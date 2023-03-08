How I write: Cybèle Locke

Cybèle Locke is a senior lecturer in History at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington and union delegate.

Author Cybèle Locke is a senior lecturer in History at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington and a union delegate. Her new biography, Comrade: Bill Andersen – A Communist, Working-Class Life, provides rare insights into the people and politics behind unionism in this country.

Which book do you wish you’d written and why?

For many years I’ve had a secret desire to create a people’s history of Aotearoa New Zealand, akin to Staining the Wattle: A People’s History of Australia since 1788, edited by Verity Burgmann and Jenny Lee. People’s histories are histories from below; they explore experiences of everyday life, ‘movements of protest and dissent’ forged by ‘people who were not born to power’ (Burgmann and Lee).

Which book had such an impact on you that you bought it for your friends?

Tangata Whenua: An Illustrated History by Atholl Anderson, Judith Binney and Aroha Harris burst onto the scene in 2014. It is a beautiful, comprehensive Māori-centred history of Aotearoa New Zealand and should be on the bookshelf of every person connected to this land.

What book do you go back to time and time again to re-read?

There are history books I go back to again and again because my students find them so engaging. One of my favourites is Melissa Matutina’s Pānguru and the City: Kāinga Tahi Kāinga Rua. Williams’ oral histories enable Te Rarawa ki Hokianga whānau to speak to their experiences of migration from Panguru to Auckland city (and back again).

Which writer do you turn to when you have writer’s block?

I turn to an array of fantasy and science fiction writers with subjects far removed from Aotearoa New Zealand history. Of late, I’ve been enjoying fiction that goes beyond the gender binary – Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie, for example. Books by Octavia E. Butler are another go to, but I think I lent them to my brother – please return bro, for those emergency writers’ block moments!

supplied Comrade: Bill Andersen - A Communist, Working-Class Life, provides rare insights into the people and politics behind unionism in this country.

Which authors would you want in your book club?

Hmmm, perhaps those authors interested in writing a people’s history of Aotearoa New Zealand?

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

Pounamu Pounamu by Witi Ihimaera was a revelation to me, as a Pākehā, 1970s inner-city Auckland kid. I felt the love for those card-playing Nannies, and it raised my consciousness about everyday racism. It set me on the path to reading as many Māori writers as I could. In my final year of high school, Patricia Grace’s Potiki sparked my desire to do something about that everyday racism.

Have you ever finished a book and gone straight back to the start to read again?

Yes, I was so captivated by the fast-moving plot of Sascha Stronach’s The Dawnhounds that I read it far too fast. Reading it again, I could savour the brilliant, magical, biotech world Stronach created and the Kiwi slang.

When it comes to a memorable book, what is more important, a great plot or great characters?

Surely the two must be intertwined! But if forced to choose, it would be character.

What’s your writing routine?

As a university lecturer, writing time is carved out of my teaching schedule with careful boundary-setting on my part. Ideally, a day a week for research and writing sustains me – but I don’t often achieve this in term time.

supplied Locke carves out writing time from her teaching schedule.

And where do you write?

If I can, our library room under the house at home. A lime tree grows up against the window, filtering the light, and guava and red currant bushes coax me outside for breaks.

What’s on your reading list?

So many … Lucy Macintosh’s prize-winning Deep Histories of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, Rachel Buchanan’s recently published Te Motunui Epa and forthcoming Fierce Hope: Youth Activism in Aotearoa by Karen Nairn, Judith Sligo, Carisa R. Showden, Kyle R. Matthews and Joanna Kidman, to name a few.