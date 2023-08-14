Online campaign against trans-rights author Shaneel Lal takes baffling and slightly menacing turn

Shaneel Lal laughed off suggestions they bought copies of their own book to boost sales.

It’s a joke for some, a defiant act for others, but for trans-rights activist Shaneel Lal, the campaign to hide, flip or tear their newly released book is both bothersome and a sign of the disdain shown by some towards the queer community.

Not long after Lal’s new memoir One of Them was released last month, the hashtag “#concealshaneel” popped up on Twitter.

Soon their books were being turned around or hidden in bookstores. People have also concealed cards with contact details for anti-trans websites in some volumes.

While concerning for Lal – the 2023 Young New Zealander of the Year – it wasn’t unexpected. But after someone broke into Lal’s house on July 21 – two weeks after the book was released – the online campaign took a baffling and slightly menacing turn.

A segment of Twitter has now decided – without any evidence – that Lal had bought 1000 copies of their own book which were then stolen during the break-in.

Even broadcaster Sean Plunket jumped on the bandwagon, telling his 23,000 followers “The real story is Shaneel buying a thousand copies of his own book to boost sale” under a tweet claiming Lal was trying to get insurance money for the books.

Lal laughed off the suggestion, saying it was “implausible” for them to have that many copies of their own book at their home. Adding that it would have cost them close to $40,000 to buy that many copies.

Asked whether he had a responsibility to check claims such as these before tweeting them, Plunket said his comment was a wind up, stating: “I think it’s Twitter”.

Then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also faced a campaign of people hiding or turning her book in 2019.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t think it really was [true], but it was a good bit of fun,” Plunket told Stuff. “I don’t know if Shaneel has as highly developed sense of humour as I do.”

Plunket put up a tweet days later saying that it appeared Shaneel had never said 1000 books were stolen.

But while it was fun for Plunket, Lal has felt increasingly unsafe as the campaign ramped up and has since had a new fence put up at their home and is looking to install security cameras.

Event organisers, such as the WORD Christchurch literary festival, have taken extra security measures for Lal’s speaking engagements.

The festival’s executive director Steph Walker confirmed “extra precautions... over our usual security measures” were in place specifically for Lal’s event.

Bookshops have reported instances of the books being turned around or hidden.

Michelle Hurley from Lal’s publisher Allen & Unwin, said the last time they saw a similar reaction was when they published Michelle Duff’s biography of former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, which spawned the #turnardern hashtag.

“As a tactic, trying to deface books really backfires,” Hurley said. “That sort of behaviour just generates awareness of the book – it’s a bit of an own goal.”

The book has remained in the top five on the New Zealand non-fiction bestsellers list since the start of July when it was released.

Hurley also confirmed the publisher had not sold the author 1000 copies of their book and called the claim “ludicrous”.

But while the sales have been good, the negative attention has taken a toll on Lal, who said they had decided to prioritise safety over freedom.

“I’ve got to a point where I have considered leaving the country – I can’t do anything anymore.”

“I’m alright until I’m not.”