Bill Tito, bookbinder and 'surgeon general to literature'

Bill Tito is 77 and lives in a remote valley north of Wellington.

A mini antiques roadshow. That’s what Bill Tito thinks people will compare his crammed, rustic ramshackle workshop to.

In the remote Akatarawa Valley north of Wellington, the self-described millionaire, bibliopegist​, sentimentalist, bullshit detector and twice-failed Upper Hutt city mayoral candidate has repaired damaged books from this makeshift studio for the past three decades.

And the 77-year-old eccentric has no plans to stop any time soon.

“I’ve got no plans and I hate the Government,” says Tito on one of our first phone calls before the tour of the premises some weeks later.

Up a windy gravel driveway, a customer car park is almost humorously pointed out, as if this were not one of the most isolated parts of Upper Hutt, let alone Wellington.

Tito has erected signs everywhere to remind people of his business – on his car (rego B00KDR), on the street before the driveway, and on his bright red business cards authored with various sayings from Don’t despair, think repair to Pick a number: 1 2 3 4, with Most sex maniacs pick 3 written on the back.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Tito brings books back to life in this studio that he built 30 years ago.

Outside, a lone Ukrainian flag flown from a mast, a driftwood wind chime and mossy garden gnomes do not hint at the chaos that lies within the workshop’s walls.

Tito opens the door to what can only be described as visual overload. Books, papers, rolls of fabric, conservator supplies, dyes, inks, tape and photographs are in haphazard piles on the floor.

Plastic fingers are sticking out of his guillotine, and country music is playing through the radio. Tito likes the steel guitar.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Tito polishes an ancient bible.

On the walls, an eclectic mix of his belongings hang in unbridled shame – a eulogy, a Venetian-looking clown mask, a calendar, a series of printed photographs of Tito with notable personalities (Jenny Shipley, Paul Holmes, Wayne Guppy), and a nude black and white mock image of Tito purportedly shot by esteemed sports photojournalist Peter Bush.

“I always wanted a magazine cover,” he says.

Business is booming for Tito, who was married wearing an Arabian garb and has received several inquiries about his services since Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through much of the North Island, destroying people’s belongings with it.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Tito says the image on the right was taken by legendary sports photojournalist Peter Bush.

His craft is unique, requiring razor sharp focus for tasks that many would find monotonous and finicky.

Tito takes in decrepit bibles with historical family trees wedged inside, and documents that are hundreds of years old, making them not only readable again but beautiful, too.

And no problem is too big. Mould, water damage, ripped pages, tattered spines and leaves – Tito can fix it all. “The worse it is, the better I like it,” he says.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Tito has flown the Ukrainian flag from his workshop that sits overlooking the Akatarawa Valley and Forest.

Depending on the level of disrepair, some jobs can take months.

The entire repair process of fan drying, dismantling, sewing, puncturing, taping, cornering and polishing is documented on a small handheld camera by Tito, who is proud to run his business without a cellphone or Facebook and finds it sad that books fall into ruin.

On the day of our visit, Tito, in a blue Hawaiian shirt and spectacles, is revitalising an old book with a music box inside it, and another bible printed circa 1630. He knows these items are treasured by their owners, and accordingly treats them with respect and a tender touch.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Threading weathered pages back together, Tito says he gets pricked once per hour.

Tito calls himself the book doctor, surgeon general to literature. (With a B.S.A. – Bull Shit Artist with Honours). Despite working with them all day, Tito is in fact dyslexic and barely reads. He says he probably spends more time swearing on the bible than reading it.

“Six people think I’m famous, six people think I’m a fraud, and six people think I sniff glue. It’s up to you to make your mind up which you think I am,” he tells us.

Tito doesn’t know any different from being a book repair specialist, and even finds it therapeutic.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Tito works meticulously in his cluttered studio workshop.

After growing up in Ōpunake, Taranaki then attending Catholic Māori boys’ boarding school Hato Paora College near Feilding, his father found Tito a book binding apprenticeship at Parliament in 1963, which he later left as he couldn’t stand the noise.

He moved into his Gordon Moller-designed house 40 years ago, and his four kids have now flown the coop but he and his wife, retired schoolteacher Jane share the space with a slow moving dog, Jack, and three cats.

Tito does the lawns of the terraced property himself and has made scones on the day we visit. He hates the council, because they made him put a fence around his pool.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff A stack of books Tito is working to repair. On top is The Life & Times of Bill Tito. “That book sold out in 30 seconds,” he says. Inside it is a cap gun in a cut-out hole.

He works seven days a week, and self promotes his business on television, radio, and at Paper Plus stores across the country.

That PR prowess extended to a mayoral campaign in 1995, in which Tito received 345 votes, something he credits to his buying people hot McCain chips.

He insists he knew he would never get elected anyway, and instead used the opportunity to promote his business.

He enjoys being alone, but cannot stay in his castle as he and Jane age.

As we sip a cup of tea, we notice Tito is sitting beneath a painted portrait of himself on the wall.

“I’m blessed,” he says. “I’ll never use the word retired.”