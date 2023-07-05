The lucky one: Anne Frank's childhood friend and their story's New Zealand connection

Dina Kraft’s grandparents fled to New Zealand to escape the Holocaust. More than 80 years later, rising anti-semitism has compelled the Israeli journalist to tell the heartbreaking story of Anne Frank’s best friend, writes Miriam Bell.

Anne Frank’s story is one of the best known of the Holocaust, but she was just one of the 1.5 million Jewish children who perished at the hands of the Nazis.

Only about 150,000 European Jewish children are estimated to have, miraculously, survived. Frank’s best friend, Hannah Pick-Goslar, was one of them.

In November 1943 Frank wrote about her friend Lies, her pseudonym for Pick-Goslar, in her famous diary. She saw her as suffering - “clothed in rags, her face thin and worn”, with big, sad eyes and reaching out for help.

Frank wished she could help her friend, and felt that she was the lucky one, safe in the “secret annexe” in hiding. At the time Pick-Goslar was suffering, but, ultimately, it was she who survived, and Frank who died.

Pick-Goslar went on to live a long life in Israel, where she worked as a pediatric nurse, and had three children and 11 grandchildren.

In the last months of her life she worked with respected Israeli journalist, Dina Kraft, who has New Zealand citizenship, to write her memoir. She wanted to ensure that her story, and Frank’s, were preserved in the face of rising intolerance around the world.

Frank had become “a symbol, in many ways, of all the hope and promise that was lost to hatred and murder,” Pick-Goslar writes. “Talking about her story, our story, would later become a thread that bound me to her and kept our friendship alive long after she was gone.”

Supplied/Supplied “My Friend Anne Frank” is the memoir of Anne Frank’s childhood friend, Hannah Pick-Goslar.

While Pick-Goslar died in October last year, Kraft had finished the interviewing process, and was able to complete the book with the help of her family, along with her past testimony, diaries, letters, and historical accounts.

My Friend Anne Frank: The Inspiring and Heartbreaking True Story of Best Friends Torn Apart and Reunited Against All Odds was published in June on what would have been Frank’s 94th birthday.

Kraft says people think they know about the Holocaust, but what they know is usually just the headlines, rather than the lived experience.

“The book is like walking through the experience with Hannah. We are there, in real time, as her story unfolds, and the reality of what is happening slowly dawns on her. Anne didn’t get to tell that story, but Hannah did, and we can learn from her.”

…………….

The first part of the book details the two girls’ lives in Amsterdam before the Nazi regime extended beyond Germany to unleash its horrors on the Jews of Europe.

Both their families fled Germany for the safety of Holland in 1934, and Pick-Goslar and Frank met at pre-school shortly after. They became firm friends and their families shared Jewish holidays and Shabbat dinners.

The Nazis occupied Holland in 1940, and the noose quickly began to tighten for the country’s Jews. New antisemitic laws were passed, and Pick-Goslar and Frank were moved to a Jewish school.

People disappeared regularly, and in 1942 the Frank family did too. Pick-Goslar was told they had escaped to Switzerland. In fact, they were hiding in an attic above a local warehouse, where they stayed until they were betrayed in 1944.

Getty Images/Stuff Anne Frank and Hannah Pick-Goslar playing at the Merwedeplein in Amsterdam in May 1940.

The rest of the book is Pick-Goslar’s story, and despite the visceral detailing of the horrors of the camps, it is a tale of survival.

Her family was arrested in 1943, and sent first to the Dutch detention camp,Westerbork, and then to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Her mother died in childbirth before the arrest, while her father and grandmother died in the camps. Pick-Goslar, at just 14, was left to fend for herself and her young sister.

After the war, Pick-Goslar reconnected with Frank’s father, Otto, the sole survivor of his family, and dedicated her life to talking about her experience of the Holocaust, and to keeping Frank’s story alive.

The story of her friendship with Frank was told in a book for young adults in the 1990s, and that inspired a 2021 Dutch film. It was that which led to the commissioning of a more detailed memoir.

………………………

Kraft, who is currently the Opinion Editor for Haaretz English, became involved early last year. She had interviewed Pick-Goslar over 20 years ago when a reporter for the Associated Press, and jumped at the chance to work on her memoir.

She has spent years reporting on the Holocaust and Holocaust survivors, and it is work she feels a deep personal connection with, she says.

“My family was impacted by the Holocaust on two levels. We had relatives who died in the Holocaust, and also my grandparents were refugees who fled to New Zealand in 1939 to escape the Holocaust.”

Her grandparents lived in Trieste in Italy, but when Mussolini introduced anti-Jewish laws in 1938, they started searching for refuge. They looked at a map, saw that New Zealand was the furthest place possible from Europe, and applied for visas to enter the country.

Debbie Hill/Stuff “My Friend Anne Frank” ghostwriter Dina Kraft’s grandparents were Jewish refugees to New Zealand.

“Permission probably came through because my grandfather, an engineer, had a background in mining for asbestos and, at the time, the New Zealand government was looking for someone who could help survey for it.

“So asbestos - a toxic material - saved my family’s life! My grandparents with their two baby girls, and my grandfather’s young sister emigrated to New Zealand, arriving just a few weeks before war broke out in Europe.”

That was how her mother became the proudly Kiwi daughter of Jewish refugees, and why her family feels a deep gratitude to New Zealand, she says.

Her uncle still lives in Wellington, and she has spent time there, even attending Wellington Girls’ College briefly as a teenager.

Pick-Goslar reminded Kraft of her grandmother, and they quickly developed a close rapport. But the interview process was intense, and physically and mentally draining for both of them.

“Many survivors (not just of the Holocaust, but of other events too) have a set story that they are used to telling, and it can be difficult for them to look beneath their usual narrative,” she says.

“So when Hannah was talking about Bergen-Belsen and her time there, we really had to work through her memories to dig deeper. Reinhabiting that very harsh world again left her with nightmares, and I started having them too.”

But Pick-Goslar knew that antisemitism, Holocaust denial, and hatred generally is on the rise, and she was very aware of that hatred gaining more power than it has had in recent decades, Kraft says.

Anne Frank Fonds Basel/Stuff Anne Frank and Hannah Pick-Goslar in 1935.

Before she died, Pick-Goslar talked about how at a time the world was taking a dark turn, she felt her story had taken on new urgency. She wanted to tell it to illuminate what she, Anne Frank, and so many other children had endured due to senseless hatred.

The two friends met one final time, after the Franks were betrayed and sent to the camps.

Heartbreakingly, it was in Bergen-Belsen, where they were divided by a barbed wire fence. Pick-Goslar recounts how Frank, who was starving and bereft of hope, told her about the gas chambers, and begged her for food.

Unable to comprehend what Frank was telling her, she managed to throw some extra bread over the fence to her. But Frank died of typhus and malnutrition shortly afterwards. A month later, the camp was liberated, and Pick-Goslar saved.

She plans to keep talking about Hannah, and Anne’s, story and their legacy, because these days many people do not realise what happened in the Holocaust, she says.

“They don’t know that people were systematically slaughtered, on an industrial scale. The Holocaust is the ultimate example of how prejudice, racism and hatred eventually kill, and we have to be eternally vigilant against that.”

–----------

My Friend Anne Frank: The Inspiring and Heartbreaking True Story of Best Friends Torn Apart and Reunited Against All Odds published by Penguin Random House.