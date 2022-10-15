Willy de Wit talks drugs, strokes, and depression.

This story is featured on Stuff’s The Long Read podcast. Check it out by hitting the play button below, or find it on podcast apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Welcome to my world, he says in the intro to his new book, quoting that famous song. Won’t you come on in? But you might want to pause and consider whether comedian Willy de Wit’s world is a place you’re keen to enter.

Depression. Alcoholism. Drug addiction. A stroke. Did I mention the thugs with shotguns?

“Yes, the thing with the guns was pretty intense,” de Wit tells me from his Auckland home. He talks in fast little bundles of words punctuated by bright bursts of laughter, as if struck by the simple joy of being able to construct a sentence again. It is, after all, a skill he had to relearn, after the stroke.

“Let’s just say the gun thing was a sobering moment, or at least, it should have been, but I kept right on with the meth. Three of them just showed up at my door wearing balaclavas, with loaded shotguns.”

It was January 2014, a warm Friday night, around 10pm. They wanted his drugs or his money; preferably both. Fortunately, a sex worker who was with de Wit at the time called the police, and a passing officer was two minutes away. The shotgun dudes roared off from his house in Hillcrest, cop car in hot pursuit. They drove into Birkenhead Cemetery, then took off on foot after smashing into a gravestone.

“At the time, I was high myself, so it didn’t sink in until later that I could have been shot and killed.” He pauses a moment. Laughs. “But at least it gave me some good material for this book!”

Born William McGechie, Willy de Wit has packed a lot into his 62 years. With surprising frankness, his new book Drink Smoke Snort Stroke traces the terrain of his life so far, from aspiring ballet dancer and class-clown at Auckland Grammar to chastened soul now in recovery on multiple fronts.

David White/Stuff Before you enter Willy’s world, you might want to brace yourself.

We’re invited to tag along as de Wit scales high peaks (performing live comedy to packed houses, TV stardom, a high-profile radio career), and we are also at his side while he slogs through many a dark valley where shaky mental health, drug addiction and an almighty explosion in his brain suggest this man was lucky to make it out alive.

It’s a remarkable story - even more so when you consider it was typed out post-stroke using one hand over a period of three years.

“There’s some really funny bits in the book, and also some pathos as it all comes crashing down. I’m as amazed as anyone that I’ve survived. In a cruel twist, this stroke was my saviour, because if I’d carried on the way I was heading, I would have had a heart attack and died. Not that it was all bad. Writing this book also helped me remember some good times along the way.”

‘Balls well that ends well’

Those good times ramp up around the dawn of the 1980s, when de Wit won a nightclub comedy competition. Better still, he got on so well with the other three contestants Dean Butler, Ian Harcourt and Peter Murphy that they started staging their own weekly comedy nights at Auckland’s Windsor Castle pub.

“We only got four people the first week, but within a year, it was packed. Our humour was apolitical and observational, just whatever we thought was funny.” One such gag was an alarming “wardrobe malfunction” de Wit contrived to provide an excuse for the catchphrase “balls well that ends well” as he left the stage.

David White/Stuff “I had depression since I was about 16... But it was an era when people just told you to harden up,” says de Wit.

In 1988, they landed funding for their first Funny Business TV series. Somewhere between stand-up and sketch comedy, inspired in part by groundbreaking UK show The Young Ones and peppered with pithy animations from Chris Knox, Funny Business was an immediate hit, helped along by the comedians bombarding the broadcaster with anonymous fan letters ("Dear TVNZ, Funny Business is the best show I’ve ever seen in my life.”)

You can find a selection of classic Funny Business clips on the NZ On Screen site. They play unruly bogans at the beach, chugging beer in mullet wigs. Their mate Lucy Lawless makes her TV comedy acting debut in a toga, promoting an “ancient Greek perfume of the Gods” named ANÜS: Fragrance for Men. They go door-knocking around Ponsonby as a quartet of trainee Mormons.

“We filmed some segments as The Hoons at Muriwai Beach and some real hoons turned up as we were leaving. One of them pulled out a brown stubby beer bottle and gaffer taped it over his eyes, like a pair of budget sunnies, so we wrote that into the show.”

Some real Mormons biked past one day when they were filming a “Norman the Mormon” skit in a Ponsonby park. “We were in full Mormon regalia, and I was singing a song about my bike being a mean machine; it gave me a sore arse, but The Lord was my Vaseline. The real Mormons on the sidelines were horrified! They spent the rest of the day pedalling furiously, following us through that park from location to location.”

I still remember a skit in which they played a Flying Nun band heavily inspired by The Chills. Calling themselves The Flue, they are filmed bashing out a primitive racket at a rural rubbish dump, wearing black jumpers, looking glum and talking about their influences (French existentialist poets, German expressionist painters, Abba).

Supplied Clockwise from above left: Funny Business; Norman the Morman skit; De Wit, David McPhail and Mark Wright; David Downs and de Wit.

“Really, we were just looking at aspects of New Zealand culture our audience would recognise and seeing where we could take it. Nobody had done it in quite that way on TV before, so the show took off.”

Funny Business ran for a couple more seasons, headed off to perform live in Montreal, Canada, and won numerous awards. Along the way, all sorts of weirdness happened to de Wit, including dangerous sex on trampolines, hanging out with The Wiggles, and getting monstered by Mick Jagger’s minder after daring to touch his boss backstage.

