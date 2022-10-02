How drag superstar Kita Mean really got her name

Kiwi Queen Kita Mean took home the crown in the final of Ru Paul's Drag Race Down Under.

Nick Nash was born to be a star - it just took him to find his alter ego Kita Mean for that moment to come to life.

In this edited extract from her memoir, Life in Lashes: The Story of a Drag Superstar, Kita Mean - winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under - explains how she got her name, and her confidence to be herself.

The story of how I got the name Kita Mean is not nearly as salacious as you might think. Although it does involve a very special pussy.

I’d never enjoyed going clubbing. It was a place where I, Nick, felt uncomfortable. Surrounded by people who looked like they fitted in at a nightclub, I always felt like I stood out in all the wrong ways.

I felt bigger than ever in the cramped, dark spaces, like I was constantly in people’s way and like everyone was staring at my awkward attempts at dancing.

When I was in drag at bars, though, I felt like I stood out in all the right ways. It gave me the confidence to talk to strangers – I didn’t even have to go up and start talking to them, they would approach me. When I had a wig, heels and my very early excuse for makeup on, I felt unstoppable, like the person I’d always wanted to be.

But there was one problem: I didn’t know the name of the person I had become. To be honest, I had barely even thought about it. Like many aspects of drag, I hadn’t realised the importance of a name or how soon people would want to know what my name was.

Supplied Kita Mean’s memoir, Life in Lashes is out on October 5.

One Tuesday night, I headed to Family Bar [in Auckland] because I felt like a midweek dose of attention. I’d assembled a brand-new look with a black, curly wig that definitely did not suit me no matter how hard I tried to style it, and I sat out the front enjoying the stares of the people around me.

When people asked who I was, I just said “Nick”, even though that name definitely did not live up to the aesthetic I was presenting.

I wasn’t the only drag queen sucking up attention that Tuesday, though. Vudaur Cologne was there with the same idea, looking absolutely gorgeous and put-together in a way I could only dream of.

She kept looking over at me, curious about this baby queen she’d never seen before – a baby queen who looked an absolute mess but was clearly feeling herself.

Supplied Right: Mean and Wigl’it in 2010 outside Family Bar on Auckland’s K Road.

She came up, we got talking and she asked the all-important question: “So what’s your name, queen?”

I panicked. I hadn’t even thought about it.

The last time I’d had to think about naming something, I’d made my decision almost right away. My Avondale flat wasn’t just filled with rowdy flatmates, it was also home to several feline inhabitants.

I had become obsessed with a film called Party Monster, an independent film made by a (then) little-known production studio called World of Wonder.

The film is based on the book Disco Bloodbath by James St James about his friend, the “king of the club kids” Michael Alig, who is played in the movie by Macaulay Culkin. It’s a wild ride through the intense queer party scene of the 1990s. At one point, the characters break into a vet clinic to steal some ketamine.

Supplied Anita Wigl’it (left) and Mean celebrating the sixth birthday of Kita and Anita’s Drag Wars at Phoenix Cabaret, 2019.

Having just adopted a new cat from the SPCA, I thought naming her after a veterinary drug might be appropriate. But to slightly take the edge off calling her “ketamine”, I thought I should turn it into a cute full name, so she became Kita Mean.

When Vudaur asked what my name was that night, for some reason, without even thinking, I said “Kita Mean”.

Right away, Vudaur liked the name, and I never considered changing it. Sometimes you need to trust your sudden impulses.

Of course, two queens can’t have the same name in one house, so my beautiful animal companion is now known as Kata-meow. She’s 14 and getting on a bit, so moving around a bit slower, but still every bit as fabulous. Aren’t we all?

Supplied Right: “The dance costume that Elektra Shock made for me, which went on to be featured on Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down Under.”

Years later, on breakfast television, well-known Kiwi broadcaster Paul Henry asked me where I got my name from, and I was very proud to respond: “I’m named after my pussy.”

***

Yes, I’d been wearing dresses since I’d been in nappies, but I still actually had to tell people I was one of those homosexuals they had heard so much about. For a lot of people, coming out is a torturous, long process. For me, it was just one of many nights I’d spent drinking and shooting the shit with Karl when the rest of the flat had gone to bed.

Out of nowhere he said to me, “So, you’re gay right?”

Almost as if it was nothing, I replied, “Oh, yeah.”

And then it was done. Karl told me how fine that was and that I didn’t have to worry.

Telling the rest of the flat, however, was slightly more dramatic.

One of my flatmates, Tabitha, and I used to get into fights. We would storm around the flat, yelling at each other over the most menial issues. We had one particularly intense screaming match over dishes being left next to the sink, which led to us both going off in a huff to our rooms.

Supplied Right: Kita and drag mother Tess Tickle.

An hour passed before she came to my room with an apology. “I’m sorry, Nick. The reason I got so angry is that, well, I have a crush on you.”

It was not what I was expecting, to say the least. For anyone to have a crush on me was a shock. At that point, I felt so f…ing fat, I had the strangest haircut and I did weird shit all the time.

Surely no-one could fall in love with that? In many ways, I was flattered, but I also felt extremely awkward.

Luckily, I had a pretty good way to end the conversation.

“Thank you, but I’m gay. I’m so f…ing gay.”

Tabitha is now a mother, so I think she must have eventually got over that crush!

Supplied Kita Mean and Anita Wigl’it waving the flag for Pride.

As my most loud-mouthed friend, though, she told everyone in the house, and soon all of my friends knew. The news even somehow leaked to my sister.

I was working with Rebecca in one of my many side jobs selling newspaper subscriptions over the phone. She must have heard the gossip around the office because one day she swivelled her chair around and decided to drop a bombshell on me.

“Carolyn said she heard you’re gay.”

“What?”

“She was talking to her friend Greg, and he said he knew you and that you were gay. Don’t worry, I put her in her place. ‘Come on, Carolyn. I think I’d know if my brother was gay.’”

Oh well, might as well rip the Band-Aid off and get it over with.

“Well, what if I am?”

“Are you gay?”

“I am.”

She was shocked to have been left in the dark and wanted to know why I hadn’t told her sooner. I actually knew the answer to that question.

Years earlier, there had been some news story on TV about gay people. I can’t remember what the story was about but it was in the late 1990s, years before marriage equality, so it’s likely it wasn’t a positive one.

While the story played, my sister turned to my dad and said, “There’s no homosexuals in our family, are there, Dad?”

“Of course not, sweetie”, was his reply.

Supplied “My sisters all had flowergirl dresses and I was obsessed with them. They were my absolute favourite feature of my dress-up box. I would be around 6 years old here, in the early1990s.”

I couldn’t help but feel that her question had been directed at me. I felt she wasn’t actually asking if we had any gay people in the whānau, but that she was telling me – in a roundabout way – that I was not allowed to be gay.

She swears this never happened, but I remember it so vividly. It just goes to show that just one flippant thing you say can live with another person for years.

I let Rebecca spread the news to the rest of the family as I couldn’t be bothered having that conversation multiple times.

Mum rang me a few weeks later.

“I’m calling because I think there might be something to tell me?”

“Um, no, not really.”

I didn’t let her have the big coming-out conversation because I just didn’t really think we should need to. This is who I am. We don’t need a big chat to break that down.

Soon everyone knew, which was great, because another New Year’s party was coming up and I wanted to wear a dress again.

Life in Lashes: The Story of a Drag Superstar by Kita Mean and published by HarperCollins New Zealand is out this week.