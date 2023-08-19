Jordan Peterson book blurb accused of a 'gross misrepresentation' of reviews

Jordan Peterson’s paperback edition of Beyond Order, the 2021 follow up to The 12 Rules, has critics quetioning the blurb.

A British literary critic says a quote used for the blurb of a new edition of psychologist Jordan Peterson's book Beyond Order, is a “gross misrepresentation” of her review.

Posting to X (formerly Twitter), UK paper The Sunday Times’ literary editor Johanna Thomas-Corr said, “I don’t have it in me to write some causally witty thing about how horrifying this is”.

“The quote on the back of Jordan Peterson’s paperback is a gross misrepresentation of my 2,000+ word New Statesman review of his book. It should be removed.”

According to The Independant, the quote says: “Genuinely enlightening and often poignant… Here is a father figure who takes his audience seriously. And here is a grander narrative about truth, being, order and chaos that stretches back to the dawn of human consciousness.”

It failed note that her review also calls the book, a “lumpy soup” of cliches that “reads more like a compendium of stodgy Sunday sermons delivered by a fire-and-brimstone preacher than a conventional self-help manual or political polemic”.

In a follow-up tweet, Thomas Corr linked to her review. “The truth matters, especially with so much misinformation. I’m disappointed a publisher would allow this.”

According to the BBC, other critics quoted on the book cover also came forward to critique the use of their critiques.

In a since deleted tweet, Times columnist James Marriott described the way his quote had been trimmed as “amusing”, saying the resulting quote “did a lot of heavy lifting”.

The blurb used the words: ”A philosophy of the meaning of life”, but failed to note he also called that philosophy “bonkers”.

Telegraph reviewer Suzanne Moore posted an full version of her review to X, which was also quoted for Peterson’s book without attribution to her.

“Here is my review of Beyond Order by Jordan Peterson which they have snatched half a sentence from and missed out the word hokey,” she wrote. “Dumb blurbing by dumb publisher”

GQ book critic Barry Price waded into the debate with a dissenting view, saying he’d seen quotes trimmed from his reviews used that way in the past, and had to accept it.

“Naturally, I wouldn’t be calling out the publisher for this because, well, I did actually write those words,” he wrote. “Marriott and Thomas-Corr felt the need... to throw Peterson the occasional bone. It should have been obvious that these bones were going to be used for the Frankenstein’s monster of blurb quotes on the book.”

The publisher, Penguin, had not responded to requests by the BBC or The Independent for comment.

Peterson’s work is no stranger to controversy.

In 2019, Whitcoulls removed copies of Peterson’s earlier self-help book,12 Rules for Life from shelves in the wake of the Christchurch shooting. It was suggested this was because a photo of Peterson pictured with a New Zealand fan wearing a t-shirt that read "I'm a proud Islamophobe" had been circulating on social media.

The book was later returned to shelves at the books store.

Prior to Beyond Order being first published in 2021, Penguin Random House Canada staff threatened to quite over the book. The company was accused of cashing in on controversy, and received more than 70 anonymous in-house complaints. They published anyway.

When Peterson toured here in 2019, Stuff columnists Cecile Meier and Martin van Beynen went along to review the Christchurch event.

Meier said, “considering Peterson's wild popularity, his political ambitions and his evangelical tendencies, his beliefs are not just outlandish, but deeply worrying”, and headlined the event “equal parts boring and terrifying”.

Van Beynen, however, was underwhelmed, saying Peterson, “at times came across as a television evangelist in the American style, said little to create any sort of headline”.