Erotica writing guide the most popular ebook at Kāpiti Coast libraries

101 Best Sex Scenes Ever Written: An Erotic Romp Through Literature for Writers and Readers by Barnaby Conrad is the most popular ebook from the Kāpiti Coast District Libraries.

It’s a love story for the Kāpiti Coast’s book connoisseurs as local library users went crazy for romance ebooks and the most fell head over heels for a guide to writing sex scenes.

Of the 40,319 ebooks checked out from the district’s libraries this year, the romance genre came up top by a very long way. Contemporary romance books took 1681 readers’ breath away; 1054 people went lovey-dovey for general romance; and 758 people had the hots for love stories set in the past.

Readers couldn’t keep their hands off 101 Best Sex Scenes Ever Written: An Erotic Romp Through Literature for Writers and Readers by the late American writer Barnaby Conrad – the most popular ebook of the year.

The self-proclaimed “sensibly suggestive guide” says it demonstrates “how to advance plots and reveal truths about characters through their romantic tableaus” using writings from both male and female writers including Ernest Hemingway and Danielle Steel.

“Making the provocative purposeful, this analysis spotlights the most exciting – or potentially embarrassing – story element: the obligatory sex scene,” its summary says. “Each scene is accompanied by insight into its authors’ intentions, how they accomplished them, and their thoughts on romance, love, and sex.”

Justin Wong/Stuff Patrons of the Kāpiti Coast District Libraries flocked to the romance section of its online catalogue.

A spokesperson for the district council said the romance genre’s popularity with Kāpiti Coast readers exploded during lockdowns and continued to be the library’s most popular digital offering.

Outside the cyberspace, book lovers borrowed 419,562 physical items from the library. Mysteries were the top genre.

But children’s books proved to be a hit: The Meltdown from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series by Jeff Kinney was the most sought-after – the first time a children’s book was crowned the most popular item of the library’s catalogue. It beat out Blue Moon by Lee Child – the 24th book in the Jack Reacher series.

Juan Zarama Perini / Stuff Finalists for the best books for young New Zealand readers 2022 entertain hundreds of Wellington school children at a series of Books Alive events at The National Library of New Zealand Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa. Video first published August 10 2022.

Other children’s fiction authors like Geronimo Stilton and Daisy Meadows were also the top fiction authors of the year.

The most loved non-fiction items were more New Zealand-focused: Fiordland bookshop owner Ruth Shaw’s 300-page biography, The Bookseller at the End of the World, flew off the library shelves, followed by broadcaster Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy.

Top 10 books loaned out of Kāpiti Coast District Libraries