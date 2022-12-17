Hooked on books: My best reads of the past year

Anisa Maclean and her family fled religious persecution in Iran when she was a child. She tells the story of finding her way in NZ in a new book, called Surviving Marmite.

Jenny Nicholls is a Waiheke-based writer and reviewer.

OPINION: When he was 13, Ian Patterson bought 1000 books at an auction house, for £1; it took several journeys to get all his treasures home in an old pram. This was in the early 1960s, and the books were mostly 19th-century writers like Dumas, Dickens, Thackeray, Jerome K. Jerome and Sir Walter Scott.

“I’ve always needed​ to have books around me,” he writes, in a piece in the London Review of Books (LRB), “quantities of them, ever since I can remember. There may be something pathological about it.”

It might seem strange – worrying, even – for a 13-year-old to bury himself in mouldy Victoriana – but I like to think I would have done the same. (Who could resist Dumas’ The Three Musketeers?) “[Books] functioned as a sort of carapace,” wrote Patterson. (He grew up to be a hopeless book dealer, and a successful poet and academic.)

“The sight of the books, the feel of them, their colour and their smell were a reliable source of pleasure and comfort separate from but always associated with the narratives and locations to which they provided access.” As anyone who has thrown their Kindle down with a sigh knows, a book is more than a river of text.

Supplied A selection of reviewers’ favourites from Stuff’s 22 Best Books of 2022.

READ MORE:

* 22 best books of 2022, as chosen by the experts

* Black Ferns fans queue down the street for Ruby Tui book signing

* The five best reads of the year according to #BookTok

* Why it's so hard to declutter a bookshelf



On the other hand, as LRB co-editor Alice Spawls points out in a faintly snobby blog called The Rise of the Non-Book Book, putting something between two covers doesn’t make it a book. “Books can function as gift objects, lifestyle signifiers, thematic attributes; they can be non-book products too, word-based diversions, colour-me distractions, bucket-lists, how-tos, extensions of celebrity brands.”

I have no problems with books, even Spawls’ “non-book books”, as gift objects. When I was 6, my mother’s mother gave me a picture book called The Way They Lived, written and illustrated by Angus McBride. It sits beside me as I write this. On the cover, a Neolithic family is making a house out of mammoth tusks, while a woolly mammoth lifts his trunk imperiously over hunters armed with spears.

Although this sounds overly complicated for a children’s book cover graphic, it worked because McBride is one of the greatest children’s book illustrators who has ever lived. The snow in the scene became, in the hands of this master of design, white space – the stage on which a graphic designer works their magic.

-/Supplied It was children’s book illustrator Angus McBride who got Jenny Nicholls hooked on reading.

I was hooked: on mammoths; on houses made out of mammoths, on illustrators who painted mammoths, and on books.

If I’m a fan of gift object books, I’m also quite keen on the end-of-year holiday-ready book list, sprouting from a website near you. Some of the best I’ve come across lately (you can take this as a list of lists): My Year of Reading 2022 (a blog by Rachael King); Stuff’s 22 Best Books of 2022; the “Xmas” book lists at Reading Room (part of the Newsroom website); and those from the NZ Listener (full disclosure, I contributed to that one); the Guardian, the New Yorker, the New York Times and the Washington Post. (The New Yorker even publishes a list of old books that are relevant again: “2022 in Review: the Year in Rereading”.)

The NYT list is a famously herculean task that takes a lot of people all year, and probably involves a lot of cranky emails. An English journalist, Theo Tait, once referred to “that orgy of groupthink and logrolling, the Christmas books of the year selections”.

As a sometime book reviewer, I’ve read a lot of new (or nearly new) books this year, so I have made my own list. As publishers send you the sort of books they think you will like, my list is ruled by the non-fiction I have loved ever since that first McBride.

Supplied Jenny Nicholls: I have no problems with books, even what the snobs might call “non-book books”, as gift objects.

I loved the books that felt like the product of a lifetime of research. Stunning feats of scholarship, like The Library, A Fragile History, by Arthur der Weduwen​ and Andrew Pettegree​ (Profile Books); Mountains, Volcanoes, Coasts and Caves: Origins of Aotearoa New Zealand's Natural Wonders, by Bruce W. Hayward, (Auckland University Press); or The Story of Russia, by Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury). Figes make sense of the founding myths of Putin’s Russia, ideas which now affect nearly everyone. Hayward changes the way you see the New Zealand landscape. Der Weduwen and Pettegree change the way you think about libraries.

New Zealand-born historian James Belich, now an Oxford professor, has just published The World the Plague Made: The Black Death and the Rise of Europe. Belich’s grasp of global history allows him to ask big questions about the rise and fall of civilisations far from Europe; his crisp writing style makes his ideas thrilling to read. I’m still reading his book, which is so rich and full of surprises.

Regenesis: How to Feed the World Without Devouring the Planet, by George Monbiot (Allen Lane) is as disturbing as it needs to be. Monbiot is such a pleasure to read, even while he is kicking your mental furniture to bits.

Ross Giblin Historian James Belich, once of Wellington now of Oxford University, has just published The World the Plague Made: The Black Death and the Rise of Europe.

Colditz: Prisoners of the Castle, by Ben Macintyre (Viking) is a true story of tragedy and farce, with English POW officers out of central casting.

Otherlands, by Thomas Halliday (Allen Lane) presents 12 “eye-witness” reports from a journey into deep time: a strikingly imaginative but scientifically plausible book that gives a sense of the delicacy of the Earth’s interlocking systems.

Grand: Becoming my mother's daughter, by Noelle McCarthy (Penguin NZ), is the New Zealand biography of the year – raw and often screamingly, blackly funny.

Other books I loved reading this year: Jumping Sundays: The Rise and Fall of the Counterculture in Aotearoa New Zealand, by Nick Bollinger (Auckland University Press); Needles and Plastic: Flying Nun Records, 1981-88, by Matthew Goody (Auckland University Press); HomeGround: The story of a building that changes lives, by Simon Wilson (Massey University Press); and Robin White: Something is happening here, edited by Sarah Farrar, Jill Trevelyan, Nina Tonga (Te Papa Press).