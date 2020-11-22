How is the book trade doing? Where do I begin

OPINION: When people at barbecues ask me how the book trade is doing, I tell them it’s been almost a decade since I added a fresh picture to my collection of silly Death Of The Book artworks.

You know the kind of thing: Spiderwebbed old cartoon cemeteries with books sticking up out of the ground where the gravestones should be. A group of masked Kindles, standing around a torture chamber, cruelly mocking a handsome marbled hardback strapped to the rack.

A stock photography grandfather and grandkid sitting on a park bench in autumn, like in a retirement home brochure or insurance ad – except the kid is reading on an e-reader and the old guy is reading an old-school book-book, and on closer examination he’s missing at least half a leg and looks depressed. It wasn’t hard to get the picture.

I started that collection back in 2012, bolting out of books for digital product development, at the height of a panic that can only be described (and only in retrospect) as boomerish; a panic about digital wiping out print publishing, forever.

A not-for-the-first-time panic. As Harvard professor Leah Price wrote in the New York Times that same year, “every generation rewrites the book’s epitaph; all that changes is the whodunit… In hindsight, we can see how rarely one technology supersedes another.”

So while big changes came, Death didn’t, and the DOTB art dried up for the time being. In 2020 I’m joyously back in books, and it turns out that young people who read books like physical books very much indeed, and that sales of books for very young people are booming – but also that everybody, everywhere, is reading way more than ever right now.

Supplied Becky Manawatu's uniquely New Zealand work Auē, was the fiction book of the year

This month, more than one New Zealand publishing house is reporting its biggest month of sales since those fearful days of 2012 – reflecting what’s happening in our industry as a whole and around the world. It was like Christmas, in July, booksellers said – and it still is. In an industry massively weighted towards festive season sales, that’s saying something.

As Jane Arthur of the brand-new shop Good Books in Wellington said this week, it’s not ‘brave’ to open a bookshop like people keep telling her – it’s good business.

Was it Covid? (Cash in pockets, time on hands?) Under that first lockdown, NZers went hard and went early into their reading. We knew books were essential to life. Even if for one, scary, flatline month in March – and uniquely in the world – they weren’t officially ‘essential’.

We stockpiled them like that other paper consumable, but books weren’t toilet paper. Maybe books were...sourdough. Something that takes attention. Something slow. Something good, and good for you. Something you’d always been meaning to get around to. Something immersive. Something of intangible as well as solid worth. Something fixed and true, when everything else isn’t (to quote my brilliant colleague Jeff Atkinson). Not a work Zoom.

Notable is the ongoing demand for works of non-fiction that help us make sense of the world now and our place in it, and how to be OK, like Jazz Thornton’s powerful Stop Surviving Start Fighting, which exploded across print, audio and ebook formats over lockdown. Or Kieran E. Scott’s clever, calming little book DOT, alongside challenging new titles by David Attenborough and Barack Obama.

Yet New Zealanders have always punched above our weight as readers. We were the first in the world to make current list-topper Lee Child a bestseller way back when he started.

And we’ve always been big consumers of our own stories. In 2020, this is truer than ever, with readers digging into the indigenous big time. The fiction book of the year, Becky Manawatu’s brilliant, unputdownable Auē, could only have come from here.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Penguins' Claire Murdoch says the publisher is racing to keep up with demands for books like All of This is For You – a book by illustrator Ruby Jones.

And at Penguin Random House New Zealand, where I work, we are racing to keep up with local (and international rights) demand for books like Chelsea Winter’s Supergood, Ruby Jones’s All Of This Is For You, chef Monique Fiso’s Hiakai, Witi Ihimaera’s Māori Creation Myths, Landmarks by Grahame Sydney, Owen Marshall and Brian Turner, Gavin Bishop’s Amazing Aotearoa Activity Book for kids and Hinemoa Elder’s Aroha – to say nothing of Stacey and Scotty Morrison’s Māori language learning books which have become truly mainstream.

It’s absolutely bloody marvellous, but a healthy local book world isn’t death proof.

As readers, we have supported our incredible local retailers - indies and chains and start-ups – but this year has been a powerful reminder of the analogue, physical, global, logistical nature of this delicate economy. We need to keep buying, celebrating and consuming local even when fast, free or frictionless international options resume.

Pass the sourdough. I know what I’ll be recommending at barbecues this summer.

Claire Murdoch is Head of Publishing at Penguin Random House New Zealand, Aotearoa’s largest local and international publishing house, where she directs the publishing programme across fiction, non-fiction, children’s, ebooks and audiobooks. Penguin is also a major sponsor of the $5000 Sunday Star-Times short story awards.