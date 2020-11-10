Palmerston North child's drawing features in JK Rowling's latest book

Eliana Brown, 12, won a competition for her drawing to be in JK Rowling’s book The Ickabog.

A Palmerston North child's painting will feature in British author JK Rowling’s newest book.

Eliana Brown, 12, is one of the 34 children worldwide whose work has been chosen to feature among the pages of The Ickabog.

Rowling, of Harry Potter fame, released the book slowly throughout lockdown and Eliana, a Monrad Intermediate pupil, would eagerly read each chapter as it came out. The story is being released this week in book form.

She decided to paint her favourite scene, where the book’s main characters realise the Ickabog isn’t the monster they thought it was.

David Unwin/Stuff Eliana was one of the 34 children chosen to feature in The Ickabog.

It took her one week to decide and plan what she wanted to draw, and she created the final masterpiece in about three hours.

She tried coloured pencils first, but hated the work and threw it in the bin. Then she tried felt pens and, again, threw it out, before finally finding some old paints in the shed.

The final creation stood out among 18,000 entries from across the UK, Australia, New Zealand, India and Ireland, and was chosen to feature in the book.

Eliana was sent a signed copy of the book and was thrilled. “I wasn’t expecting to be this cool.

“It’s kind of unbelievable that this is in the [school] library in December.”

Mother Emily Brown said she received an email about the competition from a friend and forwarded it to her children in a hurry, only to quickly forget about it.

“The first thing we knew about it was she had photocopied her picture and needed her dad to fill out the permission form.”

David Unwin/Stuff It took Eliana one week to decide and plan what she wanted to draw. She created the final masterpiece in about three hours.

Brown said her favourite part of the experience was that Eliana had learnt she could do anything she put her mind to.

She had two siblings who were talented at art.

“She said, ‘I wish I could be good at art like them.’”

Eliana spent lockdown drawing, trying out new techniques, and doing art tutorials online in a bid to improve.

Brown said the book was a great privilege, but she was most proud that Eliana overcame the hurdle of self-doubt.

“She is good at it and can create beautiful things when she puts her mind to it.”

Monrad also gained almost $1000 of books for its library.