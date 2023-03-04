New Zealand's True South, through Robin Morrison's lens

Margaret and Les Nielson, Blackball. Les has been a gold miner, bush worker and coal miner on the Coast all his working life.

More than 40 years since its publication, photography fans still scour secondhand book stores for Robin Morrison’s legendary The South Island of New Zealand From the Road. Now, the 1981 book is being reprinted for the first time. Morrison’s friend and journalist Louise Callan writes on its beginnings.

In the high summer of 1975, Robin Morrison and I spent two days in and around the small Central Otago town of Cromwell. We were covering a story for Thursday magazine on the controversial hydroelectric dam to be built on the Clutha River.

The Clyde Dam would flood a sizeable part of the town, surrounding orchards, and the scenic Cromwell Gorge, a star in the emerging tourism industry. We were both affected by the town’s plight and the extraordinary landscapes. The photographs that accompanied the story seem to me now as harbingers of this book.

Three years later, Morrison returned to capture the places and people that would be forever changed by the dam. The result was his 1979 Clutha calendar. The trip had whetted his appetite for more of the South Island, and that same year he applied for a grant from the QE II Arts Council (now Creative New Zealand) for a major project – to photograph the South Island for a book.

READ MORE:

* How New Zealand photographers captured the Aurora

* Ans Westra's most iconic photographs of New Zealand through the years

* Pioneering photographer Ans Westra dies, aged 86



The timing was good. Photography was the hot medium; it was breaking out of the box that separated it from the art world, and word was that all the bright young things studying art at university were choosing photography over painting and the other traditional arts.

Photographer Laurence Aberhart remembers established art gallery owners quietly telling him that if they were braver they would open photographic galleries instead. The Arts Council was similarly keen to support local photographers, according to its then chair, Hamish Keith.

Robin Morrison/Supplied House north of Murchison.

And so it was that on a morning in the winter of 1979, Robin, his wife, Dinah, and their two young sons, 8-year-old Jake and 6-year-old Keir, drove out of Auckland, heading south. In the yellow Mazda Capella, the boys were secured with a four-point seat belt installed by their parents; on the roof rack under heavy black plastic were, as Keir later described it, “all our worldly goods”.

The secondhand car was part publisher’s advance from Alister Taylor Publishing, which would produce the book. It was the beginning of six months on the road.

Robin Morrison/Supplied Pink caravan, Harwood, Otago Peninsula.

In a 1981 episode of the television arts show Kaleidoscope, Robin talked about the project and what he had wanted to achieve. “I had no real plans other than I wanted to photograph the South Island,” he told interviewer Judith Fyfe. “Not the usual ways of simply landscapes and scenic views.

That’s been done before, and I had no wish to repeat that. Some of the landscapes, the ones that really struck me, [are] things I saw from the car as I was travelling along and made me think, ‘That’s it!’ I felt very sure about including them.”

Robin Morrison/Supplied Bevin and Denise Langmuir, the owners of Pakawau camping ground.

Alister Taylor had similar ambitions for the book. In the same programme he acknowledged there were many books on the South Island, but they were “chocolate boxy” and tourist-focused.

“It’s important to see not only a book of landscapes of the South Island, landforms that could only exist in the South Island, but [also] the people of the South Island. And Robin has managed through a very idiosyncratic viewpoint to capture elements of the real South Island, the real New Zealand, the real New Zealanders who inhabit this country; and that’s very important,” he said.

Robin Morrison/Supplied Alf Smart enjoys a jug. Portabello Hotel, Otago Peninsula.

“I enjoy photographing my own people and that’s what I want to record,” Morrison told Judith Fyfe. “I’m a New Zealander, and of course they’re the people I’m closest to and that I’m more aware of and feel I can get the most out of. I want to show what the country is like, really is like. And not just a superficial look, either.”

Extracted from The South Island of New Zealand: From the Road by Robin Morrison, $75 RRP (Massey University Press). The book’s launch coincides with the opening of Road Trip, a new exhibition at Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira, on now.