How I write: Gina Cole

Gina Cole is an award-winning author at the forefront of a new genre of writing, Pasifikafuturism.

In July this year Gina Cole's first novel Na Viro was published. It is a science fiction novel set in the distant future and featuring Pacific culture.

Which book do you wish you'd written and why?

I’ve just read Kurangaituku by Whiti Hereaka. I can see why it won the Jan Medlicott prize for fiction at the Ockhams. The structure is so clever, the sentences are beautiful and I love how it centres a bird woman as the main character. I don’t wish I’d written it – I just love it.

Which writer do you turn to when you have writer's block?

I don’t know if I get writer’s block or I just get tired. But when that happens I just enjoy whatever fiction novel I’m reading at the time. At the moment I am reading The Visitor a science fiction novel by CJ Cherryh.

Which book had such an impact on you that you bought it for your friends?

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara.

What book do you go back to time and time again to re-read?

I don’t really read books over and over unless I’m doing research. But when I was 14 years old I read The Godfather by Mario Puzo about 6 times.

Which authors would you want in your book club?

Nnedi Okorafor, Octavia Butler, N.K Jemisin, Lani Wendt Young and Sisilia Eteuati.

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

Pounamu Pounamu by Witi Ihimaera.

When it comes to a memorable book, what is more important, a great plot or great characters?

Great characters.

What's your writing routine? Do you have a certain time of day you like to write?

I get up, have breakfast, do yoga or sword fighting. Then I sit in front of my computer and write. Or I sit and stare at the screen watching the cursor blinking on a blank page with my hands poised over the keyboard. I like writing in the morning when I feel fresh and energised. I like to write in the middle of the day when I’ve got stuff out of the way. Sometimes I like to write after midnight when it's quiet.

And where do you write?

Mostly I write at my desk in my home office. But I also like to sit outside in the backyard and write in the sun.

What “must read” book have you not read? Go on, fess up

Auē by Becky Manawatu. It’s on the top of my pile of books to read!