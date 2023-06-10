What we'd like to see in a Dame Jacinda Ardern memoir

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Arder has reportedly signed a book deal... here’s what we want to see in the book.

Say what you like about Dame Jacinda Ardern, during her time in office she became our most internationally famous - and respected - prime minister.

Reports she has a book deal with international publishing house Penguin - for a record-breaking $1 million fee - is hardly surprising then. (Penguin and Ardern have been contacted for comment, Penguin told other media it wouldn’t comment while Ardern is understood to be overseas.)

But just what period of her tumultuous and era defining leadership it will focus on is anyone's guess.

Here are a few key moments from her time in office we'd like the former PM to lift the bureaucratic curtain on:

Monique Ford/Stuff Jacinda Ardern updates the nation in one of what would become daily pressers during the height of the pandemic.

Lockdown

This is going to be a big one. Ardern could probably fill a whole book covering this period of her leadership alone.

Aotearoa-New Zealand had one of the lowest death rate per-capita of any country in the West, thanks in no small part to the Government’s science-led approach to tackling the pandemic, closing the borders, and locking us down tight till a vaccine was available. But our response also led to civil unrest unlike anything the country had experience with since perhaps the 1981 Springbok tour.

Ardern faced criticism for the Government’s handling of the pandemic from every quarter. Three years on, how does she view they way we dealt with the pandemic? Is there anything she would do differently? How hard was it to make the unprecedented decision to shut us off from the rest of the world, and even from each other? What was it like the moment she knew she had to lock us down, and how did she keep her bottle?

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces that she and partner Clarke Gayford are expecting their first child in June. (First published January 2018)

The First Baby

Ardern was steadfast in balancing parenthood with her role as leader, but almost as soon as she took office the then-30-something was questioned about her baby plans.

The outrage over Mark Richardson’s prying was heard around the world, and no one was foolish enough to question her right to become a mum while in office again. In fact, she had French film stars supporting her, and issuing stern warnings to the country if we didn’t show her our support too.

Only the second premier in modern times to give birth while in office – the first was Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto in 1990 – and it made international headlines when Ardern announced she was expecting, six months later. She welcomed little Neve on June 21, 2018.

Neve would go on to become New Zealand’s First Baby when Ardern took her daughter onto the floor of the UN to witness her first address to the Assembly – the first time in the UN’s history that a female leader had done so.

With the support of her partner, Clarke Gayford, she made being a mum in office look easy. We’re guessing it wasn’t always. Is there anything she’d do differently if she had her time back?

Supplied Ardern, her partner Clarke Gayford and daughter Neve Gayford.

Hosking

In March 2021, Ardern ended what interviewer Mike Hosking called a 35-year tradition by refusing to go on his radio show again.

He claimed it was because he had her running scared. "She hates a hard question, she hates fact, she hates accountability, she hates not being fawned over," he said. Others speculated that it had more to do with the calibre of questions she was routinely asked on his show.

What’s the reality? We’re desperately hoping Ardern will dish on what it’s like to face off against some of her biggest critics, and what they’re really like when the cameras and mics are off.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Mike Hosking chairs the TVNZ leaders debate in 2017.

That hot mic

Speaking of mics, will anyone forget the day the mic picked up Ardern calling ACT leader David Seymour an “arrogant prick”?

The nation was divided over whether it was genuinely rude, or perfectly acceptable under the circumstances, either way we were poised for more drama (and secretly happy to have it thwarted by Seymour being a good sport).

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour with a framed Hansard transcript of when the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on an open microphone “he’s such an arrogant prick”. Both the PM and David signed it, and auctioned it off for charity on Trade Me.

While it was such a mistep for the usually poised PM, we’re betting it’s not the first time she’s been frustrated by the oppositions’ behaviour in Parliament. If there was ever a time to dish the dirt, it’s the memoir. Go on, mate. Get stuck in.

The moment she knew it was over

Ardern announced she would not be running for re-election and would be stepping down on January 19, 2023 with the words, “for me, it’s time... I just don’t have enough in the tank.”

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Jacinda Ardern arriving at Parliament before heading to Government House to resign as prime minister.

Ardern has repeatedly said it was not threats and abuse she had faced from some anti-mandate, anti-vaccine groups that pushed her to leave, but it must have made the decision easier.

Will her memoir start with the moment she knew she was going to call it quits? Was there a single moment, poll result, comment or report that did it? Will she describe it as a sudden realisation that she was done? Or did it take weeks of deliberation and discussion? Who did she confide in, and what was their advice?

We reached out to Penguin and a representative for Ardern to confirm the book deal reports.