Marlborough authors preserve local stories in new books

From a family of boatbuilders, to the last travelling swagman, Marlborough is home to many colourful characters, interesting tales and creative talent.

Artist Natalie Harvey has interviewed and transcribed the stories of several families and many community members, over many years, to record their first-person accounts of Marlborough Sounds history in their own words. Many of her interviewees have since died, so the interviews are a unique insight into life in remote Marlborough locations. Copies of Soundsy are available at the Marlborough Museum and the Picton Heritage and Whaling Museum.

Natalie’s father, Maurice Wells, recounts a story about his father Claude, who brought up a large family and started a boat-building business at the very remote Wakatahuri in the early 1900s.

“Dad built the Verdun with white pine,” Maurice said.

“On the boats we used linseed oil-based paints. Painting all over the boat, up from the waterline and over the topside decking, and we used copper paint below the waterline on the hull. The real stuff, it was good paint too, an ordinary linseed oil-based paint. Nowadays copper paint is banned. Red lead paint is a primer. White or red lead paint we painted first over the entire boat including the hull, and then the copper paint they used it from the keel up to the waterline.

“When we used copper paint on the boat’s hull below the waterline, herrings would swim alongside the boats while the boats were moored beside the Wharf, or out at anchor. That is what the fish did in my days at Wakatahuri.

“The aged copper paint grew sea-growth of mussels, sea-grass, seaweeds, barnacles, limpets – and regularly the boats below the waterline needed a scrub and repaint of copper paint.”

Anthony Phelps/Supplied Natalie Harvey’s grandfather Claude Wells settled in the remote Wakatahuri area in the outer Sounds in the early 1900s.

“How,” I ask, “did Granddad Claude make gaps watertight between the timber plank joins, or seams, as we knew them?”

“We couldn’t make putty with boiled linseed oil,” Maurice said.

“The putty had to be made out of raw linseed oil and mixed in whiting (ground chalk) to make a thick dough mixture.

“We bought caulking in cotton balls wound up similar to a ball of knitting wool. The caulking ball is a bit bigger than an ordinary tennis ball. Caulking was supposed to be sufficient on its own between the planks but it didn’t last long without putty.

“By punching the caulking in firm it opened the gaps between the planks on the boat then the gaps had to be filled with putty to seal out the water. And we used copper nails for building boats.”

Supplied Mr Whiskers would pass through St Arnaud and the Molesworth Station during his travels.

Juliet Cooper, now living in North Canterbury, has written a children’s book based on her recollections of the last swagman who passed through her family’s farm in the 1950s. Mr Whiskers, illustrated by Mike Howell, shows the travelling labourer’s trek through the Molesworth, Awatere Valley and Wairau Valley. Cooper said she found on her book tour late last year that seniors loved the book as much as their grandchildren. Email jandjcooper@gmail.com to buy a copy.

When I was about 7 years of age, and quite shy, I can remember Mr. Whiskers passing by.

He was one of the last swaggies to go by our farm, and although he was scary he did us no harm.

Supplied The girl in Mr Whiskers is based on a young Juliet Cooper, and her personal memories of the last swagman.

Sometimes he cut wood or helped with the harvest, in return for food and a bed for his weary old bones to have a good rest.

Mr. Whiskers went from place to place, around the top of the south, dossing down in any old hut that he could find. With his two faithful dogs following behind.

He fossicked for this and for that. He knew every apple tree, as he passed by. We kids were not too sure of him, in his tatty old jacket, and raggedy clothes.

Supplied After the Great Depression and World War II, about a tenth of the male population were thought to be on the road.

The clothes were the ones he stood up in, slept in, and spent every day in. An old felt hat pulled down tight on his head, with his big bushy beard, and sparkly eyes.

Whiskers’ best friends were his two dogs, Max and Daisy.

Max dug up rabbits by sniffing them out. Daisy was old and well past her days of mustering sheep. Whiskers kept warm on cold frosty nights, resting his head on her soft warm coat, and before he could blink, he was soon fast asleep.

Supplied The artworks in Mr Whiskers are by Mike Howell. Here, Mr Whiskers crosses the Hurunui River under the rail bridge.

Whiskers’ horses were trusty old mates. He rode Moonlight, and Midnight the packhorse carried his pots and pans, a swag, and maybe a plate.

An old oil skin coat kept him dry during cold winter storms. Moonlight’s saddle was weathered and worn.

The Photo on the Wall by Wendy St George, a story of a Blenheim woman’s 17-year quest to find out what happened to her uncle who went missing during World War II. Visit photo-onthewall.nz to order a book.

The Clarence: People and Places of Waiau Toa by journalist Tim Fulton, a contemporary story of rural NZ life, while honouring long-held traditions accompanied by breathtaking landscape photography. Find a copy in bookstores and from Bateman Books.

One Hundred Havens: The Settlement of the Marlborough Sounds by Helen Beaglehole draws on historic articles and old photographs to paint a picture of how the many bays and hills of the Marlborough Sounds created some of New Zealand's most glorious, but challenging, environments, for both Māori and generations of farmers, miners and tourism operators. Published by Aotearoa Books.