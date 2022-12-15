Black Ferns fans queue down the street for Ruby Tui book signing

Black Ferns winger Ruby Tui signing her book Straight Up at Whitcoulls on Lambton Quay in central Wellington.

Black Ferns winger Ruby Tui drew the crowds who were willing to wait for up to an hour and a half for the chance to get her book Straight Up signed by the Rugby World Cup winner.

Ben Clark and his 11-year-old son Marcus were in line to get four copies of the book signed as Christmas presents on Thursday – one for Clark’s older daughter, the second for his brother's family, the third for his mother and the last one was for the family bookshelf.

“I'm just stoked to be a dad at a time when there are heroes like Ruby Tui,” he said.

"Previously you wouldn't have been able to raise a daughter a generation where there are female rugby heroes and they were one of the most popular book signings for a rugby player.

READ MORE:

* New Zealander of the Year Awards semifinalists include Ruby Tui, Sir John Kirwan, Tāme Iti, Topp Twins

* Black Ferns star Ruby Tui, Prime Minister lead Parliament celebrations for world title

* 'Girls can do everything': young fans meet their Black Ferns idols in Ōtautahi Christchurch



"I don't think you would have a queue down Lambton Quay for an All Black at the moment."

Marcus was excited to meet Tui in person.

Other After the Ferns beat England at Eden Park Tui gave her medal to Lucia, a young fan recently recovered from leukaemia.

"I like watching rugby in general and I think the women's team is very good – I like them equally to the men's team."

At the back of the line, Tania Whatarau had been waiting for 20 minutes to get Tui’s autobiography signed for her partner.

"He loves Ruby Tui," she said. "He sees a lot of similarities between the both of us, which is kind of funny. When the girls won [the World Cup final] he was crying and hugging everybody."

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Dozens of people queue to get the book Straight Up signed by its author, Black Ferns winger Ruby Tui.

At the peak of the signing, people were waiting 90 minutes to get their books signed.

On Tuesday, the Black Ferns were feted at Parliament for the Rugby World cup win.