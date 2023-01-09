Author Luke Elworthy publishes comedic 'misery memoir' on the burden of being unpublished

Luke Elworthy has published a novel called The Last Letter of Godfrey Cheathem, a creative retelling of his own experiences of the pressures of a creative family and the quest to become published.

Luke Elworthy will have to rethink his self-description as “unpublished author” now he’s finally released a novel, about an unpublished author.

The Last Letter of Godfrey Cheathem has been described as “the novel of the year” by one reviewer, others describing it as a “comedic romp” that “skewered pretensions” of the literary world, chock-full of black humour and social commentary, but with moving, serious themes and relatability.

They are great reviews for a novel Elworthy self-published, after being turned down by a publisher, although he was able to draw on his experience working around the globe in the publishing industry.

As the son of a publisher and a journalist, Elworthy also had plenty to draw on when creating Cheathem, and his parents and younger siblings, a creative bunch whose success and expectations weighed heavily on the protagonist.

READ MORE:

* My Christchurch: Crime writer Paul Cleave can't play golf during day 'for fear of killing somebody'

* Summer off politics: Adrian Rurawhe's reading list perfect for political geeks

* Looking back at 2022: Marlborough's biggest stories of the year

* One Hundred Havens: the settlement of the Marlborough Sounds



“There’s quite a lot of him in me, or me in him I should say. There are some biographical elements.”

When Elworthy arrived home after years overseas in the early 2000s, biographies and “misery memoirs” were being published thick and fast, following epics such as Angela’s Ashes.

While Elworthy’s own childhood was nowhere near as “torrid and painful”, he started writing down chunks of his own biography, playing with the idea of a satirical How to Succeed in Publishing, “which I definitely did not”, Elworthy said. “But you really need a complete train wreck of a career to make that work.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The Last Letter of Godfrey Cheathem has come together over about 20 years.

And so a fictional failed writer started to form. “He could have my life experiences but I could take the story where I wanted it to go. It was very freeing.

“I thought it would be fun to write about a childhood which, although wasn’t ruined by material deprivation, or the pain and misery for a child of not having enough to eat, was more about the failing to meet the expectations of parents. It was always going to be comedic but it’s also looking at real emotional things going on in the family, and this child in particular.”

The Cheathems were an “urban artistic bunch” that made for dynamic scenes of family life. But young Godfrey Cheathem struggled to find his niche.

“I am very unhappy doing pottery!” he shouted at his mother, who suggested he used that pain in his work. Until he found a creative vacancy between his several siblings: “I shall be the novelist,” he declared.

The novel followed his personal journey, including his “comic yet anguished unravelling” at a family reunion at his tūrangawaewae.

But Cheathem’s “great New Zealand novel” would never be published. He would die an unpublished writer, never knowing about the posthumous publication of his letters from his cell at Paparua Prison to his sister Rosemary.

RNZ What started out as a creative writing programme for young prisoners at Auckland's Mt Eden Corrections Facility is now spreading around the country's prisons. (Audio broadcast Jan 2021).

The novel was built around the discovery of a final letter from Cheathem by a fictional academic named Luke Elworthy, influenced by Elworthy’s real-life experience studying Creative Writing at Victoria University in Wellington.

In fact a real-life professor took on a fictional role to write a foreword for Elworthy’s novel about the significance of Cheathem’s last letter.

​The novel had been 20-odd years in the making, put down and picked up during the course of Elworthy’s life, its ongoing appeal spurring him to finish it.

Born in India, Elworthy grew up in Wellington and was educated at Christ’s College, in Christchurch, and spent parts of his school holidays visiting his mother and sisters at controversial Auckland cult, Centrepoint, another source of inspiration.

“It was a very different path to my sisters ... but they were similar in ways, both cultish places.

“Loads of my family were reading it and thinking things aren’t quite as fictional as I thought they were ... but they are fictional characters.”

His home in Rapaura, near Blenheim, had a separate building where writers in town for the Marlborough Book Festival would often stay. Knowing full well the challenge of writing around a day job, Elworthy said he decided to use the building and part of his profit from book sales to fund the Godfrey Cheathem Arts Residency, to support artists and writers to fulfil their goals.

“I feel so full of admiration for people who make literary careers in this country ... it’s not easy.

“So hopefully it’s something that benefits the community in a way, and encourages artists and writers to come here and get some work done.”