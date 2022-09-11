'He goes completely still, and then passes out': Tales from the dating world

If you like this chapter you will most definitely like the chapter on the Auckland lawyer.

Dating the Kiwi Male, by Stuff journalist Olivia Caldwell, is a comprehensive investigation into how the Kiwi male changes his dating etiquette from the Cape to the Bluff. In this extract Carly from Auckland, describes a curious first date.

I met Regan at my first Splore festival, which for a Hamilton girl is an entry certificate to becoming a better Aucklander. I was in my late twenties, a primary school teacher and cutting loose in the big smoke.

We met through mutual friends, and my eyes were just drawn to him. He was the alpha male of the group, and I always go for them despite it never working out.

I finally mustered up the courage to speak to him when the rest of the crew were distracted with one of the acts on stage. Our conversation flowed, and I was flooded with butterflies.

Quirkily, he brought into our chat the topic of fears and phobias. I told him I hated the feel of cotton wool between my fingers, and he said he couldn’t do needles. A woman who gives blood every chance I can, I was a bit surprised when he said he never had.

We continued the day dancing, laughing and flirting. I was finding this confident, blond-haired babe of Takapuna extremely attractive, but to my dismay we didn’t go home together.

A week later he added me on Facebook and asked me out for a drink. A real date. It wasn’t usual for me to be asked out. I am a ‘back-of-the-room, lost-in-a-crowd and under-the-radar’ kind of girl. I am the very last girl approached out of my pals because of the resting bitch face curse. Plus, in Hamilton the order of things is usually the club, home to your place and see ya soon – maybe.

I offered to drive us on our date, and luckily I did, considering what was to come.

I pick him up from the ferry from the Shore. He gets in the car, and I instantly feel this warm and fun energy. There is no awkward hug like usual first dates, it’s just nice. He is in ripped jeans (good at the time), a denim jacket, sunglasses (Ray Bans, like every Auckland male in his twenties). A pretty boy with a rugged edge, is how I would describe the Takapuna heart throb.

As soon as he gets in the car he pulls out a snap-lock bag . . . this is a first. The bag is full of a white substance . . . yep, a real first. My eyes adjust from the shock and realise it’s cotton wool! He rubs it between his fingers and then mine, and says, ‘Now you can get past your phobia.’ Ah no, Regan – you have probably made my fear worse with this malarkey. It is cruel of him in a way, and it feels a bit Silence of the Lambs creepy.

But I smile, as I am still finding him incredibly handsome, thank him and pretend it is the most thoughtful thing anyone has ever done for me. (Likely the weirdest.)

I ask him where we were going and with a big grin, he starts to direct me. He takes us through the city, past the predictable bars and cafés on Ponsonby Road, and a little off the beaten track towards Kingsland. This is a great sign. Of course this little eager cutie is taking me to a more scenester bar.

‘This is the place . . .’

Hold the bus, I think . . . a medical centre? Surely there’s a hidden café or bar behind it, what’s the go here? He looks at me, grinning far too hard. ‘So you know how I never give blood, I thought it’d be cool if we did it together.’ Internally I’m thinking, Really!? I am wearing a white shirt, and this is a first date! What are you thinking? But I smile politely because he looks so unbelievably proud of himself, and still so damn gorgeous.

‘Great idea,’ I say enthusiastically. We get out of the car and head inside. We fill out the forms and he convinces the staff that we want to be in the room together when ‘it’ happens. It is like going in for an ultrasound, much like that scene from Knocked Up.

We sit down, and the staff undoubtedly think this scenario looks a little, if not entirely, odd. I am hyper-conscious that they know we are on our first date, so to prove them wrong, I try to be affectionate. I rub his hand a little, while cringing inside at my predicament and shit dating life. I am likely giving this guy the idea his ‘grand plan’ is working and I am dead keen – and indeed he leans in and holds my hand. I want to run.

Instead, I awkwardly roll up my sleeve and smile at him. As the nurse approaches and begins, he starts to look a little nervous seeing my bulging blue veins ready for action. In the needle goes, easy, all done. I look over and he is facing the other direction. ‘Your turn,’ I laugh.

The poor guy is putting on a brave face. As the nurse inserts the needle, me doing my best to talk him through it, his colour starts to change, in fact he goes completely green. I have never actually seen a green human, but it’s real. He is ill, and I am just so pissed off I am even in the clinic when I should be on my second drink and flirting with this dude.

He wasn’t lying about the phobia, so I ask myself, Why do this on a first date? Why do it on any date? The nurse asks if he is okay as she pulls the needle out and presses – you guessed it – cotton wool on the mark. He passes out. He goes completely still and then passes the f... out in his lab chair.

The nurse looks at me as though I am his keeper and I guess at this stage and place, I am. We start to call his name, ‘Regan! Wake up, Regan!’ Eventually, after about five minutes, he comes to. He is absolutely mortified he has failed, in front of his confused date. And well, I am completely unattracted by this stage.

It is over, the mood ruined, and I just want to go home, pour that wine and call a girlfriend to debrief on the oddest date I’ve known. I know it sounds horrible, but a task I had been doing for about a decade without thinking, and he faints at the starting line. He maybe should have known his limits. I was gutted – I had high hopes for the denim dream, but it was not to be.

The irony I guess is that five years on I married a man with a phobia of needles – but I’ve not once told him to face up to that phobia.

Sometimes it is better to let the fear win.

Extracted with permission from Dating the Kiwi Male by Olivia Caldwell ($37.99 RRP, Upstart Press).