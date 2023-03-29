Authors 'vindicated' over Internet Archive concerns after major New York ruling

Authors and critics of the National Library say their opposition to the donation of the books to the Internet Archive is “vindicated” after the online archive lost a copyright lawsuit in a United States court.

The National Library previously agreed to send 600,000 unwanted books in its overseas published collections to the Internet Archive for digitisation. However this work was halted after sustained criticism was levelled at the library from authors, publishers and copyright advocates.

The books are rarely issued and the library made the decision to get rid of them as it is running out of space. It wants to make room for more New Zealand and Pacific works, but critics have argued it is important for the library to retain the books for research and access purposes.

Since pausing the project, the library has developed a new book disposal policy, which it says will help guide its decision on what to do with the books.

But the Internet Archive – where it originally planned to send them – has been embroiled in a copyright infringement lawsuit with publishing giants Hachette, HarperCollins, Penguin Random House and Wiley in the United States.

This week, Judge John G Koeltl of the United States District Court in Manhattan ruled that the Internet Archive was producing “derivative” works when it scanned millions of copyrighted works and offered them for free online, and it required permission of copyright holders, according to the Associated Press.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Jenny Nagle, the chief executive of the NZ Society of Authors, said the organisation had been vindicated over its concerns.

“An e-book recast from a print book is a paradigmatic example of a derivative work,” Koeltl was quoted as ruling.

The judgment exposed the “illegitimate practice” of free digital lending of books for what it was and created a precedent in copyright case law in the United States, said Jenny Nagle, chief executive of the NZ Society of Authors.

The society and other groups’ opposition to the donation of the books to the Internet Archive had been “upheld and vindicated”, Nagle said.

supplied Mark Crookston from the National Library says it will follow the United States lawsuit case as it continues.

Sending the books to an offshore scanner to be made available online was “demonstrably not good management”, said Michael Pringle, a spokesperson for advocacy group Book Guardians Aotearoa.

“We feel vindicated in our warning to the Government that if the National Library were to proceed ... it would be making New Zealand party to an illegal agreement,” Pringle said.

The Internet Archive announced it would appeal Judge Koeltl’s decision.

The National Library respected the varied opinions of its stakeholders and would follow the case as it continued, said Mark Crookston, its director of content services.

Interested parties would have an opportunity to provide feedback on the draft policy shortly, Crookston said.

The library said it would comply with New Zealand law and include stakeholder feedback in developing its final policy, but final decisions would sit with National Librarian Rachel Esson, according to a source familiar with the draft policy.

It’s understood the library’s contract with the Internet Archive has not yet been cancelled.