From stowaway to sex worker; doctor to athlete, Lauren Roche has finally stopped running

Lauren Roche has been a sex worker, stowaway, doctor and elite athlete. Now she’s an author and happier than ever.

With a new book out, author and adventurer Lauren Roche tells Virginia Fallon there’s something nice about staying still for awhile.

Of all the things Lauren Roche has done in her life it's one she didn’t do that we're discussing.

It’s come about because Roche is recounting how, as a teenager, she snuck onto a ship in Wellington and stowed away for the journey to Seattle, hiding in a compartment under its bridge.

With not enough space to even sit up properly, there she stayed with three pairs of jeans, $40 and a bundle of books she read until her torch died halfway through the trip.

“I piddled in a tin but held on to my poo. I didn’t do one for three weeks!”

Supplied Lauren Roche’s new novel Mila and the Bone Man is available from booksellers now.

Now 60, Roche says she’s spent most of her life running from one thing towards another; case in point that adventure she undertook as a 16-year-old. She was bored, she says, and like all the things she’s done it was a good idea at the time.

Other good ideas include a three-year stint as a sex worker; a period as a fire-breathing pregnant stripper; working as a hospital cleaner and a career as a GP. It’s been a lifetime of reinvention where the only constant, for better or worse, has been her determination to keep moving.

That’s the thing about life, Roche says from her home in Tutukākā, you can always choose to change direction.

And that’s what she’s done. After a back injury brought her medical career to an end, Roche has turned her focus to writing, something she’s always enjoyed though never thought she could make a living from.

She’s previously published two autobiographies but her recently-released novel Mila and the Bone Man is a work of fiction. Mostly.

”There are definitely aspects of my life in there.”

But back to stowing away and the thing she didn’t do. While the teenager could put up with both going unwashed for weeks and peeing in her tin, that other process was a bridge too far.

“It was a relief to get to America that’s for sure.”

Haana Howard/dominion post Roche, pictured in 2001, has lived a lifetime of constant reinvention.

On her arrival, she travelled by bus with one of the sailors to his parents’ home in Oregon. The plan had been to tell them she’d arrived by aeroplane; instead she got drunk and spilled the truth.

Mortified, they contacted her uncle in California. Roche stayed with him for a few months but wanting to keep moving she hitch-hiked to Flagstaff, Arizona, ultimately ending up in first in juvenile detention and then Dallas County Jail for two weeks.

Ultimately deported from the US, she returned to New Zealand and a frosty reception from her long-suffering dad. “He was so incensed when he heard my fake American accent giving an interview on RNZ that he flew me from Auckland down to Wellington while he drove.”

It was always boredom coupled with an intense sense of wanderlust that got Roche in trouble. She never did anything mean or unkind, she just never thought about the fallout.

Roche had a happy childhood growing up in Wellington where she loved school until the age of 14 when things started going wrong.

She'd fallen in with a rambunctious crowd at college while at home her mum was sick with mental illness and battling addictions to the alcohol and drugs she used to manage her distress.

Roche moved to live with an aunty in Auckland but two weeks before she began college her mum committed suicide.

“I started school with this awful grief... also tremendous guilt. I felt if I hadn't left my mum maybe she’d still be alive.”

Sticking it out in Auckland for two school terms Roche ran away back to Wellington, eventually dropping out of school and becoming a cleaner at Wellington hospital. She loved that job and looked up to the nurses though she thought she wasn’t smart enough to be one.

After that she spent a few months working as an insurance clerk before the wanderlust hit and she boarded the ship.

“Years later when we were living in Wellington my son ran away to Masterton and what bothered me most was his lack of ambition.”

Back in NZ, Roche began a relationship with her manager at McDonald’s; moving into his flat and falling pregnant. Eventually she lost her job, flat, and boyfriend, but determined to keep her baby, she set off hitch-hiking around the country before she had to settle down.

Returning to Wellington four months pregnant she got a job in a strip club, performing as a fire-eater until her belly got too big. Then she walked the streets.

“I adored my baby but I wasn't mentally stimulated enough so I went back into the world. My grandma and sister cared for my baby...I worked in a massage parlour and in the sex industry for about three years.”

Jan Hetfleisch Roche competed in the Ironman competition twice before a back injury meant she could no longer take part. (File photo)

Battling depression, a suicide attempt followed and during a long spell in hospital Roche decided to set herself a challenge: she’d become a doctor.

While caring for her second baby she completed medical school, graduating in 1991 and specialising in sexual health. She didn’t stop moving though, working her way up the country, those early years of practise marred by mental illness and addiction.

Then she started running again – this time as a way to help her depression.

Roche became an elite athlete, completing two Ironman competitions, before the back injury brought an end to both that and her medical career. She retired from working as a doctor in 2019.

It’s had its upsides, she says, from the little hut in the bush where she writes; her dog barking at birds in the background. Life is lovely now.

“All the things I never noticed, never really took the time to enjoy, now that I can't run any more I see them better.”

Mila and the Bone Man (Quentin Wilson Publishing, RRP $37.99) is available from booksellers now.