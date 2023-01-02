One Hundred Havens: the settlement of the Marlborough Sounds

A. Greensill on a horse-drawn sledge, on the beach of Bolton Bay, Mahau Sound, picking up mail and deliveries. The big tidal rises and falls meant sledges were the best way of getting round the beaches without getting dirty boots.

The many bays and hills of the Marlborough Sounds create some of New Zealand's most glorious, but challenging, environments, for both Māori and Pākehā. Author and historian Helen Beaglehole shares two excerpts from her latest book, One Hundred Havens.

In 1862 an Otago Daily Times correspondent crossed Cook Strait from Wellington in the “comfortable little steamer Storm Bird”, one of “the line of steamers” running between Wellington, Picton and Nelson.

Once in the Sounds he was captivated by the ‘complete protection’ that Tory Channel offered – its “blue still waters”, the “abrupt cliffs, now wooded hills with vegetation down to the water’s edge and ... snug little coves”.

Picton itself, with its 300 inhabitants, he found to be more extensive than immediately supposed.

Its 18-metre wharf could accommodate large ships, its big receiving warehouse was close by and, as the town was looking to become the export port for the interior, efforts were going into roading to link the town with the Wairau.

Almost two decades later another correspondent on the same journey enthused about the sea in the Sounds, which “always bears the appearance of a lake”.

HOCKEN COLLECTIONS/ONE HUNDRED HAVENS For decades, administrators indulged in the fantasy that the Sounds’ long, often unsheltered reaches of water formed perfect highways through which goods could easily be transported. At the same time, government was cutting through ridges to shorten distances and keep small boats in calmer water. The Cut in Take-In Bay in Kenepuru Sound was constructed in 1881-82. Within two decades it was largely filtered up.

Further afield, the Wairau, with its high yields of grain, was “studded with homesteads”. Picton, too, was more than the “mere village” that it seemed, its 800 residents “far above the ordinary class of colonists”.

The roads out of Picton and between the Wairau and Nelson were really only bridle tracks, and the Wairau River, more than a mile across, was a formidable barrier.

Alexander Turnbull Library/ONE HUNDRED HAVENS A photograph of a partly-submerged horse and cart meeting a boat for mail delivery, thought to be in Tōtaranui Queen Charlotte Sound circa 1900.

But, with “the trunk line of railway ... completed from the south, [Picton] will become one of the most important towns in the colony”.

Leaving aside the quality of Picton’s citizenry, the two observations highlight issues that the Sounds settlers faced – access to and communication with the outside world, and within their own.

Small coastal traders were in and out of the Sounds, but the picture of a “line of steamers” was, at that time, a flight of fancy that ignored the maritime hazards of Cook Strait and its environs and the difficulties of developing a reliable and regular service.

MARLBOROUGH HISTORICAL SOCIETY/ONE HUNDRED HAVENS Wide, well constructed tracks were constructed around much of particularly Pelorus Sound. Jack Love, Tape Love, and Martin and Jack Searle are pictured in their four-and-a-half hour battle to drive the first car over the first Picton to Mahakipawa road. A track had been cut in 1862; despite many petitions, the road was only constructed in 1915.

Land access was also critical to settlement and to “opening up” the Sounds. While the main trunk line would not arrive in Picton until 1945, regional roads linking Picton, Blenheim, Havelock and Nelson were in place by the end of the nineteenth century.

By the 1920s a remarkable network of meticulously surveyed and constructed smaller bridle tracks around a metre wide, begun in the latter part of the nineteenth century, linked settler with settler and with the outside world.

These tracks allowed settlers to get produce to market or attend the red-letter boat days, collect their mail from post offices or the designated bays, and talk and socialise.

Better communications technologies, too, facilitated the social links and networks so necessary for life in the Sounds.

ONE HUNDRED HAVENS The Hon. William Massey comes ashore to open the Tia Ora post office in the Garfields’ house in Northwest Bay, 1904. Post offices were frequently run from family homes where equipment was crammed in amongst the families’ day-to-day living. The photo also shows the elegant, low oil launches that from 1902 had been on the uptake in the Sounds.

Telegraph, then phone services were gradually installed (as in the rest of rural New Zealand); and heavily subsidised mail boats delivered post, along with other goods ordered, generally once or twice a week. Settler life and living was becoming a little easier.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Author and historian Helen Beaglehole has written several books including those inspired by her love of the New Zealand coast.

But, says author Helen Beaglehole, any sense of an easier life was always relative, as the following description of a routine mail delivery makes clear.

The challenging conditions in which the mail ships often operated made any service remarkable.

The smaller oil-launches might have to navigate their way into bays in strong winds amid which they could lose steerage among submerged rocks. They had to come alongside sometimes derelict wharves or anchor off.

Marlborough Historical Society/ONE HUNDRED HAVENS The SS Mapourika, a similar but slightly bigger vessel than the Manaroa, regularly traded and carried freight and mail in Pelorus Sounds. Like Manaroa, she would have called in at the 18 post offices on the trip to and from Havelock.

On the bigger vessels, cattle had to be loaded or pushed overboard to swim ashore. A huge variety of freight needed to be swung on, passengers had to be reunited with their luggage, the mail bags hurled on board.

A Pelorus Guardian reporter on one of Manaroa’s fortnightly sailings in May 1908 found the trip packed with “interest, variety and excitement”.

The Manaroa left Havelock 10am Friday, expecting to be in Wellington before dark on Saturday. In Mahau Sound the tide prevented the crew getting within cooee of homestead and wharf, so the mail was rowed ashore.

BROOK SABIN The Marlborough Sounds is home to stunning cliffside drives, remote glamping spots and even an underwater observatory.

In Hikapu Reach she dropped more bags at Whatanihi and Paradise bays before reaching Nydia Bay at 2.30pm in the “teeth of a heavy rain squall ... The nor’wester was fitful, and the bay was white with spume driven high by the willy-waughs”.

The 10,000 feet of timber that was to be loaded could not be punted out. By this time, and with the original timetable already gone by the board, the Manaroa anchored and spent the night in pelting rain and heavy wind.

The following day the timber was loaded by 11am and, in a bitterly cold south-easterly, the Manaroa weighed anchor and battled to Northwest Bay, where, as “the wind ... nearly [took] charge of the vessel”, goods and mail were loaded.

At Homewood the mail was sent ashore hurriedly before the ship “thrashed into Crail Bay in the teeth of the gale”, again to drop off mail.

She then pushed on to Eli Bay, dropped off the last of a consignment of 100 bags of grass seed on C. H. Mills’ property, which, the reporter observed, would soon be well grassed.

The Manaroa reached Hopai Bay at 4pm, where the fern at the northern end was noted to be recolonising, before making “the comparative calm at Tosswill’s place at Waimaru”.

There the account ended.

One Hundred Havens: The settlement of the Marlborough Sounds is published by Massey University Press and can be purchased at all good bookshops, or ordered online at masseypress.ac.nz.