa.

Tse said in poetry he found the joy of expressing himself. He loves the brevity of written, spoken and stage poetry, and its many wide-ranging styles and forms.

He said he uses poetry to respond to the world, and to understand, unpack and challenge issues.

“They are touchy subjects, but the process of writing poems has taught me a lot about myself and where I stand as a person – what voices am I going to uplift, represent and speak for?”