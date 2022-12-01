Writers honoured by prime minister for their contribution to New Zealand literature

Writers Stephanie Johnson, James Norcliffe and Vincent O’Malley are the winners of this year’s Prime Minister’s Awards for Literary Achievement.

In a statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was delighted to honour the trio, who each have won $60,000 in recognition of their significant contribution to New Zealand literature. “The awards recognise not only their literary achievements, but also the significant impact their work has had on the cultural landscape of Aotearoa,” Ardern said.

Wellington-based O’Malley said he was extremely grateful for the non-fiction award.

O’Malley is a founding partner of HistoryWorks, a group of historians specialising in Treaty of Waitangi research. He’s also authored a number of books about New Zealand history including The Meeting Place: Māori and Pākehā Encounters, 1642–1840, Beyond the Imperial Frontier: The Contest for Colonial New Zealand, The Great War for New Zealand: Waikato 1800-2000, and The New Zealand Wars | Ngā Pakanga o Aotearoa.

O’Malley said he had a great passion for history from an early age despite not studying it at school. After being offered a three-month contract researching Treaty claims after university, he’s never looked back.

When he started working as a historian 30 years ago O’Malley said there was widespread ignorance of New Zealand history, alarmist framing of it, and significant opposition to Treaty claims.

“It’s only the last five years or so we’ve turned a corner as a nation and are willing to engage with history and acknowledge it. We’re not cherry-picking out bits we prefer not to remember. It’s important to also remember the darker bits of our past as well – that’s all part of our story. A mature nation needs to own its history warts and all,” O’Malley said.

Supplied Historian Vincent O’Malley won the award for non-fiction.

It was hugely important that history would be taught in schools from next year so future generations were historically literate, O’Malley said. History taught young people critical thinking skills, and the ability to analyse evidence and sources and make informed judgements, he said.

Christchurch-based poet, fiction writer and educator Norcliffe won the award for poetry, having published 11 poetry collections as well as several novels and a short story collection. He’s had a long involvement with takahē​ poetry​ magazine​ including as editor and was president of the New Zealand Poetry Society from 2005-2007, and has edited major poetry anthologies.

Growing up on the West Coast Norcliffe remembers telling his older cousins he wanted to be a poet, though he didn’t even know how to pronounce the word then. As he grew older, he would write poetry he was proud of.

Supplied James Norcliffe won the poetry award.

His advice to budding poets was to read. “Find out what it’s like, what it sounds like in your mouth. Read aloud. Read your own work aloud. Then read in front of other people,” he said. “When you’re brave, submit it. Send it off into the world. ... And be brave enough to accept the rejections that come, too.”

Classically, poetry comes from the Greek poiesis, to do with making or creating. Norcliffe liked that analogy. “I quite like the idea of a poem as an artefact, like a well-made chair. All the parts harmonise together, and you're left with an object – something you can return to.”

Fiction winner Johnson is an Auckland-based writer of novels, short stories, and poetry. She’s also written for stage, television and radio. Her many novels include The Shag Incident, The Whistler, Belief, and Crimes of Neglect.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Writer Stephanie Johnson won the fiction award.

With Peter Wells, Johnson founded the Auckland Writers and Readers Festival in 1998, and in 2019 she was appointed as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to literature.

The awards were established in 2003 and are held annually.

Kiwis are invited to nominate writers in three categories, which are then assessed by an external panel.

The winners will attend a lunch with Ardern in March.