Teen murderer turned crime writer Anne Perry sought forgiveness through faith, biographer says

Joanne Drayton wrote a biography on Anne Perry (formerly known as Juliet Hulme). She says Perry's crime was shocking, but she shouldn't be "defined entirely" by one event.

The Kiwi writer behind the only authorised biography of Anne Perry – formerly known as Juliet Hulme – says she was a complex character who deserves to be known as more than a teen murderess.

Joanne Drayton has awards, fellowships and a hefty bibliography to her name, but it’s her New York Times bestselling biography of the infamous Christchurch schoolgirl that led her on an “unbelievable journey”.

Perry died in the United States this week, aged 84.

Perry, then named Hulme, was 15 when she and 16-year-old Pauline Parker murdered Pauline’s mother, Honorah Mary Parker (Rieper), in an attempt to prevent the duo’s separation. The girls battered the 45-year-old with a brick in a stocking while walking in Victoria Park in June 1954.

Drayton had published several biographies on New Zealand artists when she decided to write one on Perry. She was turned down by Perry’s agent, which was “devastating”, and considered going ahead without Perry’s cooperation.

“But I found myself unable to connect to the story ... because I didn't have any connection to her.

“It felt like taking her private life and publicising it in a kind of callous, brutal sort of way in her absence.”

So she refused to take no for an answer, and secured a publishing contract before going back to Perry’s team with another proposal.

Supplied Biographer Joanne Drayton and writer Anne Perry during one of Drayton’s visit to Scotland to work on 2012’s Searching for Anne Perry.

“I wanted to follow her life, work out how you recover from something that's so completely devastating.”

Within hours, Perry’s agent offered her a meeting with the author in a book-lined London office.

“There she was beautifully dressed, immaculately presented, very deliberate – she seemed quite daunting to me.”

The connection was formed, the women speaking for hours and parting with arrangements for Drayton to visit Perry’s home in Portmahomack, Scotland.

“It was the most unbelievable journey I think I've ever been on. We talked for three days, and it just didn't feel like enough.”

Drayton returned to Scotland again, this time spending a week with Perry, who gave her unprecedented access to friends, family and archives.

“It was the first time she'd even talked about it to anyone really. Her parents blocked it out. Her mother wouldn't talk about it. Her agent for a long time didn't know about it.

“I was the first to turn up at Anne Perry’s place, from Christchurch, with the story, knowing what had happened, having read the material on record, the court documents, the coroner's report.”

Stuff A crowd gathers outside the court during the trial in Christchurch. The prominence of Hulme’s family, the girls' youth, a prurient focus on the nature of their relationship and the brutality of the crime prompted massive local and international attention.

Drayton was always clear she would not focus the book on Perry’s crime.

“That isn't all she is or all she was.

“To be defined entirely for your whole life by one event ... if I write a book like that, then I’ve failed as well.”

But she insists Perry is not painted as “warm and fuzzy”.

supplied A prolific novelist, Perry published more than 100 books, won an Edgar Award, the Premio de Honor Aragón Negro, and was selected by The Times as one of the 20th century’s 100 Masters of Crime. (File photo)

“She is a subject, with a heart and a psyche, but a biographer’s obligation is to tell the truth, to be as honest as you can be.”

Drayton doesn’t believe the girls fully understood the crime due to their age, citing the “scrambled teenage brain” and the extent they had become “cosseted in their own world”.

But she does not underestimate the impact of the crime, or the grip it held on the public imagination.

“Matricide was very unusual. This was 1954, this was Christchurch. Those things are a bonfire in themselves.”

supplied Hulme moved to New Zealand in 1948 after her father was appointed rector of Canterbury University College, and would meet Pauline Parker at Christchurch Girls’ High School in 1952.

Intense interest in the case was fuelled by a prurient focus on the girls’ relationship, claims and counter claims of insanity, the disparity in their backgrounds – Perry was the daughter of the rector of Canterbury University, Parker’s unmarried parents were working class – and the brutality of the crime.

The pair bore the brunt of the prevailing homophobic “vitriol and loathing” of the time.

“It sort of stigmatised female friendships in New Zealand for a long time afterwards.”

She notes both Perry and Parker, who changed her name to Hilary Nathan, “gave back to the world” later in life.

Peter Meecham Perry’s biographer Drayton, pictured in her home town of Christchurch.

They both became really devout women, and I think in their faith they found ... a way to understand what they did and perhaps to find some forgiveness for themselves.”

Perry never saw Jackson’s Heavenly Creatures, but hated it nonetheless for the impact it had on her life, Drayton says. She was outed as Hulme after the link was revealed by New Zealand journalist Lin Ferguson on the eve of the film’s release.

“She was devastated. Her life turned upside down. All of a sudden this matronly Mormon was completely exposed.”

But the exposure also gave her freedom.

Stuff Drayton’s book, published in 2012, became a New York Times bestseller. While famously reluctant to talk about her past, Perry told her biographer the book “lifted a weight off her shoulders”.

“She always thought, ‘if you only knew who I was, would you still love me?’ ... and after that moment, everybody who was still in her life was someone who did care.”

She was a successful author before she was outed as Hulme, but in the aftermath became known as the murderer who became a murder writer.

“For us, it happened here, this is the crime scene. We’re part of the forensics, the court, the whole thing – this story is intimately woven into Christchurch.”

While the notoriety may have amplified her audience, Drayton says there’s no doubt it drove some from reading her novels.

Stuff Perry at her previous home in Scotland. She later moved to the United States to work on film adaptations of her many historical crime novels.

“When it was fiction it was fine, but now they see this person could be drawing on the experience of actually committing a crime like that, they can't continue.”

Perry eschewed almost all media, even turning down an interview with Oprah Winfrey shortly before agreeing to work with Drayton.

She never set foot in New Zealand again.

“I think if she could have trusted New Zealand to just treat her like an author, she would have come back.”

While Perry collaborated with Drayton on the book, neither she, her agents nor publishers had any veto.

“I'm not even sure she ever read it.”