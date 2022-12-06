Fewer books, new heritage area on the cards for Wellington Central Library

It's exciting times for Wellington as plans are unveiled for the $188m upgrade of the city's central library. (Aired April 2022).

The number of items on Wellington Central Library’s shelves when it reopens in 2026 will be halved to make it easier for users to move about.

Despite the items removed off shelves being available for ordering at any of the council’s libraries, there is concern from some library users that the items no longer being physically available will impede research and browsing.

About 250,000 of the library’s 500,000 books, magazines, DVDs, CDs and other items it holds will be kept at the council’s distribution centre in Johnsonville and available for order, said Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean.

That would make the central library – called Te Matapihi – more accessible and reduce the height of shelves, and was in line with what the council did at its Waitohi library in Johnsonville, MacLean said.

SUPPLIED Artist's impressions of Wellington's rebuilt central library, Te Matapihi ki te Ao Nui.

The reopened central library would also have an increased focus on the city’s heritage collections.

That included bringing all the library’s extensive Māori reference collections back into the building, along with reference collections of local interest to Wellingtonians and collections from the Wellington City Archives.

It would provide an “enhanced experience for people seeking Wellington-specific collections”, and form a Wellington heritage area within the library, MacLean said.

A portion of older reference material would be kept in storage and available on request free of charge.

The reopened library would also contain a “rare books room” on-site that’s climate controlled and for rare, fragile and valuable material.

There would also be an adjacent reading room for any library items that may require special handling.

SUPPLIED An artist’s impression of the reopened Wellington Central Library.

Projects were under way to increase access to the library’s collections through digitisation, MacLean said.

Wellington-based writer and researcher Michael Pringle said it was good news there would be a dedicated reading room and heritage space, but the “greatly reduced” reference collection would be a problem for researchers.

Pringle said the reopened library was always going to be a welcoming space. He questioned whether the lack of books being available for browsing, reading, consulting and reference would meet the needs and expectations of Wellingtonians.

Most of the central library’s collection was “very frequently used”, Pringle said. Wellingtonians were great readers and valued their library.

Historian Vincent O’Malley said there were some “real gems” in Wellington Central Library that couldn’t be found anywhere else. It stocked official publications, old issues of magazines like the New Zealand Listener and obscure local histories.

SUPPLIED The library will hold less items on site but they will still be available for order, the council says.

“It is great to see the commitment to local history and the Māori reference section for the library when it reopens,” O’Malley said.

“But there are rich resources there for New Zealand history beyond just Wellington and I do have some concerns that access to that material will become much more difficult under the current proposals. The ability to easily browse works that might be of interest is really crucial.”

O’Malley hoped officials would be open to having conversations on how the library could have a strong focus on New Zealand histories when it reopened.