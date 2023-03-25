Sam Neill shares what it was really like making The Piano in his new memoir

In an extract from his new memoir, Neill tells the story of his what it was really like making The Piano with Jane Campion.

Sam Neill is one of our most celebrated actors. Now in Did I Ever Tell You This: A Memoir, written in a creative burst of just a few months in 2022, Neill tells the story of his childhood, early days in the industry, and in this exclusive extract, what it was really like making a cinematic classic.

The Piano. There’s a milestone. Jane Campion. Now there’s someone to write home about. So why don’t I?

Jane comes from a distinguished New Zealand theatre family. Her parents founded the New Zealand Players. Back in the day the New Zealand Players toured the country, taking theatre to the provinces. In 1976 I was in the production of Juno and the Paycock at the newly formed Circa Theatre in Wellington.

Dick Campion directed it, and Jane’s mum, Edith, was also in the cast. I don’t remember Jane being around. But years later, in the 80s and 90s, I became aware of this young woman directing and writing groundbreaking stuff at home.

I saw Sweetie and was dizzy with its strange mixture of humour and infinite sadness. And then An Angel at My Table was without question for me the most important film made to that point in New Zealand. Of course, I would work with Jane at the drop of a hat.

READ MORE:

* Actor Sam Neill 'very well', back working, as rare, aggressive cancer is in remission

* The Piano's Jane Campion shocked to revisit a movie 'I barely remembered'

* The Piano: A dramatic, timely translation of a Kiwi cinematic classic



I’m always puzzled that it seems necessary to make the point that Jane is a female director. That shouldn’t be unusual. I don’t understand why there are more men directors than there are women. No-one seems to think it’s unusual that women act, for instance.

I’m gonna stick my neck out and say women are better at acting than men. If women directors had parity with men, I think we’d find that they’re better at directing as well. I’ve always loved working for women, and with women. And, yes, now I say it, there is nothing like being in the scene opposite a great woman who is working with you, against you and alongside you. I always lift my game, I think.

I got the offer from Jane and the script was phenomenal. It’s the story of Ada, a mute Scotswoman who is brought to New Zealand to marry a man called Stewart, but ends up loving a local man named Baines. Holly Hunter was to play Ada. I was offered the part of Stewart.

To be perfectly honest, I was slightly perplexed, in that I thought I was actually a better fit to play Baines. This peculiar character she wanted me to play was so odd. Deeply troubled and very, very strange. I suppose I also felt I had another romantic hero or two still left in me. The guy who lives happily ever after with her. Not this man.

Nevertheless, I was flattered to be asked. And I was also pleased to be going home for a change to work. I knew this would be a landmark. I couldn’t predict just what a landmark. And, the more I thought about it, the more I wanted to play Stewart. I knew it wouldn’t be pretty. But there lay the challenge.

Stuff Sam Neill's five-best big-screen characters.

I saw The Power of the Dog a few weeks ago. And I wrote to Benedict Cumberbatch immediately afterwards. I said, “My dear Benedict, you played one of Jane’s Ugly Men. And you never blinked. I salute you, my friend.” If anyone can say that with assurance, it’s most certainly me.

I’ve never been afraid to play bad people. I think they’re fun. And, you know, every bad guy has his reasons. They’re damaged. Something happened to them. When I had to play Major Campbell in Peaky Blinders, I pictured him growing up as an only child in some grim rectory in Ulster, a small boy without a mother, beaten daily by a brutal man in a dog collar.

Stewart is an archetypal Campion Ugly Man. Patriarchal, uncommonly stupid and incapable of comprehending women or indeed the world he lives in. In particular, colonial New Zealand, where he has settled. His faults are manifest. But, of course, it’s the other dimensions you can bring to a character that give them depth and interest and, with luck, some humanity.

I felt desperately sorry for Stewart. He so wants to be loved. He is so alone. He is so out of his depth. I thought of an image, a metaphor, that I used throughout the film as a key to the man himself. I felt like, instead of the usual six or seven layers of skin, he only has two. He is raw, tender and vulnerable. And there is pathos to be found in someone like that. That pathetic quality has a comic dimension as well. At least I thought so.

In all of this, Jane was a marvellous collaborator. But it was an uncommonly lonely job for me. Holly and I got along fine. But she was of necessity remote. I understand it. She commits to a role, and any joking around, the everyday currency I’m used to, would’ve been a distraction for her.

Getty Images "The Piano" director Jane Campion and Sam Neill at the Cannes Film Festival, 1993.

Playing our scenes together was disturbing for me. I never knew whether it was Holly looking at Sam, or Ada looking at Stewart. The lines between life and fiction were blurred and it was not in any way comfortable.

The famous scene where I drag her out into the mud and sever one of her piano-playing fingers was a big ask. Holly is small, but she is very strong. I realised on the first take that the struggle to get her out there would have to be actual. She wasn’t going without a fight. Personally I prefer to fake these things. Acting. Not Holly. And I have to confess I’m still a little hurt that she insisted that my axe be swapped for a rubber replica. I mean, for f…’s sake! Did she really think that I would get carried away and actually cut off her finger? I chuckle as I write this. I’m an actor, not a beast, for heaven’s sake.

By take three I was absolutely exhausted, and thankfully Jane had what she needed and I didn’t have to go through the whole business of fighting Holly out into the mud and the rain machine once more, my friends.

