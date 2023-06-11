Got a great idea for a novel? This award-winning author has bad news

Says Paula Morris, ‘Stories come from your gut with what you care about, what you’re passionate about.’

Paula Morris isn’t only against the notion of ideas, she thinks we should be discouraged from having them.

Or at least would-be writers should be. Yes, most of us have had, will have, or are currently pondering a potentially brilliant idea for a novel, but Morris says ideas aren’t where novels come from.

“Stories come from your gut with what you care about, what you're passionate about, what bugs you... if people have an idea this is where they get stuck.”

An award-winning fiction writer, essayist and editor, Morris (Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Manuhiri, Ngāti Whātua) isn’t trying to mystify the art of successful storytelling; in fact she’s out to do the opposite.

The author has just launched her Fiction Fundamentals programme, the first in a planned series of courses for aspiring novelists and story writers who want either a bit of polishing, guidance or just to give it a go.

In the first half of the 10-week programme, seminars will teach the essential tools of narrative structure, character, point of view, setting and dialogue, while the latter five weeks consist of workshops for students’ own writing. Applicants so far range from people already working on a book to others just starting off: “You don't have to write because you have ambitions - you can just do it for fun,” says Morris.

Ruby Porter, an experienced tutor and award-winning author will take the programme; Sonya Wilson, another award-winning novelist, will be a teaching guest and Morris will take the seminar on narrative structure. Prices range from $200 for five seminars to $700 for the whole course; eventually she plans to offer the programme in areas outside Auckland as well as online.

Morris says the idea was borne from an urge to combat the barriers that so often gate-keep the writing world, as well as the undoubtable and untapped talent lurking outside them. She’s frustrated by both.

“I realised there is a gap, lots of people really aspire to write a story...and have it published, but don't really have the necessary skills and training that will take their project from OK to really very good or brilliant even.

“It’s not realistic for most people to take a university course, it just isn't. They’ve got jobs and families and can't do things during the day even if they could afford it.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Debut novelist, Josie Shapiro, reminisces about running through her writing

Morris is well aware of the demands of those courses because she directs one: the University of Auckland’s Master of Creative Writing programme. There, students work full-time to submit between 40,000 and 80,000 words, or 80 pages of poetry, during the year.

Costs start at more than $8000 for domestic students though that doesn’t include tuition fees or course books, and that’s if you get in. Morris says she receives dozens of applications – some from the same people applying year after year – but so many aren’t quite there yet.

“They just need a little bit of something before then, a few more skills, a bit more revision, and then they'll be ready to write a book and to have me work with them on it. It is slightly selfish I know.”

While the course will benefit those seeking a career in writing, a win in competitions or to just have their work published, Morris says it’ll also help people compiling personal memoirs or family histories. And, as part of making it more accessible, it will take place in the evenings and is timed to fall within the school term.

“Women writers in particular can’t do anything during the school holidays expect to suffer in silence - or noise, as the case may be.”

As an aside, although the aforementioned memoirs have long soaked the literary landscape with recollections of addiction, bad mothers and all-round trauma, Morris believes there’s still room for more. She’d like to see more stories from Asian, refugee and immigrant authors; actually, just more NZ stories in general.

But back to ideas, why they don’t work and what does. Morris offers an example.

Say, she says, someone’s idea is for a novel that’s set in Auckland and involves someone setting off an explosion on the Harbour Bridge, plunging the city into chaos.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Paula Morris says stories need to have something that happens in them: ‘Just get characters out of their room and into the street.’

“That’s an idea, but you haven't even begun to think about the story; who the characters are... the point of view. Will it be told by the person who sets off the bomb, the police officer investigating it, or someone else who was affected by it? Until you have those things in place you have no story.”

Ultimately, writers need a subject, and although stories are always about people, they need to be about people in situations who actually do things rather than just sit around thinking – like what Morris says some of her students want to write.

“Thinking is good, and if they're that kind of novel they're called European novels, but sometimes you want something to happen – just get them out of their room and into the street.”

As for whether outlining or plotting out the book is necessary, that depends on both the writer and the novel they’re wanting to produce. Writers of mysteries or thrillers have to know how it's going to end so they can work back and set that up; authors of other genres often just write.

“I’m finishing one novel, Yellow Palace, that started with an image in my head of a man walking across London Bridge and I thought, ‘who is this guy?’ and it built from there. But I’ve got a very good idea of where it’s going.”

Another essential technique is point of view, or who is telling the story to whom. It’s crucial for dictating how a reader interprets a novel’s characters and happenings, though almost all emerging fiction writers struggle with it. On the flip side, telling true stories often means navigating a minefield of ethical decisions and other constraints: neither genre is easier than the other.

“Everything’s hard... both have their terrible demands.”

Ultimately though, despite the techniques and tools, Morris’ overarching advice for anyone wanting to put things on the page is simple.

“People who want to be writers and don't think people are fascinating shouldn't try writing a novel or short story because it's all about shit people do, why they do it and the consequences it has. People are fascinating, you know that right?”