How to Get Fired author Evana Belich shares one of her 'few good habits'

Evana Belich’s new novel How to Get Fired was released on Tuesday.

Evana Belich has worked as a trade union official, a mediator and an employment relations adviser. She has degrees in law, dispute resolution and a master’s in creative writing. She’s putting all of that to use in her new hilarious novel, How to Get Fired, which was released on Tuesday.

She was awarded the prestigious 2023 Grimshaw Sargeson Fellowship.

Here she shares a few of her favourite things...

Favourite TV show

Right now, Funny Woman, which we’re watching on Neon. It’s based on a Nick Hornby book, which I loved. Nick Hornby writes very perceptively about sexism and is also very funny. I love that combination: political and funny.

READ MORE:

* Summer read: How author Megan Dunn found a piece of her 80s mermaid hero

* At My Place: The thrifty, functional home of actor Laurel Devenie

* My favourite space: An outdoor kitchen set in a vege garden



Favourite restaurant

Had Thai food from Thai Thai on Richmond Rd in Grey Lynn, Auckland, recently and loved it. Also love the pizza at Garnet Station in Westmere. When I’m in Waikanae on the Kapiti Coast I order pizza from Long Beach. I think their vegan pizza is fantastic.

Song

Be My Baby by the Ronettes is the best pop song ever. Unfortunately, one of the three writers was a misogynistic prick.

Book

Ahhh, I have my crushes but then they pass. In the last year I’ve adored Louise Kennedy’s Trespasses and Claire Keegan’s Small Things Like These. Just read the latest Joseph O’Connor, My Father’s House. Currently enjoying a new thriller by Charlotte Vassell, The Other Half.

Supplied A few of Evana Belich’s favourite things.

Podcast

In Writing with Hattie Crisell. I also enjoy RNZ’s The Detail.

Movie

On the night of the first big flood in Auckland we were watching Benediction, a biographical drama about Siegfried Sassoon, directed by Terence Davies. We were so absorbed in it we didn’t realise there was anything wrong outside until our cat told us. Went out to find the wheelie-bins floating.

Smell/fragrance

Our tropical jasmine in November. I have a great-niece who has a birthday in November and I always know the jasmine will be out on her birthday.

Supplied Evana Belich’s book How to Get Fired.

Weekend ritual

Not just at the weekends, but every day, I begin the day with transcendental meditation. I learnt how to do it when I was 18 and have been doing it ever since. It’s one of my few good habits.

Person

My darling partner, Annette. My other favourite person was my mum, Valerie, who passed away last May.

Job

I’m still employed so that has to be a secret.