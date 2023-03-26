Hayley Holt on heartbreak, alcoholism and hope

Hayley Holt shares an exclusive extract from her new memoir, Second Chances: Facing my demons and finding a better me, out next week.

In her new memoir, Second Chances: Facing my demons and finding a better me, TVNZ presenter Hayley Holt shares the private side of a public life, and her raw and honest story of alcoholism, recovery and courage in the face of loss. This exclusive extract sees her confront an old enemy in the shadow of that heartbreak.

A few months before Frankie’s 1st birthday, I miscarried at 10 weeks. Josh and I had been trying for months, so we should have been excited about this pregnancy, but both of us felt that something was off from the beginning, and it was hard to get excited.

When the seven-week scan looked fine, I tried to muster more enthusiasm by smiling and talking about baby things, but I was going through the motions. Brushing my teeth, I’d look at myself in the mirror and think, Why aren’t I feeling happier?

After yoga one morning, I started spotting so I called work to let them know I wasn’t coming in. Josh and I went for a scan straight away, and the same technician who’d done Frankie’s 20-week scan met us in the waiting room.

The lights went off, and we all watched the screen. Silence. There was no heartbeat. “I’m so sorry,” she said. “You can go to the loo and come back before we check a few other things.” I left the room, but I wasn’t crying. I wasn’t sure what I felt because part of me had expected this.

On the way home, Josh told me that he’d noticed the technician crying a little while I’d been out of the room.

This time, there was no ceremonial goodbye. My body expelled the baby, and I sunk further into depression. When you’re depressed, bad things feel inevitable, and there was an air of tragedy hanging around me.

Josie stopped by our place in Grey Lynn that evening and found me outside smoking a cigarette.

“Hey!” she said, looking shocked. “What’s with the smoking?”

“I had a miscarriage,” I said. “I just needed ... something.”

That need for a distraction from my feelings should have been the first sign that something wasn’t right. Pretty soon, the part of me that had been quieted by therapy and love was whispering resentful thoughts. What’s the point of doing all of this when you’re never going to have a baby? What’s the point of staying off the booze? What’s the point of any of it? What’s the point? What’s the point?

Outwardly, I bounced back, and was doing my best to stay positive about getting pregnant again, but inwardly my subconscious was steering a course to get me through Frankie’s first anniversary without feeling it. And then, on an otherwise average afternoon, I slipped. I walked into the kitchen to make a cup of tea and while waiting for the kettle to boil, I felt restless.

Outside, the sun was shining, and calling my name. Sunshine had always been a huge trigger for me where drinking was concerned. Decades of boozy family pool parties and summer Sunday sessions had probably conditioned me more than I realised. A bottle of Champagne I’d been sent in a gift basket caught my eye and my heart skipped happily. I can handle one glass, I thought. Go on! You deserve it. You’ve had a shitty few weeks.

Supplied Hayley Holt’s Second Chances: Facing my demons and finding a better me is published by Harper Collins out next week.

By the time the water had boiled, I was deep in conversation with myself. Other people have a drink every now and then, I reasoned. Why not me? I’m older now. Life is different. I bet I’d have way more self-control. With no counter-argument forthcoming, I began running through a mental checklist of the work I’d done on myself in the past six years: countless hours of talk therapy, meditation, spiritual retreats, Māori healing rituals, yoga, rigorous self-examination, self-help books and podcasts ... The only activity conspicuously absent from this list was AA, but that didn’t support the argument I was trying to make with myself, which was that I, Hayley Holt, was ready to have a drink.

Hurriedly, as if someone was going to rush in and stop me, I pulled the bottle down from the shelf, dusted it off and popped the cork. I poured a generous glass and leaned back against the counter. As I took my first sip of alcohol in six years and the lukewarm bubbles burst on my tongue, a familiar sensation swept over me. It was happiness. That rush you feel when you break the rules – even if those rules are your own.

I headed straight outside and sat in the afternoon sunshine, head tipped back, thinking this is bloody lovely! I sipped my drink slowly, analysing my response to it. I’d heard many recovering alcoholics recall how a life event had crumbled their resolve and broken years and sometimes decades of sobriety, and their stories always included details about the shame, regret and disappointment that followed this event. But this wasn’t that. I wasn’t disappointed in myself or regretful. I wanted this drink. I welcomed this drink.

The solid ground abstinence had once provided had been shifting and giving way beneath me lately and now, I didn’t trust it. When I had started going to AA, being teetotal had felt like the right step, but there’d always been a tiny, anarchic part of me whispering dissent: What if you’re not really an alcoholic? What if you can drink? What if you’re abstaining and doing all this navel gazing for nothing?

That whisper had been growing louder and the curiosity was still there. It’s true that I’d been a big drinker when I was younger, but so were most people I knew. Blacking out didn’t necessarily mean I was an alcoholic, did it? Maybe I’d just needed to grow up.