But Holly is incredible in the film. It was an unusual experience, because that extraordinary soundtrack saturated all of the filming. Michael Nyman had already written the theme, and Holly had three or four pieces to perform on camera. So in between takes she would practise what would become that famous score. That music somehow soaked the forest, the beach, the rain. It haunts me to this day.

Holly got an Oscar for this and deserved it. I hope she can say I helped a little bit in my own way. Jane says I did do one thing that helped. We were sitting around waiting for the right weather to shoot the finger chop.

Supplied Did I Ever Tell You This: A Memoir by Sam Neill is out now.

No actor could possibly know how they would react to having a finger severed like that. I told a story of David Lean directing Omar Sharif in Doctor Zhivago. Omar was dismayed that the entire Saint Petersburg massacre scene would be simply a shot of him reacting to this horror in close-up. Lean apparently gave him this advice: “Imagine you are having sex, you are close to orgasm, and you do not want it to finish!” Try it.

[Harvey] Keitel was another story again. Since we were working in my country, I felt it incumbent on me to be even more than usually hospitable and friendly. It didn’t work. Harvey was truculent and hostile for the whole film. Even in rehearsals it was difficult.

We rehearsed, one day, a scene where Stewart comes in with a gun. He holds it over Baines and tells them to leave. Weirdly, Harvey would, unbidden, seize the bloody gun out of my hands. Jane would ask him why he was doing that. Harvey would reply, because I can. Jane would explain, Well, yes, but that’s not what’s written in the script. It never got better. Thankfully we didn’t have many scenes in the film, and I was happy to say goodbye to him.

The fourth character is the remarkable Anna Paquin. She was like nothing I’d ever seen before. That wilful, wild talent. Quicksilver. Her performance in the film must be the greatest ever from a child in a movie. She got an Oscar as well. But Anna was a kid, so I didn’t really have any pals.

That is, apart from some of the supporting players. We had a whole bunch of wonderful Māori guys, who play a kind of Greek chorus in the film. Temuera Morrison was the gang leader and we became good friends.

There was a huge guy, a lovely sweet guy called Foot, among them. Foot was also a dope dealer back in Auckland and could sort you with the best grass known to man. An abiding memory I have is of him, with full moko (face tattoo), wearing a piupiu skirt, with a military jacket and hat, wading in the creek picking pūhā (watercress). One hand in the water, the other hand on a huge brick mobile phone doing deals back home.

Genevieve Lemon and Kerry Walker played my aunties, and whenever they turned up they were a breath of fresh air. Funny, irreverent and real. A blessed relief. God, I loved them. But it was a curiously solitary acting experience for me. Happily, Jane is a very caring director for her cast, and was always there to hug me when I was at my lowest.

The great Andrew McAlpine was the designer of the film. Stewart’s cottage was actual, so we could film inside and out. We were buried in dark green bush and mud. It was an immersive experience. Janet Patterson dressed us in drab, atmospheric hues.

Stuart Dryburgh’s lighting was dark and murky. It felt like we were underwater in the bush. We shot some of it on the west coast beach Karekare. Some parts of New Zealand feel more haunted than others to me. Tim Finn said once that there’s often “too much blood in the soil” in our land. Karekare is like that for me. And indeed I’m told there was a terrible massacre at the south end of the beach in pre-European times. It has always felt stark and grim for me. Darker than just moody.

I first saw the film in North Sydney. Jane invited me to a screening one Thursday morning. I had no idea what to expect. When it was finished, I couldn’t leave my seat. I was in tears that Jane had made something so grand. I sat there for a long time thinking about it, and how completely grateful I was to be a part of something so transcendentally beautiful.

We took The Piano to Cannes. The audience there doesn’t muck around. If they hate it, they let you know. If they love it, they adore you. When the lights came up they rose to their feet and would not stop clapping. It went on and on, cheering and yelling. Yes, they loved it. Eventually, the applause undiminished, we retreated to the foyer before we stepped out into the night and faced the cameras.

It occurred to me to be gracious and have a few words to Harvey. I walked over to him, clapped him on the back, and said, “Harvey, I think you’re fantastic in this. Congratulations, you are amazing.” And I meant it. Every word.

Even if you don’t mean it, in common courtesy you would think he’d probably return even a half-arsed compliment. Something like, “You’re not too bad yourself.” Just some ordinary civility. But no. Not Harvey. He muttered thanks. And turned his back on me. Hmmm.

Jane was unable to be there to accept the Palme d’Or for Best Film, and asked me to go on stage and pick it up on her behalf. I flew back from Spain to do so. I said, as I held the big one in front of that distinguished audience, that it was a long way from New Zealand to the stage upon which I now stood. I was very proud of Jane.

I don’t think I can overestimate how important The Piano is for me in hindsight. It sits on my funny old CV like a medal on my chest. It wasn’t my film. It was Jane’s. I wasn’t the star of the film. That was Holly. But there is honour to be found in the second fiddle. Or fourth. No-one notices you much, you don’t get nominated for things. But you served. I was there in an important feminist film. I was there on the front line in an important New Zealand film. Neither of these labels does the film justice. It’s a work of art. And look, that tiny little figure in the fabric – see down there on the right – that’s me. It’s a film that will always have a place in cinema history. And I served in it.