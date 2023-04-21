Christchurch author and illustrator nominated for prestigious global award

There is still a hierarchy in publishing, Gavin Bishop says, and writing for kids is at the bottom.

Christchurch author and illustrator Gavin Bishop says it is a “once in a lifetime thing” to be nominated for the prestigious Hans Christian Andersen Award.

The award is given every two years and is described as the “highest international distinction given to authors and illustrators of children's books”.

Bishop, whose children’s books include Atua: Māori Gods and Heroes, The House That Jack Built, and Aotearoa, said being nominated was “amazing”.

“It is fantastic. I see it as rather like the Nobel prize for literature for children. It is really big.”

The awards are run by non-profit organisation the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) who describe them as a way to “recognise lifelong achievement and are given to an author and an illustrator whose complete works have made an important, lasting contribution to children's literature”.

Bishop said he did not know what his chances were of winning the global award as his work was very Kiwi.

“My stuff is very New Zealand centric.

“That is the thing I always, always wanted to make sure I did. I wanted to tell our stories to our kids.

“If other people like them, that’s OK, but I haven’t set out to please people in America. You would have to change your whole view of the world to do that.”

He completed his latest book this week, which is about the New Zealand Wars of the 19th century. The book, called Patu, will be published later this year.

“It has been nearly three years of work.

“It was huge. It took me so much research and time to read the material.”

Bishop, who is Ngāti Pukeko, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Mahuta and Tainui, is perhaps the most decorated picture book illustrator and author in New Zealand.

He won the illustration award, the non-fiction award and the Margaret Mahy Book of the Year at the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults last year for his Atua book. He has won the book of the year five times since 2000, three times for his own books and two as an illustrator of books by others.