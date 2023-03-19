Megan Nicol Reed 'crawls along the gutters of the middle class' in new book

Former Sunday columnist Megan Nicol Reed explores the underbelly of the middle class in her first novel, One of Those Mothers.

One of the (many!) working titles for my debut novel, One of Those Mothers, was A Leafy Suburb. It’s a phrase journalists and real estate agents are particularly partial to, but which has always struck me as kind of lazy. Shorthand for a certain sort of neighbourhood.

The sort of place a young upwardly mobile family would aspire “to get a foot in the door”. The sort of place a neighbour might invite you over to check out his newly acquired “internal access”.

The sort of place no-one would blink an eye at the chilled organic pinot and truffled popcorn on offer at the local kindy’s movie night fundraiser.

Taken literally, leafy implies an abundance of foliage, and sure, I get it, I mean who wouldn’t rather live on a tree-lined street than a street with no trees, but when a news story reports that the accused resides in a leafy suburb, the implication is that they are of a certain socio-economic demographic, in other words, privileged. Who would have thought!

I’m fortunate to live in a leafy suburb. It’s the neighbourhood I grew up in, and which I returned to as an adult to raise my own children in. Apart from its proximity to the water and the CBD, no-one would have described it as particularly desirable when I was a child, but like other inner-city suburbs of its ilk, the decades since have seen its gentrification.

Gentrification usually entails a diminishing of diversity. The very elements of a community, which made it what it was, its multiculturalism and creativity, priced out so that what you end up with is this homogeneity. And if most people around you look like you, think like you, then you may find that that leafy suburb, that tight-knit community you call home, is actually a bubble. A claustrophobic bubble where a wilful blindness pervades.

When I think about clusters of leaves, I picture that lovely dappled effect they produce on the footpath and sides of buildings as the light slips between them. But while the effect is undeniably pretty, it also creates shadow. And, ultimately, it’s the shadows that interest me.

"I wanted to crawl along the gutters of a nice leafy suburb. Discover what lurked in its drains."

Early on in my novel the protagonist, Bridget, says she is attracted to the underbelly, and in truth, I am too.

However, Bridget is talking about that more traditional seam of seediness, which subsists on society’s fringes and that’s not what I wanted to explore in One of Those Mothers. No, I wanted to crawl along the gutters of a nice leafy suburb. Discover what lurked in its drains.

While my book is rife with so-called “good” people behaving badly, I fully acknowledge bad behaviour is not exclusive to any one particular societal cohort. But it’s that self-righteousness, which you encounter in the moneyed, which really gets me.

Judging the mother outside the dairy as she passes her overweight child a pie and a fizzy drink while driving your own child the couple of blocks to school in a brand-new gas-guzzling SUV and then nipping to the supermarket for a bottle of Ecostore liquid hand soap for the downstairs bathroom because you’re all about making sustainable choices, plus – bonus! - the packaging matches your tiles.

Declaring proudly at a party that you voted “No” in the cannabis referendum as you neck your third negroni, before retreating to the loos to hoover up a line of coke, whereupon you clamber back up on to your soapbox to blather incessantly about the evilness of gangs. Oh, the hypocrisy.

One of Those Mothers published by Allen and Unwin is out Thursday.

It’d be a silly tit who’d try and deny they don’t enjoy the various benefits of a comfortable existence. And I refuse to be that disingenuous, but sometimes I detect an underlying smugness among my fellow middle class-ees that turns my stomach.

As though residing in a certain postcode affords us a degree of superiority. As if this collective prosperity, this zeal for have-it-all family life, somehow negates any private sordidness. As if the question of whether due north is entirely fixed on our own moral compasses is immaterial.

I intended for Bridget to be perceived as a good person, yet, at the same time it was vital to me to make her real. Most of us learn from an early age to self-censor, that, as a rule, it’s best to keep any less palatable thoughts we might have to ourselves.

This was brought home to me in my previous career as a columnist, when, occasionally, an opinion I shared would bring down the full wrath of my readers.

As a columnist I mined the very depths of my personal life for fresh material. And readers would tell me how brave (or stupid) I was. I’m not sure that my honesty stemmed from any particular inner courage, though, but rather a long-held conviction that privacy is overrated.

I figure if we were all more open with one another it would nullify the need for secrets. And that as a result, this spirit of transparency would dilute our prejudices.

On the eve of the publication of my contemporary New Zealand novel, I have been asked whether I am worried about offending those I know, about alienating those I don’t.

Of course, I am. You’d have to be a fool not to.

But I try and remember the words of the extraordinary and polarising writer, Lionel Shriver, who when asked the same question said, yes, however while these are other people’s stories I’m dealing with, they are mine, too, and I choose to write about them.

A good writer knows how to protect their source, whether it be an informant or their own memories. Knows how to toy with the details in order to render someone, something or someplace unidentifiable.

I am often asked who my characters are based on but they’re not based on anyone. They are the product of my subconscious working in tandem with my imagination.

As a journalist I was always fighting the urge to improve upon an interview subject’s responses to my questions, to render them more interesting, more articulate.

When I began writing fiction, I felt untrammelled: intoxicated with all the ways in which it was possible to really lay a character bare. I have revelled in unclothing Bridget’s various anxieties, intolerances and convictions. I hope you will not judge me for them.