Author Eleanor Catton to talk capitalism, lawlessness and rebellion at Word festival

Novelist Eleanor Catton will speak at the Word Christchurch Festival in May about her new novel.

Award-winning storyteller Eleanor Catton will make a homecoming appearance in Ōtautahi Christchurch to celebrate her new novel, Birnam Wood.

The Canada-born novelist, raised in New Zealand, has been living in Britain and will return to the South Island, where her newest novel is set, for the Word Christchurch Festival in May.

Ten years ago, Catton made history when she became the youngest winner of the Booker Prize for her psychological thriller The Luminaries, when she was 28.

It was one of many accolades for the novelist after her debut novel The Rehearsal, published in 2009, won the New Zealand Best First Book of Fiction Award, the Betty Trask Prize, and was shortlisted for the Guardian First Book Award and the Dylan Thomas Prize.

READ MORE:

* Eleanor Catton: The dark agendas that led to her new novel

* How a Southland girl's WWI gift became a warm children's story

* Taiwanese flag swapped for Chinese flag at Canterbury university 'not politically motivated'

* Harry and Meghan forbidden to 'stand out' at the coronation because of 'royal hierarchy'



As a screenwriter, Catton adapted The Luminaries for television, and Jane Austen’s Emma for a feature film.

The now 37-year-old is appearing at the Word Christchurch Festival at The Piano on May 24 to talk about her new eco-thriller novel.

Birnam Wood is set in the fictional Korowai Pass in New Zealand’s South Island. When a landslide cuts off the town of Thorndike, leaving a farm abandoned, a shadow US tech investor, South Island landowners, and a well-meaning guerrilla gardening group grabble with ideas about capitalism, lawlessness and rebellion.

Ebony Lamb/Stuff Catton’s new novel based in the South Island is a page-turner about capitalism, lawlessness and rebellion.

The novel was released in New Zealand on February 9 and the rest of the world a month later.

Tickets to attend the evening with Catton in Christchurch are available now at wordchristchurch.co.nz

Books will be available to purchase on the night from UBS.