Philippa Werry tells the story of Robin Hyde, NZ's first female war correspondent

Philippa Werry is a Wellington author who has published more than 20 books, mainly non-fiction, poetry and children’s novels.

The 64-year-old has just released her latest book, a verse (poetic) novel about Robin Hyde, Iris and Me.

Hyde was a remarkable poet, journalist and novelist who lived an unconventional life and died in 1939, aged 33.

Iris and Me is an imaginative account about Hyde’s trip to China as a war correspondent in the 1930s and the book was runner-up for the Laura Solomon Cuba Press prize 2022. Werry has three adult daughters and two grandsons.

She tells Sarah Catherall how she came across Hyde, who pushed the envelope overseas and made headlines back home.

READ MORE:

* The Other Sister by Philippa Werry

* How I Write: Philippa Werry finds themes in war, peace, memory, time, families, friendship

* 'A feminist and a fighter': The extraordinary life of Wellington writer Robin Hyde



What inspired you to write this book?

I came about it in a roundabout way. I used to be a librarian and I was talking to a school librarian I know about verse novels. She was saying that kids love them but there aren’t many around. They tell a story like a novel but they’re written in verse. I set myself a challenge of trying to write one and I wanted to write a historical character and Robin Hyde felt like a natural fit.

The story focuses on Hyde’s trip to China in the late 1930s. Why did you choose to cover that period?

In the 1980s, my husband, David, and I did a big OE and we spent three months travelling through China and Tibet when it had only recently opened up to Western travellers.

A lot of things hadn’t changed in the 50 years since Hyde was there - the food, the remote and primitive nature of the country, and I was fascinated that Hyde had been there as one of the first female war correspondents.

It felt like a part of her life that hadn’t been written about much, maybe a couple of sentences. She was told it wasn’t safe to go to China, that’s what everyone said. But she never listened. She wanted to see the Sino-Japanese war close up.

Her feat was even more remarkable because she struggled with mental health and had a physical disability - a limp she developed when she was about 18.

Supplied Robin Hyde is often considered part of Aotearoa’s “big three” women authors of the 20th century, but has a much lesser-known profile.

What did you discover about Hyde’s trip to China and why do you think it was overlooked?

She was there for about four or five months, when Japan had invaded China. She was on her way to England to meet her publisher because it was a time when most New Zealand books were published there.

She got to Hong Kong and saw all the refugees flooding in and she decided she wanted to write about the war so she went further and further into China.

She wanted to go to the frontline. She reached a city, Hsuchowf (Xuzhou) that had been captured by the Japanese and she was the only Western woman left in the city. There were headlines back in New Zealand that she had gone missing.

She decided to try to walk out and had very little Chinese language and no map. She was assaulted by Japanese soldiers and ended up with an eye injury. What was remarkable was her determination. She was a single woman and women weren’t paid as much as men so she had very little money. But she never, ever gave up.

You rewrote the book’s ending. Why?

I had ended it with her death which is thought to be by suicide. But that ending seemed too bleak. It’s so very sad. She got to England and she had picked up tropical diseases, she had no money and WWII was looming. She wrote about injustice but her life was full of injustice - she was a single mother who didn’t earn as much as men.

She desperately wanted to write about her China experiences and she had a couple of columns in England. When she got to England, she must have been cold and depressed.

She had people such as Charles Brasch (Landfall literary founder) who were trying to get her back to New Zealand but she never made it. So I ended it with a scene inspired by a photo of when she was staying with Brasch and she was sitting at her typewriter in his garden.

Supplied Iris and Me, by Philippa Werry, Cuba Press, is out now.

When did you first discover Robin Hyde?

I was studying English literature at Auckland University in the 1970s and we read her best-known book, The Godwits Fly.

When I was casting round for a subject for my verse novel, I’m on the committee of the Wellington Writers Walk (the sculptures and benchmarks with quotations along the waterfront). The Robin Hyde one near Te Papa is one of my favourites, and we sometimes take guided tours so I was used to talking and thinking and answering questions about her life.

The book is pitched at young adults, but will also appeal to older readers. What do you hope readers will get out of it?

It’s not a happy ending but I’d like young people to be inspired by Hyde’s determination and the way she saw herself as a writer. It’s a fascinating history about China and the war, and her strength and resilience travelling through a war-torn country.

I’d love people to read her books and articles if they haven’t and to find out more about her. I’m interested in the nature of friendship, the lure of travel and the idea of home, and those underlying themes are the ones that give it some lightness to balance out the heavier aspects.

Where to get help