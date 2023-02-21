National Library works on disposal policy after embarking on book cull

Earlier this month we highlighted the National Library's decision to dispose of up to 600,000 books that form part of the Overseas Published Collections. (Audio broadcast November 2021).

The National Library is developing a new policy to guide removals and disposals of items from its collections.

It comes several years after the library embarked on a controversial culling of 600,000 books in its Overseas Published Collections.

The books are rarely issued and the library made the decision to rid of them as it is running out of space. It wants to make room for more New Zealand and Pacific works, but critics have argued it is important for the library to retain the books for research and access purposes.

The project is currently paused after a groundswell of criticism was levelled at the library about it proceeding without adequately consulting on the books’ removal.

Decisions around the fate of the 600,000 books would be guided by the new policy once it’s finalised, said the library’s director of content services Mark Crookston.

Supplied Some of the books from the National Library's Overseas Published Collections.

“While public interest in the National Library’s mahi contributed to the drivers for the new policy, the reason for this policy development is to ensure that consistent decisions are made in line with collections management best practice and legislative requirements,” he said.

The policy would cover decisions around donating, exporting or securely destroying books.

The library would contact “key stakeholders” next month to share the draft policy with them and listen to their feedback, Crookston said.

It has not yet said exactly which stakeholders it planned to include in that consultation period, however, the library said a draft of the policy would eventually be made publicly available on its website, along with a form for submitting feedback on it.

“Interest groups and individuals are welcome to contribute,” Crookston said.

supplied Mark Crookston from the National Library says the new policy will guide the library’s future decisions regarding its Overseas Published Collections.

The National Library would inform new Minister for Internal Affairs Barbara Edmonds of the feedback provided and would consider it when finalising the policy within the first half of this year, he said.

Crookston said the library was pleased that Kiwis were passionate about books, and acknowledged there was a group of people who held views on how its collections should be managed.

Until recently, the Overseas Published Collections was not intentionally curated and Crookston said it no longer as a whole supported the information needs of New Zealanders and the country’s library system.

Between 2017 and 2020 fewer than 1% of books in the Overseas Published Collections were borrowed, and most of the titles have not been issued for the last two decades.

The library argues that information and books are now available digitally, and with library inter-lending, says the Overseas Published Collection books aren’t unique.

“A significant part of our role as stewards of Aotearoa’s documentary heritage is to preserve the memory of New Zealand and our place in the Pacific.

“No other library in the world is going to collect and preserve our stories, that's our job,” Crookston said.