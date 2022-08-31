How I write: Saraid de Silva

Saraid de Silva is a Sri Lankan/Pākehā writer, actor and producer living in Tāmaki Makaurau. She made podcast and video series Conversations With My Immigrant Parents for RNZ, and is working on her first novel. Her work was published in the anthology A Clear Dawn.

Which book do you wish you’d written and why?

SDS: Tyll by Daniel Kehlmann or One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Márquez. When I read both of these books, I had moments of just very intense happiness. And then I felt sad at the thought that I wouldn’t ever be able to read them again for the first time. I don’t exactly wish I’d written them, because it wouldn’t be my context or place to, but I do wish I had written books that were that beautiful, that made people feel like those books made me feel.

Which writer do you turn to when you have writer’s block?

Honestly, whoever I’m reading at that moment. Anything immersive will make me feel less sorry for myself and that helps.

Which book had such an impact on you that you bought it for your friends?

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke. I talked to everyone I knew about that book.

What book do you go back to time and time again to re-read?

I can’t think of a full book I go back to time and time again, as I always have about 30 waiting to be read, but I go back to poems. I love Alistair Te Ariki Campbell, Mohja​ Kahf​ and Yrsa​ Daley-Ward. I love Like Lamplight by Brian Turner. I go back to that a lot.

Which authors would you want in your book club?

Marlon James, Rose Lu,​ Gabriel Garcia Márquez​, Kamila Shamsie​, Jean Luis Borges​, Tayi Tibble and Arundhati​ Roy.

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

All of them? I feel like my personality was mainly shaped by the books I read when I was young. There’s this really mouthy, brave character called Tina in Saving Francesca by Melina Marchetta​ and when I read her when I was about 13, I was like, um yeah, that’s who I want to be.

Have you ever finished a book and gone straight back to the start to read it again?

I have not. But I have finished a book and needed to be immediately and dramatically alone to think and feel about it.

When it comes to a memorable book, what is more important: a great plot or great characters?

Great characters. Great moments that you want to hold close can only really come when you have great characters, I think.

supplied De Silva says great characters are more important to a book than plot.

What’s your writing routine? Do you have a certain time of day you like to write?

I wish. Not one that works reliably. I like to write in the morning.

And where do you write?

Anywhere but my bedroom because, Lord knows, I will not get to sleep if I do.

What “must read” book have you not read? Go on, fess up...

The Luminaries.