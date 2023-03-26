Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka on success, anonymity, and a Kiwi high school reunion

Sri Lankan novelist Shehan Karunatilaka won the Booker Prize in 2022 for The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida.

Shehan Karunatilaka is in Palmerston North and he can barely speak. He has been talking for four days and is close to losing his voice.

The Sri Lankan novelist, who won the Booker Prize in 2022 for The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, landed in New Zealand a few days earlier. His first stop was a long-planned high school reunion at Whanganui Collegiate.

But in the intervening months, he was elevated from just another attendee to keynote speaker, such is the power of the Booker. He has been on planes, living in hotels. A festival in Karachi, a festival in Lahore, a festival in Hong Kong. In May, he will be at the Auckland Writers Festival.

It’s a whirlwind. When he was in Karachi, he met Damon Galgut, who won the Booker the year before him, for The Promise. “He said, ‘You’re not going to write another word for the next 12 months. Don’t worry about it. Enjoy the ride.’”

READ MORE:

* Eleanor Catton: The dark agendas that led to her new novel

* 'An icon who showed what was possible': Literary world's sadness at Keri Hulme's death

* Brannavan Gnanalingam on… how the past can enlighten our future



Whanganui is a long way from those busy cities. But in 1990, when he was 15, Karunatilaka’s family moved to Whanganui to escape the civil war in Sri Lanka. He was in New Zealand for the next eight years. He studied at Massey University and lived above a pub on Cuba St in Wellington.

Now he is scouting around New Zealand, looking for a city to move to. The paperwork is done and he hopes to shift in 2024. He is yet to convince his wife but even though his own mother never got used to the quiet of Whanganui, he is sure he can persuade her.

Wellington and Auckland are obvious contenders, but could Whanganui work? Don’t they say it’s having a renaissance?

“It looks a lot nicer than I remember,” he agrees. “It’s quite a pretty little town. I couldn’t wait to leave when I was in high school. Now walking down Victoria Ave, you notice a lot of younger people, arty-looking people. The shops have changed. There are ethnic restaurants. The vibe is very different.

“It would be nice to move somewhere where I can be anonymous and just get on with the work.”

Beyond anonymity, what else does New Zealand offer? There is a degree of nostalgia plus he thinks those years were formative, especially in the shaping of his dry sense of humour.

He also wants to find somewhere more peaceful for his children, who are 8 and 6.

Charlie McKay Shehan is pondering a move back to Whanganui, where he lived with his family as a teenager after leaving Sri Lanka.

“It would be good to live in a country where things work. My 6-year-old son is hyper-aware of the petrol queues and the protests and all that. Which is strange. I don’t think I was aware of anything at age 6.”

Sri Lanka has been in the grip of an economic crisis since 2019, which led to incredible scenes last year, when the presidential palace was stormed and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Singapore.

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida looks at an earlier era in Sri Lanka’s troubled history. The Sri Lankan Civil War raged on and off from 1983 to 2009. In fact, it was not so much one war as a series of them. The novel is set in the first phase, in the 1980s.

It is a black comic fantasy and a murder mystery in which it is the corpse who must solve the crime. Photographer Maali Almeida wakes up dead in the afterlife, which teems with unruly spirits like scenes from Spirited Away or Beetlejuice. The comic voice makes it easier to deal with some of the grotesque horrors of the war.

The Booker win was well-received in a country in desperate need of good news in 2022, although there were some trolls. Karunatilaka says this is typical of Sri Lanka. If a Sri Lankan film-maker wins an award overseas for a film about the war, there will always be someone who says, “Why are you showing the country in such a negative light? Is that how you win international awards?”

Perhaps this is a common fate of Booker winners in small countries.

Charlie McKay Shehan Karunatilaka is at Auckland Writers Festival, May 16-21.

“I understand [The Luminaries author] Eleanor Catton had some trouble talking about New Zealand politics and a backlash,” he says. “My wife keeps telling me to shut the hell up about politics, just talk about the book. But you can’t totally avoid it.”

But the civil war mostly feels like the distant past, he says. He believes Sri Lanka suffers from collective amnesia. An event happens “and then we move on to the next catastrophe”. The Easter bombings that killed 269 people in 2019 are an example.

His next book will be set in Sri Lanka, but will be lighter. The fact that he writes in English not Sinhala or Tamil also insulates him from political controversy.

“It is a concern,” he says. “If you get too vocal, you can be in for lots of problems, especially in South Asia. But it’s been OK, touch wood. And I’m happy to keep it that way.”

For years, living in London and Singapore, he worked as a feature writer and advertising copywriter while making time to write fiction in the mornings. He quit full-time agency work when he returned to Colombo in 2014 but continued to freelance.

Ebony Lamb Shehan is enjoying the whirlwind ride following his Booker Prize win last year.

Publication never came easy and even success doesn’t make him complacent. His first novel, Chinaman: The Legend of Pradeep Mathew, was self-published in 2010 and The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida went through various drafts and different forms before it finally found an international publisher.

“When you decide to be a novelist you decide to do it for the long term, and you keep writing for as long as it takes and hope that one of your books makes it big. But yeah, it happened on the second novel.”

He was prepared to keep working, but was able to wrap up his last freelance copywriting job a month after winning the Booker. For now, he’s a full-time writer.

“The book’s published in 26 countries and there will be cheques coming my way so it is feasible that I can spend the next year or two focusing on writing.”

Despite being self-published, Chinaman won the Commonwealth Book Prize and was voted the second best book ever written about cricket by Wisden Cricket Monthly. Chinaman was the best cricket novel while Golden Boy by Christian Ryan, a biography of Australian player Kim Hughes, won best overall book.

Supplied The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida looks at an earlier era in Sri Lanka’s troubled history.

“Golden Boy is a terrific book, by the way,” Karunatilaka says. “And to get the best novel, above the likes of PG Wodehouse and Arthur Conan Doyle, you’ve got to be pleased with that.”

New Zealand also played a part in the creation of Chinaman. More specifically, it was the Peter Jackson mockumentary Forgotten Silver he saw when he was a student here.

He thought, “What if I can do that for Sri Lankan cricket?” Sri Lanka only became a world force in 1996 but he followed it back in the 1980s, even when the war was on and test matches were rare. It would not be impossible that a great cricketer, the fictional Pradeep Mathew, could have appeared and disappeared.

Like Jackson, Karunatilaka wove his creation into real history.

“But the strange thing is this. After the book was published, we had a bowler called Angelo Mathews, and a bowler called Nuwan Pradeep. They played on the same team, and at one test match they both opened the bowling.”

That meant when you looked at the bowling line-up, it said Pradeep Mathews. Weird.

The weirdness went further. When the match-fixing scandal broke, the profile of the match-fixer closely resembled the one he created.

“People said, ‘Wait, do you know something we don’t?’ That was a lot of fun.”

Shehan Karunatilaka is at Auckland Writers Festival, May 16-21, writersfestival.co.nz