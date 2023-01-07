Summer read: How author Megan Dunn found a piece of her 80s mermaid hero

Author Megan Dunn chases the mermaids tail on her quest to know more about Daryl Hannah.

Megan Dunn is the author of Things I Learned at Art School (2021) and Tinderbox (2017). She is currently working on her mer-moir about motherhood, menopause and mermaids. Lots of mermaids.

Touching Madison

In June 2018, I sat in a cafe and held the airbrush that had painted Madison.

“Wow,” I said. It looked like a marijuana pipe, something you could toke from. The airbrush was surprisingly small. It was splattered with yellow paint.

The handle was dark red. It had a bulbous pipe head, where the paint not spliff must be added. I held it aloft, and hoped I looked appropriately awed. This was the apex of my grail quest. It was as close to Daryl Hannah as I’d ever get. And she wasn’t in the room. There was nothing to inhale except the vapour of a childhood dream.

A siren passed by outside the window, interrupting the sound on my Panasonic. I had video camera fastened to a three-legged grey and red tripod that sat crouched on the wooden table, us. Robert Short wore a dark grey cap, sunglasses and a white shirt.

He pulled out a swatch, one of the original samples from the design of Madison’s tail. An irregular offcut, like an arrow. It reminded me of a puzzle piece. I am terrible at puzzles. I’m slow at finishing. Rich is the best puzzler in our family.

“I can’t believe I am holding a sample of her tail,” I said.

What’s important to note is that the scale pattern is deconstructed. I ran my fingertips over the tiny dots as though they were braille. I stroked Madison. I couldn’t hear a thing. The offcut of her tail wasn’t speaking a silent language to me, though I could see quite plainly that the surface was an odd amalgamation of sharkskin, which I now know feels like sandpaper, and snakeskin.

Supplied Megan Dunn holds a sample of Madison’s mermaid tail.

Most commercial silicone mermaid tails have scales. A fish the size of a human being, a grouper for instance, would have large scales. Scales the size of a human palm. That was not desirable. Ron Howard, the director of Splash, wanted the mermaid to embody a fantasy.

He suggested the koi carp as a reference point for the tail. Robert was the special effects designer tasked with bringing that vision to life.

“Can we drill down into the bath scene again? I really love the bath scene. A lot of mermaids photograph themselves in the bath, it’s all about that scene, right?” I said.

Robert laughed.

Hear me out. A mermaid in a bathtub announces to me: I am more than you can ever imagine. My tail is something I lubricate by myself, for myself. I have a secret inner life: you thought I was just a chick, but really I am a MYTH.

I know a lot more about Splash than I should. Too much. Stuff that might not be interesting to you, but that completely electrifies me. The shipwreck scene was filmed in Nassau, off the coast of the Bahamas. Robert grew up near the ocean in Santa Monica, he could dolphin kick, and swim upside down like the Creature from the Black Lagoon.

Getty Images Megan Dunn’s mermaid obsession started young.

Out at sea filming, he cut his leg on a conch shell. To stop the bleeding, he filled the gash with the Krazy Glue they used for Madison’s tail. It was a half hour speedboat ride back to the shore. The doctor said it was lucky you had that Krazy Glue.

Later, Cocoon was filmed at the same submerged shipwreck at Nassau.

The silhouettes of sharks circling the reef as he descended to the sunken film set in the darkness was the stuff of nightmares for Robert.

I laughed. It was the stuff of nightmares for me too. Nothing would ever propel me to be Krazy glued into a fake mermaid tail and dropped into the ocean. Daryl however did all her own underwater stunts and wasn’t allowed to blow bubbles on film because Ron Howard pointed out that a real mermaid wouldn’t blow bubbles.

I was playing six degrees of Kevin Bacon, except I had replaced Kevin with Daryl Hannah. I now sat opposite Robert who had once cast Daryl Hannah’s body in a mould to make Madison’s tail. But I couldn’t tell Robert how tangential my quest was. As I collected the details of exactly how he had made her tail, I wasn’t sure if I was getting closer to what I needed to know, or further away. Why am I so obsessed with mermaids?

“Yesterday I found myself doing some old-school thinking about a problem,” Robert said. Overnight electric scooters had arrived all over Beverley Hills and Santa Monica. “And they’re GPS tracked, when you get to where you’re going you just leave them on the sidewalk.”

“Wow,” I said, wondering what sidewinder I was on now.

“How do they charge these things? Is there a truck at night that goes out and gathers them up?” he wondered.

“Did you figure it out?” I asked.

He shook his head, “Oh man, I have to remind myself not to think old school. It’s like Uber drivers. People become scooter chargers. The distribution is not a central solution.”

“You can’t put electrics onto a mermaid tail though can you?” Trying to bring us back on point. Not that I exactly knew what my point was anymore.

I looked at his silver watch. It looked nautical, like something Bond might wear.

A day earlier I had interviewed Caribbean Pearl at the same cafe. A vivacious Puerto Rican woman with long spirally hair, she had started out as a pirate, but then got into mermaiding despite being told by her boss that mermaids can’t be black.

“What do pregnant bellies, fake boobies and mermaid tails have in common?” Caribbean Pearl asked.

“I don’t know. What?” I said.

“Everybody wants to touch them.”

I laughed. “That’s a good one, I’ll remember that.” Caribbean Pearl had a bright orange tail like Madison and had met Robert Short too. She had also recently posed as a mermaid in a bathtub for an open home in LA. She was a delight who took her tail on flights, draped over her shoulder like a mink coat, to avoid extra luggage fees. Everyone in the airport wanted to touch her tail and get a photo.

How much more did I need to know?

The mermaid community was killing me...with kindness. Robert gave me a 30th anniversary DVD of Splash; the cover signed by him and a giant Toblerone. He treated me like a fan. And I am a fan. I am now his fan.

“Where are you going next?” he asked.

“To interview Hannah Mermaid.”

Robert perked up. Hannah Mermaid is the most famous professional mermaid in the world. She has also met Daryl Hannah. I’ve seen the photo of them hugging, both blonde and beautiful, though only one is wearing a blue sequined tail and it’s not Daryl Hannah.

“I will give you a lift.”

Out the back of the cafe Robert folded the top of his forest green Pontiac down, and we drove across Los Angeles, the wind in my mermaid hair. In the past four days, I had seen a crow eating a pizza on the side of the road, a homeless man sleeping outside a tarpaulin tent in a roundabout, impossibly long skinny palm trees like telescopes extending up and up and up, I’d interviewed mermaids, a merman and even met a dog called Megan at an underwater photographer’s house. But what was the upshot?

I was performing the role of writer. It was the best part I’d ever played in my life. (It was a role I’d given myself.) Then Robert parked the Pontiac across the street from Hannah Mermaid’s white good-looking bungalow and we both got out. I was 43 years old and shitting myself.