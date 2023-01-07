Summer read: A love/frustration poem to Wellington, by J Wiremu Kane

J Wiremu Kane, (Ngāpuhi) he/him/ia, lives and writes on the unceded lands of Ngāti Hei.

He was the 2022 Emerging Māori Writer in Residence at the IIML, the winner of the 2022 Surrey Hotel Residency, and has been widely published in print and online.

Wātaka III: Ki Tara

“(Speaking on Chief Tara of Kororāreka) …his general integrity might be depended on and his word was sacred. Tarra(sic) recollected clearly the visit of Captain Cook, nearly forty years earlier. I asked how he liked him. ‘Oh, he was a surly old fellow, and fired on the natives.’”

Dr. Alexander Berry, circa 1809

Māwharu of Poutūterangi 2022

Looking up at the zigzag of steps, I immediately realise my mistake.

If the clouds had lifted, I would have seen the waxing gibbous moon, a few days short of full the night before.

I last lived in Pōneke in the time I’ve taken to calling my past life. When my 21- to 23-year-old calves were thick from sprinting up hospital stairwells during 777 calls. When my near daily commute from Hataitai to Newtown was an obstacle course. A slippery dash between cars, soles skidding on rain-slick asphalt to cross the two narrow lanes of State Highway 1. Up the steep gradient to the shoulder of Tangi Te Keo.

At the crest I usually paused for breath and to look across the ultramarine scoop of Evans Bay to the Miramar Peninsula and beyond to the jagged layers of the Remutaka Range. Some mornings they were dusted with an icing sugar garnish of snow and I would watch it vapourise under the plaited ropes of Māui. Other times the sky would be an orange smear of a shepherd’s warning. Most mornings they were a wall of grey against a ceiling of grey that lightened grey on grey until I was walking through diffuse grey mist under diffuse grey daylight.

I thought that my new commute would involve the steps that criss-cross the ridge up behind St. Mary of the Angels to The Terrace. After the first flight, I know I’ll never be doing this again. I had been both hardened and softened by the intervening years.

I scold myself with each pant.

If a hillside is steep enough for them to build a cable-car up, then it’s too steep for a heavy-set man nearer to 40 than 30 to walk up…

“I wouldn’t get any work done with that view!” is the first unfiltered thought I eject on entering Bill Manhire House.

Any response is part of the cacophony of input that tends to jam and buffer like 90s internet.

I can’t pull my attention away from the great swirl of slate coloured water from our perch that looked down on the high-rise buildings of the CBD.

Te-Whanganui-a-Tara.

The Great Harbour of Tara.

Tara.

The ancient kings of Ireland must have felt the power of the combination of syllables as well as the descendants of the great Rangatira.

I don’t have to flick far up and across a single aho of the dense weft and long lines of kahuki to find a Tara of my own. I try not to let the flush of gratitude I feel that I can so easily recall names going back six generations and one sideways jump be tainted by all the strands taken from us.

This Tara was a tohunga and Ariki of Ngāti Manu. Whose only son was killed in battle. Whose widow married…

I trace a mental finger up the stepped poutama of our family tree, up the aho of my mother’s mother’s father to…

My great-great-great-great-great grandfather before the traditional mourning period was over. Koro Uruti and his new wife lost all of their possessions in the muru that followed.

But they managed to keep the land.

“Yes,” someone laughs, following my gaze. “It can be something of a distraction at times.”

When your whānau has been on these islands as long as ours has, there are few places our spreading roots don’t touch.

On my father’s side, his father was mentored by John Beaglehole OM CMG of the Archival Collections himself. Apart from his hagiographies of Co*k seemed mostly on the right side of history.

My great-grandfather built his family home on Kelburn Parade, where the music department is now. He taught at the teacher’s college before it closed during the Depression.

With a shift across to his wife, her father helped to bore the myriad service tunnels that run under and through the matauiwi and pukepuke of this strange and magnetic city.

Tirea of Hakiharatua 2022

‘How on earth did you figure out that you have ADHD after all these years?’

‘Um… there were signs.’

The tiniest sliver of moon is already high when I see it from my bedroom window.

My new flat is also in Hataitai. It clings to the wall of a gully full of houses and looks across to another ridge of houses. I wonder where the waterways that always trickle down and through such gullies have all gone. If I look out my window to the south, I can see the grey-blue-grey if Raukawa Moana, whose other name I will never utter again.

Irāmutu, 5, cried when I left for Pōneke. Irāmutu, 3, refused to even say goodbye. He likes to ask dad to Facetime me, just so he can then more effectively ignore me. Before I left, I read them the story of Ngake and Whātaitai countless times.

“This is a sad one, remember?” I would warn them. They assured me that they could handle it.

I usually feel for poor bumbling, clumsy Whātaitai. I can too easily imagine myself becoming anchored to one place, floundering in the shallows and finally expiring there. I try to brush over this part to his rebirth as the weeping bird Te Keo.

But I feel for Ngake too. I know how stifling the seemingly enclosed harbour of Tara can feel. How the layer upon layer of hills and mountains can hem you in. How easily it can build to hatred. And how tempting it is to bull-headedly smash through rock to death or freedom.

Mauri of Hakiharatua

‘The rules of physics don’t apply to Tāwhirimātea. In Wellington, doubly so.’

The moon is once again a tiny crescent, the shadow falling across the other side of Mahina’s face.

I still struggle with the tangle of headphones, mask, hair and glasses. It never seems to occur to me to buy some hair-ties, even when Tāwhirimātea whips my long curls into matted tangles. Nothing a wide-toothed comb and a huge bottle of conditioner can’t fix.

Irāmutu, 5, asks me if I’ve seen any taniwha.

I pause.

I’ve seen pencil and charcoal clouds under a blue wash sweep in from the south. I’ve seen Tāwhirimātea drag his colossal tortillon until the smudge of luminous white touches the sea and rocks, and Ranginui and Papatūānuku are briefly reunited through tears of joy and relief.

I’ve walked over the bones of Whātaitai and seen dry water courses turn to torrents.

“I told you that I live in Hataitai now,” I tell him. “It’s a suburb named after Whātaitai…”

“No,” he says with the infinite patience of a Kaiako to an unfocused child. “I mean any real taniwha.”

“…sort of?”

That seems to be answer enough for him.