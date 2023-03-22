How I write: Catherine Bennetto

Catherine Bennetto was born in New Zealand to a British father and Kiwi mother. Her latest book, The Reason (Simon & Schuster, RRP $24.99), was published in January and is about 43-year-old Brooke, whose life has derailed. Brooke’s social life and career have evaporated, her daughter is desperately unhappy and being bullied at school, and, she probably spends way too many weekends with her parents. But the reason for all this is no mystery: A year and a half ago, Brooke’s husband died. Despite being the worst thing that has ever happened to her, it also made her unbelievably rich. She suddenly realises she has the power to make her daughter's life and the world a little brighter.

Which book do you wish you’d written and why?

Douglas Adams’ The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy. It’s mad, random and fun. I feel like he wrote it entirely for himself without a care for genre or publisher’s plea. His irreverence beams though in every playful and bonkers scene. But at the same time it’s heartfelt and very, very smart.

Which book had such an impact on you that you bought it for your friends?

The Eight by Katherine Neville. It reminded me of Romancing The Stone. Lots of exotic locations, danger, adventure, and a mystical chess set. 80s adventure movie in book form. Proper escapism.

What book do you go back to time and time again to re-read?

Love, Nina by Nina Stibbe. Spike Milligan’s War Memoirs, and Gerald Durrell’s My Family And Other Animals. I have them on rotation for when I need a good giggle.

Which writer do you turn to when you have writer’s block?

Usually I read a book about writing or watch a Masterclass about writing. Or hike up a mountain with my dog. It doesn’t take long for inspiration to kick in.

supplied Bennetto’s new book The Reason is out now.

Which authors would you want in your book club?

Neil Gaiman. Graham Norton. Douglas Adams. Aaron Sorkin (TV writer, not a book author). Nora Ephron. I just want to hang out with these people. Preferably at a British pub with a big bowl of fries.

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

The Silver Crown by Robert C. O’Brien. I was thoroughly transported, and I think it was the one that made me want to be a writer.

Have you ever finished a book and gone straight back to the start to read again?

Never.

When it comes to a memorable book, what is more important, a great plot or great characters?

I think it’s a combo of both but for me great characterisation inches forward. If you care about the characters, and they approach life in a unique way, you will follow their story and root for them to achieve their goal. Even if their goal is to get milk for Grandma before her tea gets cold.

What’s your writing routine? Do you have a certain time of day you like to write?

I wish! Finding routine in my day-to-day feels like trying to knit buttered spaghetti. I try to get a two-hour block somewhere in each day.

What “must read” book have you not read? Go on, fess up.

Oh, loads. I’m wary of hype. So often the ones that burst on the scene as ‘must reads’ fall short of the fanfare. I’m like that wish fashion too. ‘What?! High-waisted Mum jeans!? No way!’ But by the time they’re in Glassons I’m all over them.

What was on your reading list over summer?

It grew by the day! I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, A Gentleman In Moscow by Amor Towles, The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn, Man’s Search For Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl, Undoctored by Adam Kay, the next Richard Osman. I could go on and on and on…