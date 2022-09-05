Increase of 40% in sales of te reo Māori books — new data

‘Not worth the paper it’s printed on' is a common jibe at sub-standard journalism - but paper’s worth a lot these days and one of our biggest printing plants has closed citing shortages offshore. (Audio aired April 2022).

Te reo Māori publishing is on the rise with a 40% growth in sales last year, according to a new report.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

In 2021, 458,000 Māori books were sold. This showed the rising recognition of the importance of te reo to New Zealanders, Publishers’ Association of New Zealand president Graeme Cosslett said.

“[These] New Zealand stories from an indigenous perspective are unique to Aotearoa and our publishers. They provide a bridge into te ao Māori.”

At least 10 publishers released Matariki-focused books in the lead-up to the first national public holiday in June, which generated some $149,000 in sales.

And the acclaimed Imagining Decolonisation book published by Bridget Williams Books sold more than 10,000 copies in Kiwi bookstores.

Despite the pandemic, total revenue for New Zealand’s publishing market rose to $304.4 million, a growth of 0.7% on the previous year.

The publishing sector was also employing more people, published more books, and saw increases in revenue for books sold through physical bookstores and online sellers.

123rf The book industry is thriving, says president of the Publishers’ Association Graeme Cosslett.

“Book publishing is alive and ... thriving,” Cosslett said in an interview.

Most publisher revenue came from print formats at 92.5%, the Book Industry Market Size Report 2021 found.

There were 2644 books published in 2021 – a rise of 5.8% on 2020.

And bookstores continued to be the place most people were purchasing books from, followed by schools and educational institutions, online channels, libraries and then other sources including corporates.

The only key figure lower than the 2020 number was the total number of books sold at 21.1m – a drop of 0.8%.

Cosslett said even when online shopping, people were purchasing hardback and paperback books.

People still loved books they could touch, feel, smell, and display, Cosslett said. Physical books were easier on the eye, and gave people a chance to step outside the speed and pace of technology-driven society.

Social media was also having a positive impact on books. More people voted in the Whitcoulls Top 100 list after a TikTok campaign, and TikTok was also driving sales increases through hashtags like #BookTok.

In some cases where books were promoted on TikTok, sales increased by more than 250%.

People had a greater desire to find peace, and escape into a world of fantasy or all the other things a book could offer them during the uncertainty of the pandemic, Cosslett said.

The new report’s data matches international trends, which show publishing sector growth in the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland and even bigger jumps in South Africa, Spain, Italy, India and Mexico.

supplied BookToks are helping promote book sales in New Zealand.

Cosslett said those in New Zealand’s book sector were feeling positive despite inflation pressures, paper shortages and Covid-related supply chain issues that have been exacerbated by New Zealand’s remote geographic location.

The majority of Kiwi books are printed offshore.

The data in the report was based on a nationally representative sample of 25 publishers during the 2021 year, collected by Nielsen BookData.