Getty Images “That need for a distraction from my feelings should have been the first sign that something wasn’t right. Pretty soon, the part of me that had been quieted by therapy and love was whispering resentful thoughts.”

Champagne gone, I put the glass in the dishwasher and evaluated my emotions. How did I feel? Did I want another drink? Did I need another drink? No! I didn’t. Oh my god! I thought. Is this a breakthrough? I heard Josh arriving home, so I rushed to the door – dying to share my news. “Guess what? I had a glass of Champagne just now!”

He pulled his head back in surprise. Josh had never heard me talk about wanting a drink before let alone seen me after having one, so this was all very out of the blue. “How was it?” he asked.

“That’s the thing!” I gushed. “It was absolutely fine! It didn’t affect me at all, and I don’t even want another.”

Josh smiled and put his arm around me. “Well, that’s good.”

“Yeah,” I said. “I think so.” I was buzzing at the thought of the fun this discovery might lead to. I pictured the nights out Josh and I could enjoy, and it was seductive.

In AA, alcohol is often personified and described as “cunning”.

Recovery is precarious because, given a chance, alcohol can wriggle its way back into the lives of people who’ve been sober for years. It does this in many ways. One of them is by deluding you into thinking that you’re in control, but you never are. I’d opened the door just a crack and allowed one long tentacle to slip through, but the body of the beast was pulsing on the other side. Biding its time.

After that glass of Champagne, I went from never thinking about alcohol to thinking about it daily. The rush that drink had given me had felt so good; it was a temporary reprieve from the sadness I was still buried under. It didn’t take long for me to start making a case for my next drink. Over breakfast one morning, I said, “You know, that one Champagne was fine, and I kind of feel like having some more.”

“Sure,” nodded Josh. He supported my decision not to drink alcohol completely, but he also believed that I was more than capable of making my own choices. If I thought I was OK, then he trusted that. I think part of him was also curious about what it might be like for us to have a few drinks together.

TVNZ Jenny-May Clarkson, left, Hayley Holt and Scotty Stevenson on Holt’s last day on Breakfast in 2020.

“How about you pick up a bottle of wine this week and we can share that on Friday night as a toast to the week,” I suggested.

“Sounds good. I’ll do that.”

When Friday finally arrived, all I could think about was that bottle. It hovered at the back of my mind all day, and I was full of anticipation by the time I got home. Josh wasn’t as excited as me and he’d fallen asleep on the couch after a long week at work.

I pulled the blanket over him and sat next to him. Shall I wake him up or let him sleep?

I decided to let him sleep. I’ll still have my drink. I thought, grabbing a glass and pouring one for Josh too just in case he woke up. Once my glass was empty, I decided I’d have Josh’s drink.

After that, I had another. That familiar rush came back, making me giddy with happiness.

I turned on the radio and danced around to some old-school hip-hop. As I sashayed into the kitchen it occurred to me that I was drunk. I laughed. This is fun! Hilarious, even. I kept drinking and dancing alone until the bottle was done. Only once the headache started did I curl up next to Josh, wondering why I’d never had a headache while drinking before. Probably because I’d drink through it, I thought, before falling asleep.

The next morning, I spent several minutes dissecting the night’s events and my feelings about them.

“You know,” I said to Josh, “I didn’t get myself in any trouble or get rowdy with the furniture. I had fun and kept things light.”

“That’s good.”

“Exactly. All I did was dance around the kitchen by myself.”

“No harm done then!” Josh patted me on the knee and went to make coffee. I stretched out, a little hungover, but convincing myself that I was on the right track here. I deserve some fun after the year I’ve had. We both do! I was gathering excuses for why I could and should drink again.

At a wedding a few weeks later, I decided to allow myself two drinks, but only two. Historically, I hadn’t behaved very well at weddings, so I would tread cautiously at this one. At the reception, I took a flute of Champagne from a tray and sipped it slowly as I talked to the other guests. I felt hugely self-conscious the whole time – as though I had a neon sign flashing above me that said “Alcoholic!” I worried what people would think if they noticed me indulging again, but nobody seemed to care. Even so, every few minutes, I’d check in with myself. Is this having an effect? Am I laughing too loud? Am I slurring my words?

I stuck to my plan and had two drinks, but I was probably so boring to talk to that evening because all I could think about was how much I was drinking, when that glass would run out and whether the alcohol was affecting me. I was obsessed. The next day, I concluded that only having two drinks was pointless.

Frankie’s birthday was only a few weeks away now. When I thought of it, I couldn’t imagine how I was going to get through it, but my subconscious had a plan, and it was already laying the groundwork. The moment we parked outside that liquor store in Taupō, I knew what was going to happen, and there was no more kidding myself.