Fear and loathing in Birkenhead

De Wit then became a host on Radio Hauraki in 1998, staying 12 years before being unceremoniously dumped following what he refers to as “the Christmas Turkey incident.” Down into the valley we go. De Wit rapidly sank into the blackest depression he had ever known.

“I had depression since I was about 16; I remember bawling my eyes out at my desk one day at Auckland Grammar, and I had no idea why. But it was an era when people just told you to harden up. The depression came back in my 20s, and I held it back with medication, but when I lost that Hauraki job, I sank like a stone.”

David White/Stuff After suffering a stroke, de Wit was told he would probably never walk again. But he began a long an painful recovery.

De Wit self-medicated heavily, at first with a couple of bottles of wine a day, then assorted other drugs, culminating in a raging methamphetamine habit.

“Rather than reaching out to friends who might help me, I just stopped answering my phone. Eventually, the calls stop coming and you can go, ‘OK, well, this loneliness is exactly what I deserve’. Your isolation compounds the self-loathing, and you start to think of yourself as a sad little man no-one loves.

The drug taking began as an escape from depression, from loneliness, from my career drowning in a sea of nothingness. When I was high, everything felt OK again, but not for long. So that necessitated getting high again, as soon as possible.”

Fear and loathing in Birkenhead. De Wit chews through $500,000 on meth over the next four years. He gets skinny as a greyhound by using what he calls “The Meth Wonder Diet”. He learns about the dangers inherent in hiring prostitutes who are also meth addicts on Auckland’s Karangahape Road. He changes dealer, and the new one shows up high as a space station, driving a mobile pharmacy.

“Oh, God, yes! I think back now, and it’s all, ‘William! What were you doing?’ Here we were, in central Auckland in the middle of the day, and this woman opens up her van while she’s parked in the middle of a one-way street. There’s scales and meth and shit everywhere, and she’s off her nut, abusing people who want to get past her car, with the cops parked just around the corner!”

The woman was arrested while de Wit fled the scene by driving the wrong way up that one-way street. But you can only have so many lucky escapes.

Finding hope

Drinking heavily, not sleeping or eating for days, burning through your brain’s supplies of dopamine and serotonin, repeatedly cranking your heart up into the panic zone. Sustainable? It is not. In April 2016, de Wit suffered a haemorrhagic stroke, a catastrophic event five times more likely in meth users. He was found 12 hours later, face down and grey, barely breathing but alive.

For weeks afterwards, de Wit could not speak or understand what was being said, and was later told he would probably never walk again. His left arm and left leg had ceased communication with the rest of his body. He languished semi-conscious, lost in hallucinations in which the doctors and nurses seemed to be role-playing scenes from 80s US sitcom, The Love Boat, floating by in swirling washed-out colours, asking “How’s your voyage going today?”

This section of the book is harrowing, as de Wit recounts a long and painful road to recovery, including episodes of bullying and sexual assault by patients and staff in assorted state-run rehab facilities. You feel his fury as the jokes that have leavened the rest of the book subside for a while.

Supplied Drink, Smoke, Snort, Stroke by Willy de Wit with David Downs, $38, is out now from Bakita Books.

And then, de Wit finds some power and some hope. He describes his slow transition from “a failure, a cripple, a drug addict, living alone without love or joy” to someone who is now “tentatively happy”.

He worked hard to regain mobility and speech. Now, you can’t shut him up. This is a very good thing.

“Yes, I’m not only speaking again, but I’ve also written this book with my one good hand, and it’s 65,000 words! No wonder it took three years! It was a labour-intensive labour of love. The book idea was a bit of a joke at first but my best mate David Downs convinced me I should do it.”

Also a comedian, Downs laughs when I call his Auckland home to ask about the book’s gestation.

“Mate, Willy’s right. It totally started out as a joke. When I suggested it to him, he couldn’t write, was dribbling when he spoke, and couldn’t hold an idea in his head for more than a few minutes. I thought he’d very slowly tell me his story and I’d write the book, then he went off and started tapping at the keyboard with his one good hand and did it himself.”

Downs helped structure the manuscript afterwards and wrote an intro that brims with admiration.

“Well, I’ve known Willy for 30 years, and he’s a lovely man. We drifted apart when he was going off on his drug rampages but I re-established contact when I heard he’d had the stroke. At the time, I had cancer, so we bonded over our trials and tribulations.

“Willy’s been on such a massive journey. He’s come through this period of struggling with his demons and he’s humbled by his experiences. I hope Willy writing this book will help normalise some hard conversations about mental health challenges and addiction issues, particularly for men.”

Back across town, de Wit is still mending, just taking things one day at a time, seven years sober now and grateful for the second chances he’s been given. Most of all, he’s wondering what to do next.

“Writing has given me such focus for the past three years, so I really need a new project now. Naked disabled wrestling? Surely there’s a market for that, right? Or I could become a comedy influencer on TikTok. I can tell good disabled jokes now without sparking outrage because I am disabled.”

Or perhaps he should write another book? But given that this first one took three long years, he better pull his finger out. And then, you know… apply that finger to his keyboard.

“Stop!” he says, after an intense outbreak of giggling and coughing. “I’ve got a touch of bronchitis at the moment, and it really hurts when I laugh.”

Drink, Smoke, Snort, Stroke by Willy de Wit with David Downs is out now, Bakita Books, $38.

