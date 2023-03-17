How a Southland girl's WWI gift became a warm children's story

A true and tender story that has long melted hearts in Southland has been told in a new children’s book, Violet’s Scarf.

It’s the tale of an 8-year-old Riverton farm girl, Violet Cloughley, who knitted a scarf for a Red Cross parcel to go to “some soldier far away from home’’ at Gallipoli.

It was one of 250,000 parcels sent to Kiwi soldiers during World War I.

They were in France by the time Violet’s parcel arrived among a wagonload of others to be dispersed to the Otago-Southland troops.

The packages were randomly hiffed to a crowd of excited soldiers and the young man who plucked this one out of the air was astonished to see his little sister’s name on the tag.

Her brother George treasured the scarf throughout the war, where he supplied food, water and ammunition to frontline soldiers, including during battles, and at times brought wounded soldiers back from the fighting.

His long, hard war spanned The Somme, Messines and Passchendaele but he survived to wear the scarf back to his waiting family.

Supplied Colleen Brown, the author of Violet's Scarf.

Violet’s Scarf is a story told for emotional uplift rather than a quirky what-are-the-odds tale – although author Colleen Brown merrily attests her structural engineer husband has tried to calculate those odds and is yet to get back to her with a confident answer.

She’s advised him to give up.

She and watercolour illustrator Emma Lay were more intent on telling the simple, powerful story well, letting the facts provide the uplift and surprise.

Not as easy as it sounds.

“The simple stories are the hardest, I think,” Brown said.

The trap she was careful to avoid was to clutter the essential story with the detailed information she’d amassed - young readers being “very very perceptive and intuitive about what is a good story’’.

But then, when she tested the story with them, they raised a host of questions that deserved answers.

Truthful ones, sometimes sorrowful, are provided in careful context in the book’s More to Talk About conclusion.

So those youngsters who want to know more will learn that George came back from the war, as so many did, with long-term harms. He had been gassed at the Western Front and never fully recovered.

One of the pages shows another of Violet’s big brothers, Lionel, trying on the finished scarf and lightly asking if he could have it. She tells him no, it’s for the faraway soldier.

Supplied A page from Colleen Brown's book Violet's Scarf.

In life, Lionel followed his brother to war.

“I don’t really know whether Lionel ever tried the scarf on,’’ Brown said. “But he died later in the war, and so I also wanted to acknowledge him.

“I think we shy away, sometimes, from telling them of our past. Our true stories.’’

That’s why she stands ready to applaud the new national school syllabus putting greater value on teaching local history.

Brown is the author of The Bulford Kiwi: The Kiwi We Left Behind, and Elvie the Sheep.

Well known in South Auckland as a local body politician and community advocate, she first encountered the story during a visit to Riverton’s Te Hikoi museum, which has an audio display of the adult Violet telling her story.

Brown’s own family hail from Riverton, Rakiura/Stewart Island and Whenua Hou/Codfish Island, strengthening her sense with the resonance of the Cloughleys’ story.

Though she sat on the idea of the book for 14 years, it remained capable of raising goosebumps when her thoughts returned to it.

During the project, she was able to draw on help from Violet and George’s descendants.

The scarf is gone now. It was destroyed in a shed fire, though the tag was kept safe and now in Dunedin’s Hocken Library.

Violet’s family homestead was at Riverton Rocks and to this day nearby streets are named after family members.

Supplied The Cloughley family of Riverton, whose story is told in Violet's Scarf by Colleen Brown. They are Lionel (inset), Back row, from left) George, Ivy and Lex. Seated (from left), Irwin, Violet, Margery, Myrtle and Alexander and front is Roy.

Violet’s great-niece Sue Walker said the story of the scarf was one that had been passed down, proudly, by the wider family.

“Before I ever knew the story, it was always a Cloughley family tradition that you learned to knit a scarf by the time you were 8-years-old.’’

Violet’s Scarf will be published on April 21 by Lighthouse.