Diverse writers to take over capital for literary festival

Rijula Das is the new Verb Readers and Writers Festival Programmer for 2022, and it's one of the big literary events in the capital. (Audio aired January 2022).

A rich array of writers will come out of their dens to celebrate all things literature at Wellington’s Verb Readers & Writers Festival, which is due to run in November.

The newly-released programme for the ninth-annual festival brings together local writers with those from faraway shores for digitally-facilitated conversations about writing practice and possibility, to explore the depths of particular genres, and to tell fantastic stories about poetry, memoir, fiction and non-fiction.

“Writers are not the best conversationalists or social butterflies, so it’s nice to give everyone once a year the opportunity to come and celebrate writing in conversation,” festival programmer Rijula Das said in an interview.

People featured as part of this year’s festival include Hinemoa Elder, Gaylene Preston, Dame Fiona Kidman, Albert Cho, Vincent O’Sullivan, Coco Solid, Nicole Titihuia Hawkins, Jenny Pattrick, Brad Smeele, Noelle McCarthy, Chris Finlayson, and Emily Writes.

VANESSA RUSHTON PHOTOGRAPHY An event at 2018’s LitCrawl at Meow in Wellington.

Events will be mostly be held at the Naumi Studio Hotel on Cuba St, Meow on Edward St, and City Gallery Wellington, with others at venues including Field & Green on Wakefield St and Porirua’s Pātaka Art + Museum.

The festival sees the return of LitCrawl, which will take place on November 5 and features 25 events over one night in 20 different CBD venues, and the Newtown Sunday Stroll, which will be held on November 6 in the cosy surrounds of Newtown’s bookshops.

There is a series of kaupapa Māori events throughout the festival, and others to illuminate the voices of writers with disabilities.

A free programme of family events would be held on November 6 at City Gallery Wellington, and a series of writers workshops are also part of the festival.

supplied Rijula Das, who has just published her novel Small Deaths, programmed this year’s festival.

“More and more we see [the festival] as a platform for a collective, for a breadth of ideas and perspectives to come together and celebrate what words can do and be for our world,” co-founder and festival director Claire Mabey said in an emailed statement.

Das, who released her novel Small Deaths on Tuesday, said this year’s festival was themed around the power of change, celebration and hope.

Conversations around having a “more manageable” programme to accommodate Covid-19 restrictions changed as the year progressed. “As time went on, we just got bigger and bigger.”

Das was excited for several LitCrawl events which would explore how authors were playing with the idea of genre, and for the threads of motherhood and womanhood which emerged during the programming process, particularly with events involving writers like Kate Mildenhall and Sarah Jane Barnett.

VANESSA RUSHTON PHOTOGRAPHY Writers are due to take over Wellington’s venues again for November’s Verb Readers & Writers Festival.

The programme was not mono-cultural, and represented a great range of writers from all walks of life. Verb did this every year, Das said, but it was particularly effortlessly this year. “It’s a sign ... of where we are as an arts community.”

With Aotearoa scrapping the Covid-19 traffic light system and most mandates, the festival would offer an opportunity for people to mingle, come together, and exchange thoughts and ideas.

“Writing, especially, is a very lonely profession,” Das said. “[But for those] four days, it feels like Wellington belongs to writers, which I always love.”